Two media personalities join forces to tell positive stories

Two South African broadcast journalists Shahan Ramkissoon and Tanya Nefdt have launched an online multimedia news platform that specialises in positive news.

Shahan Ramkissoon. Source: Supplied.

The news service aims to highlight all things admirable about the nation through storytelling that inspires and elevates its citizens to the rest of the world.

Feel SA also aims to create brand awareness and exposure for South African businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

About the new venture, Ramkissoon says: “As journalists, we have a responsibility to hold our leaders accountable and stand firm when it comes to protecting our democratic rights. I did that without fear or favour for 17 years. It is time to change my story and focus on the good that’s being done in our beautiful country. Feel SA will give South Africans the balance necessary when it comes to accessing the news. There’s a lot of incredible work being done by people and businesses. We will tell those stories and be proud of them.”

Feel SA's offerings will be supplemented by Nefdt's energetic presence as a media personality. As a journalism and broadcasting veteran, Nefdt says she is excited to produce human interest stories about real people.

“We want to highlight stories that foster goodwill and enrich the lives of South Africans. There is so much good to share about our country and its people, but it gets drowned out in the sea of negativity prevalent today,” says Nefdt.