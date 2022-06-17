Industries

All the Bookmarks 2022 finalists: Did you make the cut?

17 Jun 2022
With just a little over a month left until the most-anticipated industry event of the year, the IAB South Africa is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2022 Bookmark Awards, in partnership with DStv Media Sales, which has supported the awards for the last five years.
Supplied. All the 2022 Bookmark Awards finalists
Supplied. All the 2022 Bookmark Awards finalists

Across the eight categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technology & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours, the Bookmark Awards continue to set the benchmark for innovation and digital excellence.

The final round of judging takes place on 23 and 24 June, with the awards ceremony set to be held on 28 July 2022.

Now in its 14th year, the Bookmarks has assembled the cream of the crop to don the judges’ hats. Leaders in their respective fields within the industry – from publishing and emerging technology to social media and design – these industry experts and specialists have been selected for their expertise and insight across innovation and creativity.

Razia Pillay, IAB SA CEO, talks 2022 Bookmark Awards
Razia Pillay, IAB SA CEO, talks 2022 Bookmark Awards

By 28 Mar 2022


Driving digital change


“With digital increasingly becoming the most important marketing touchpoint for brands, a Bookmark represents the very pinnacle in marketing creativity," says Says Claire Cobbledick, vice-chairman at IAB South Africa and general manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards is the undeniable touchstone to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but the recognition of work that helps move the industry forward.

Matthew Arnold, head of the Bookmarks Committee, says: “As the importance of digital channels continues to explode, it is critical to recognise and showcase the incredibly impactful work done by our industry this past year. Work that delivered exceptional creativity, innovation and results. It is great to see the quality of the work continue to improve every year and really push the boundaries of digital marketing.”

Another excellent showcase of talent


Under the helm of jury president, Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, this year’s Bookmark Awards is another excellent showcase of talent.

“The past two years have been challenging for the industry, however, this year’s entries are truly a display of the depth and breadth of creativity that can come out of even the most testing of times,” says Nobanda. “The showcase event on 28 July will be a testament to that.”

Khensani Nobanda, group executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, is the new Bookmarks jury president.
The Bookmarks are back and more relevant than ever

24 Feb 2022


In the running


After an intense first round of judging by the Bookmarks Judging Panels, a diverse group of South Africans from within the digital, publishing and marketing industries, the following finalists have been shortlisted for the 2022 Bookmark Awards for a chance to beat the benchmark of digital excellence:

PLATFORMS, proudly sponsored by Google.

Entrant
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
HellocomputerMonocleMonocleMonocle
OgilvyBestmed made betterBestmedBestmed medical scheme
MakeReignMaking trader’s lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
MakeReignSmashing New Website For SmashbrandSmashbrandBranding agency
MakeReign#WeDeserveBettrBettrDigital banking platform
MakeReignColossal site for Tyrannosaurus TechTyrannosaurus TechDevelopment agency
MakeReignDelivering the future of frictionless financeRhoCash- and spend-management SaaS
E-commerce Websites
Magnetic CreativeAdvancing the Health of the Human Spirit – eMoyo websiteeMoyoPortable audiometry
Maverick Marketing AgencyEthos Store eCommerce WebsiteEthose-commerce website – lifestyle
MakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
Public Service & NPO Platforms
Bluegrass DigitalVeza Online ToolCorruption WatchVeza Online tool
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
HellocomputerGroote Schuur Hospital TrustGroote Schuur Hospital TrustGroote Schuur Hospital Trust
Web Applications
Bluegrass DigitalVeza Online ToolCorruption WatchOnline tool
INJOZI Design CCNissan Magnite MissionNissanNissan Magnite
Mobile Applications
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
Retroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60 SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
MakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
Mobile Websites
MakeReignOne For All, and 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
MakeReignMaking traders’ lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
OgilvyBestmed made betterBestmedBestmed medical scheme
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
Games
HellosquareFind Amandla WakhoThe Beverage CompanyReboost
INJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
INJOZI Design CCNissan Magnite MissionNissanNissan Magnite
Platform Innovation
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
Joe Public UnitedSkip to the FireChicken LickenRock My Soul
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
Joe Public United#EatWithItAB InBevFlying Fish flavoured beer
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
VMLY&R South AfricaTin for TjipsNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
MakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
OgilvySounds of iDiskiMultiChoice DStvDStv Compact
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Employee Experience Platform
Machine_NgageTransaction Capital Risk ServicesTransaction Capital Risk Services
Brand System or Brandfile Platform
Machine_NgageTransaction Capital Risk ServicesTransaction Capital Risk Services
HellocomputerDealership websitesToyota South Africa MotorsDealership websites
Customer Experience Design
MakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
MakeReignDelivering the future of frictionless financeRhoCash- and spend-management SaaS
MakeReignMaking trader’s lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
MakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
COMMUNITIES, proudly sponsored by Imamedia
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Social Communities
365 Digital Media Pty LtdKFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ GoodKFCKFC’s 50th birthday
Retroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
Wunderman ThompsonA year of CalabashSouth African TourismSouth African Tourism
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Sanlam Social CommunitiesSanlamSanlam
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Tymebank Social CommunitiesTymebankTymebank
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Wunderman Thompson#ZeroFeesSwagAbsa Financial ServicesStudent Loan
VMLY&R South AfricaContent for the PeopleVodacomContent marketing
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
VMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/
Fast food
Use of User-Generated Content
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissan South AfricaNavara
365 Digital Media Pty LtdDoritos – Flamin HotDoritosFlamin Hot-flavoured Doritos
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
Machine_Flamin’ Hot DuetsPepsiCoDoritos
365 Digital Media Pty LtdKFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ GoodKFCKFC’s 50th birthday
McCann1886The Remake ChallengeNestléCremora
BOOMTOWNProud WordsNescaféRicoffy
HelloFCB+Milk It AwardsSteri StumpieSteri Stumpie
Grey/WPP Liquid#TwirrashadeProjectDistellSavanna Cider
Wunderman Thompson#ZeroFeesSwagAbsa Financial ServicesStudent Loan
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
OgilvyIn Our Own WordsMondelēzCadbury
VMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgBok RitualsMTN South AfricaSpringbok Sponsorship
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Social Media Campaigns
HellosquareFacebook Flavoured TinkiesTiger BrandsTinkies
HellosquareGive Me StrengthTiger BrandsMorvite
365 Digital Media Pty LtdGarnier Pure Active 3-in-1GarnierPure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
365 Digital Media Pty LtdKFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ GoodKFCKFC’s 50th birthday
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
Brave GroupCelebrating The Spirit of Kasi MagicCrosse & BlackwellKasi Magic Sauces
Joe Public UnitedTequila FaceArrive AliveVida õ Muerte Tequila
GorillaHuletts Sweet ListHulettsHuletts Sugar
HelloFCB+Milk It AwardsSteri StumpieSteri Stumpie
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Confidence CoachSanlamBrand
Machine_UCL Live ExperienceHeineken South AfricaHeineken
Grey/WPP LiquidThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Grid WorldwideIntARviewAbsaIntARview
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroCape Town and the Western Cape
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Save What MattersTymeBankGoalSave
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) LtdTali’s Baby DiaryShowmaxOriginal series
VMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgBok RitualsMTN South AfricaSpringbok sponsorship
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
VMLY&R South AfricaNot The Right FitMomentum Medical SchemeInsurance
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
Online Video Channels
365 Digital Media Pty LtdGarnier Pure Active 3-in-1GarnierPure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
GorillaTHIRSTI Springboks Partnership AnnouncementTHIRSTITHIRSTI Natural Spring Water
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
Influencer Marketing
365 Digital Media Pty LtdGarnier Pure Active 3-in-1GarnierPure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
365 Digital Media Pty LtdDoritos – Flamin HotDoritosFlamin Hot-flavoured Doritos
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdHippo Toy Influencer CampaignHippo.co.zaHippo Toy Campaign
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
Joe Public UnitedUnity LacesConverseConverse
Wunderman ThompsonIt can be only in SAStandard Bank SAStandard Bank SA
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
Machine_Xhosa-fying HalloweenUCOOKUCOOK Meal Kits
MSLNivea Luminous 360NiveaFacial product
OgilvySounds of iDiskiMultichoice DStvDStv Compact
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
VMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
Social Media Innovation
365 Digital Media Pty LtdGarnier Pure Active 3-in-1GarnierPure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
365 Digital Media Pty LtdKFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ GoodKFCKFC’s 50th birthday
Machine_Flamin’ Hot DuetsPepsiCoDoritos
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Machine_UCL Live ExperienceHeineken South AfricaHeineken
WavemakerBlood & Water S2Netflix EMEAOnline Streaming Title
Grid WorldwideIntARviewAbsaIntARview
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Live with ConfidenceSanlamBrand
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Everlytic
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Paid Search Marketing
Reprise, a division of IPG Mediabrands (Pty) LtdVumatel Fibre CoverageVumatelVumatel Fibre
Mindshare South AfricaGoogle search optimisationFord Motor CompanyFord
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
Organic Search Marketing
SOMS DIGITAL (Pty) LtdSEO Strategy 1st February 2021 – 28th February 2022Botlierskop Game Reserves & VillasLuxury accommodation
Digitas Liquorice JHBNedbank – Mashonisa Excuse GeneratorNedbankCredit Card
OgilvyBestmed made betterBestmedBestmed medical scheme
Display Advertising
365 Digital Media Pty LtdTime for Tinkies ChallengeTinkiesTinkies
AdMakers International (Pty) LtdPeugeot Future FunnelPeugeot South AfricaPeugeot 208
PHD Media and RebelRebelShifting display advertising from awareness to attentionAudiAudi e-tron
MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) LtdDAM: Digital hauntingShowmaxOriginal series
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
Meta Media Cape TownCapitec Credit SuiteCapitecCredit
Native Advertising
Adspace24/Media24Nedbank and Business Insider Behind the Business HeadlinesNedbankNedbank Business Banking
Adspace24/Media24Fin24 and Sage’s Own ItSageSage
Online Video Series
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
8909Comedy Central EPComedy CentralComedy Central
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)I’ll Bring the WineNederburgBrand
Netwerk24Ben & BezNetwerk24Online short-form sketch comedy series
Sprout Performance and Valiant AgencyFNB Consumer EducationFirst National BankConsumer education
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroCape Town and the Western Cape
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
VMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Here’s To HomeBuildersHome improvement materials
VMLY&R South AfricaNot The Right FitMomentum medical schemeInsurance
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
Content Marketing Strategy
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdNine Yards omnichannel campaignOld Mutual CorporateNine Yards omnichannel
Machine_NgageTransaction Capital Risk ServicesTransaction Capital Risk Services
Wunderman ThompsonIt can be only in SAStandard Bank SAStandard Bank SA
VMLY&R South AfricaContent for the PeopleVodacomContent marketing
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
VMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Social Paid Advertising
HellosquareGive Me StrengthTiger BrandsMorvite
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) LtdWorld’s Worst DecisionsGreenpeace AfricaGreenpeace
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
Joe Public UnitedNyathi RiderChicken LickenSuper SlyderⓇ
KintaroYou Click, We Carmotus.carsmotus.cars
So InteractiveWork AnywhereLogitechLogitech
Grey South AfricaThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Grid WorldwideIntARviewAbsaIntARview
Digitas Liquorice JHBMake Taste Not WasteHellmann’sHellmann’s Mayonnaise
Joe Public UnitedNuggets of WisdomChicken LickenSoulBites
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Live with ConfidenceSanlamBrand
Digitas Liquorice JHBLoving LocalWhatsForDinnerHellmann’s Mayonnaise
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
VMLY&R South AfricaNot The Right FitMomentum medical schemeInsurance
Digitas Liquorice JHBNedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For NothingNedbankCIB
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Innovative Use of Media
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
HellosquareUngaz’Ncishi iDramaTiger BrandsKoo
365 Digital Media Pty LtdTime for Tinkies ChallengeTinkiesTinkies
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate Your VoiceEkaterraJoko Tea
AdMakers International (Pty) LtdPeugeot Future FunnelPeugeot South AfricaPeugeot 208
Flume Digital Marketing & PRWoolworths Father’s Day 2021WoolworthsFather’s Day gifts
Joe Public UnitedSkip to the FireChicken LickenRock My Soul
Joe Public United#EatWithItAB InBevFlying Fish flavoured beer
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Grey/WPP LiquidThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
OgilvyKFC Ramadaan RedirectKFCKFC
StarcomGenerosity 3.0Cadbury Dairy MilkCadbury Chocolate
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
Digitas Liquorice JHBNedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For NothingNedbankCIB
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
Machine_The Reality of EngagementSanlamSanlam Reality
OgilvySounds of iDiskiMultiChoice DStvDStv Compact
Investec in partnership with Cantaloupe DigitalInside Track Email NewsletterInvestecWeekly Staff Communication
Use of Programmatic Media
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and DialogueUpshotRisCuraInvestment
AdMakers International (Pty) LtdPeugeot Future FunnelPeugeot South AfricaPeugeot 208
Mindshare South AfricaCustom Ford AlgorithmFord Motor CompanyFord Ranger
Digital Installations & Activations
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd#YouBelongToCelebrateBrutal Fruit620 ml Grand Luxe
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
Online Video
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
HellosquareGive Me StrengthTiger BrandsMorvite
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate Your VoiceEkaterraJoko Tea
Retroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60 SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
Joe Public UnitedFeel The FireChicken LickenRock My Soul
Joe Public UnitedWhat The Flying Fish?!AB InBevFlying Fish
GorillaHuletts Sweet ListHulettsHuletts Sugar
Joe Public UnitedLast Stories of CultureCastle Milk StoutCastle Milk Stout
Digitas Liquorice JHBMake Taste Not WasteHellmann’sHellmann’s Mayonnaise
Joe Public United and PublicisThe Anti-Advertising Advertising CampaignNedbankBrand
Joe Public United and PublicisNuggets of WisdomChicken LickenSoulBites
Digitas Liquorice JHBLoving LocalWhatsForDinnerHellmann’s Mayonnaise
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
Joe Public UnitedNyathi RiderChicken LickenSuper SlyderⓇ
Joe Public UnitedTaxi 2Chicken LickenBrand
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Save What MattersTymeBankGoalSave
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Channel Innovation
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
HellosquareUngaz’Ncishi iDramaTiger BrandsKoo
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
Joe Public UnitedSkip to the FireChicken LickenRock My Soul
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇJohnson & JohnsonStayfreeⓇ menstrual care
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroCape Town and the Western Cape
OgilvyKFC Ramadaan RedirectKFCKFC
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Campaign / Microsites
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
Forge AdvertisingRenault MirrorsRenaultRenault
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Confidence CoachSanlamBrand
Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South AfricaFord x AdLingo Chat BotFord Motor CompanyFord Ranger
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroWestern Cape Tourism
Podcasts & Audio Streaming
New MediaTech Talk with VodacomVodacomTech Talk with Vodacom
Sprout Performance and Valiant AgencyFNB Twitter SpacesFirst National BankFinancial Literacy
Adspace24/Media24Fin24 and Sage’s Own ItSageSage
MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) LtdDevilsdorp: Hell comes closer to homeShowmaxOriginal Documentary Series
Interactive Mixed Media
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate Your VoiceEkaterraJoko Tea
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY & CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Viu
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
Grid WorldwideIntARviewAbsaIntARview
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdCorolla Cross AR ViewerToyota South Africa MotorsCorolla Cross
Artificial Intelligence
MakeReignNew, Improved Pineapple InsurancePineapple InsuranceInsuretech
Second Screen Campaign
Machine_UCL Live ExperienceHeineken South AfricaHeineken
PUBLISHING, proudly sponsored by Adspace24
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Publisher Sites
24.comNews24 Publisher SiteNews24News24 Publisher Site
Netwerk24Netwerk24Netwerk24Netwerk24
Specialist Publisher Sites
24.comOut of Order – A data journalism projectNews24Special site
24.comNews24 2021 Local Government ElectionsNews24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections
Daily MaverickOur Burning PlanetDaily MaverickClimate crisis journalism
Netwerk24‘Koorsige Aarde’ mini-siteNetwerk24Mini-site about the impact of climate change on South Africa
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTimesLIVE Local Elections WebsiteTimesLIVETimesLIVE Local Elections Website
OgilvyIn Our Own WordsMondelēzCadbury
Email Newsletters & Marketing
New MediaVodacom now!VodacomVodacom now!
24.comLIFE newsletterNews24LIFE newsletter
24.comEditors’ Picks newsletterNews24Editors’ Picks newsletter
Daily MaverickFirst Thing, South Africa’s morning newsletterDaily MaverickFirst Thing newsletter
Social Media & Content Campaigns
Primedia BroadcastingCape Town TrainsEyewitness NewsEyewitness News
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdTikTok channelTimesLIVE VideoSocial Media Channel
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
24.comOut of Order – A Data Journalism ProjectNews24Special Site
24.comNews24 2021 Local Government ElectionsNews24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections
Netwerk24Local Elections Interactive Results MapNetwerk24Interactive maps for the results of the local elections
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
Video Content & Campaigns
24.comDocumentary: The Cape of flames – it takes just one spark to ignite a catastropheNews24Documentary
24.comGetting to know: VaccinesHealth24Video series
24.comDocumentary: Killed For Being QueerNews24Documentary
24.comVisual Investigation: Blood BrothersNews24Visual investigation
Primedia BroadcastingState of MahikengEyewitness NewsEyewitness News
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdCatching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer CopTimesLIVE VideoNews video
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdPhoenix at Epicentre of Looting, Racial Tension and Violence in KZNTimesLIVE VideoNews video
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdThe Exclusive Story of Lindani MyeniTimesLIVE VideoNews video
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdWar on the Covid FrontlinesTimesLIVE VideoNews video
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
Live Event Content
24.comNews24 July Unrest Live CoverageNews24News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
24.comNews24 2021 Live ElectionsNews24News24 2021 Live Elections
Netwerk24Local Elections 2021 Live CoverageNetwerk24Netwerk24
Creative Space MediaHollard Daredevil Run 2021HollardDaredevil Run
Audio Content & Campaigns
24.comMy Only Story: Back to schoolNews24Podcast
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
24.comPodcast: Inge Lotz: Miscarrriage of JusticeNews24Podcast
Daily MaverickDon’t Shoot the Messenger S3Daily MaverickDon’t Shoot the Messenger
Arena Holdings (Pty) LtdCatching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer CopTimesLIVE PodcastsNews audio
Netwerk24Netwerk24 Audiobooks: Exclusive audiobooks in AfrikaansNetwerk24Netwerk24 Audiobooks
Publisher Innovation
24.comOut of Order – A data journalism projectNews24Out of Order – A data journalism project
24.comNews24 2021 Elections ForecasterNews24News24 2021 Elections Forecaster
Primedia BroadcastingYour radio is now a TVPrimedia Broadcasting947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk 567
Machine_NgageTransaction Capital Risk ServicesTransaction Capital Risk Services
Netwerk24Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for AfrikaansNetwerk24Netwerk24
Penguin Random House South AfricaThe Magazine about Books for Book LoversPenguin Random House South AfricaThe Penguin Post
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
Netwerk24#Netso Brand CampaignNetwerk24Netwerk24
Daily MaverickDaily Maverick Live Journalism WebinarsDaily MaverickWebinars
Primedia BroadcastingUnlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In LockdownPrimedia BroadcastingKfm Best of the Cape
Creative Space MediaHollard Daredevil Run 2021HollardDaredevil Run
Publisher Monetisation
24.comPrice and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue productNews24Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product
CAMPAIGN, proudly sponsored by Tractor
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Digital Campaign Strategy
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
Grey/WPP LiquidThe People vs Savanna CiderDistellSavanna Cider
HelloFCB+Milk It AwardsSteri StumpieSteri Stumpie
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
VMLY&R South AfricaNXT LVLVodacomTelecommunications
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Digital Integrated Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Save What MattersTymeBankGoalSave
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Live with ConfidenceSanlamBrand
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacom SummerVodacomTelecommunications – Unlock Summer
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
OgilvyIn Our Own WordsMondelēzCadbury
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Mobile Campaign
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
GorillaHuletts Sweet ListHulettsHuletts Sugar
Grey/WPP Liquid#TwirrashadeProjectDistellSavanna Cider
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Vicinity Media#WhereIsMyAd CampaignVicinity MediaLocation-based ad technology
Digitas Liquorice JHBMake Taste Not WasteHellmann’sHellmann’s Mayonnaise
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
OgilvyKFC Ramadaan RedirectKFCKFC
OgilvyIn Our Own WordsMondelēzCadbury
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
Best Use of Data
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
HellosquareFacebook Flavoured TinkiesTiger BrandsTinkies
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
Oliver Marketing (Pty) LtdMagnum PintsMagnum South AfricaMagnum Pints
Oliver Marketing (Pty) LtdWuhu x ShieldWuhu RewardsWuhu Rewards Programme
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
Vicinity Media and PHD MediaVicinity 4D – Audi Performance CampaignVicinity MediaVicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
HellosquareGive Me StrengthTiger BrandsMorvite
Joe Public UnitedNuggets of WisdomChicken LickenSoulBites
Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy BoysDonate your voiceEkaterraJoko Tea
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE, Dialogue and FAMEPepsi Change Your WorldPepsi South AfricaPepsi drinks
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
Joe Public United#EatWithItAB InBevFlying Fish flavoured beer
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Pizza HuntPizza HutPizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
Joe Public United and PublicisThe Anti-Advertising Advertising CampaignNedbankBrand
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Live with ConfidenceSanlamBrand
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacom SummerVodacomTelecommunications – Unlock Summer
MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) LtdDAM: Can’t escape the pastShowmaxDam
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
OgilvyBride ArmourAB InBevCarling Black Label
MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) LtdDevilsdorp: What possessed them?ShowmaxOriginal documentary series
Joe Public UnitedNyathi RiderChicken LickenSuper SlyderⓇ
VMLY&R South AfricaBig Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsurance
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
Breakthrough On A Budget
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and DialogueUpshotRisCuraInvestment
Joe Public UnitedTequila FaceArrive AliveVida õ Muerte Tequila
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
Joe Public UnitedUnity LacesConverseConverse
Retroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
So InteractiveWork AnywhereLogitechLogitech
HelloFCB+Milk It AwardsSteri StumpieSteri Stumpie
Fresh AFZiphathe GrandKFCKFC Treats
Vicinity Media#WhereIsMyAd CampaignVicinity MediaLocation-based ad technology
VMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
Branded Content
Retroviral and Panther PunchThe Sixty60SwindlerCheckers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
HelloFCB+One VoiceWestern Cape GovernmentGender-based violence
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇJohnson & JohnsonStayfreeⓇ menstrual care
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
Fresh AFZiphathe GrandKFCKFC Treats
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)The Neverending TouristsWesgroCape Town and the Western Cape
King James Group (part of Accenture Song) and Universal ProductionsThe Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game ShowSanlamFinance
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Save What MattersTymeBankGoalSave
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdToyota Genuine FamToyota South Africa MotorsGenuine
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgBok RitualsMTN South AfricaSpringbok sponsorship
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
CRAFT AWARDS, proudly sponsored by Joe Public United
EntrantTitleBrandProduct
Craft – Marketing Copywriting
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Machine_Xhosa-fying HalloweenUCOOKUCOOK Meal Kits
Primedia BroadcastingHow to launch a vehicle without a vehicle to launchPrimedia BroadcastingAudi Future Is An Attitude Podcast
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
VMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
Digitas Liquorice JHBNedbank – Mashonisa Excuse GeneratorNedbankCredit Card
Craft – Research
Machine_Xhosa-fying HalloweenUCOOKUCOOK Meal Kits
Craft – Interface Design
Byte OrbitShyft SharesStandard BankMobile application
Byte OrbitThe Shoprite Money Market AccountShopriteMobile application
INJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
HellocomputerGroote Schuur Hospital TrustGroote Schuur Hospital TrustGroote Schuur Hospital Trust
MakeReignMaking trader’s lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
MakeReign#WeDeserveBettrBettrDigital banking platform
MakeReignColossal site for Tyrannosaurus TechTyrannosaurus TechDevelopment agency
MakeReignDelivering the future of frictionless financeRhoCash- and spend-management SaaS
MakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
OgilvyMswenkoVolkswagen South AfricaPolo Vivo
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd#YouBelongToCelebrateBrutal Fruit620 ml Grand Luxe
Digify AfricaThe DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & ImpactMetaThe DigiBot
INJOZI Design CCThe Bridge To The New WorldNanodynNanodyn website: 3D worlds
Vicinity MediaAdTrustVicinity Media and Location BankAdTrust
Vicinity MediaThe Near Me MicroappVicinity MediaThe Near Me Microapp
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Confidence CoachSanlamBrand
Craft – Strategy
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
Joe Public UnitedTequila FaceArrive AliveVida õ Muerte Tequila
OgilvyCarling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.AB InBevCarling Black Label
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – UX
Byte OrbitShyft SharesStandard BankMobile application
Byte OrbitThe Shoprite Money Market AccountShopriteMobile application
INJOZI Design CCGTI 8 On TourVolkswagenVW GTI 8
MakeReignMaking trader’s lives easierFlash MobileVirtual products point of sales
MakeReignOne For All, And 1ForYou1ForYouCash and payment vouchers
MakeReignSmashing New Website For SmashbrandSmashbrandBranding agency
MakeReign#WeDeserveBettrBettrDigital banking platform
MakeReignColossal site for Tyrannosaurus TechTyrannosaurus TechDevelopment agency
MakeReignDelivering the future of frictionless financeRhoCash- and spend-management SaaS
OgilvyBestmed made betterBestmedBestmed medical scheme
Craft – Online Video Production
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)I’ll Bring the WineNederburgBrand
Joe Public UnitedWhat The Flying Fish?!AB InBevFlying Fish
Joe Public United and PublicisThe Anti-Advertising Advertising CampaignNedbankBrand
Joe Public United and PublicisNuggets of WisdomChicken LickenSoulBites
OgilvyThe Power of Vrrr PhaVolkswagen South AfricaGTI
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – Social Media Community Management
Netwerk24Netwerk24 – Social media community managementNetwerk24Social media
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
VMLY&R South AfricaVoice of the PeopleNando’sFood/Restaurants/Fast food
Craft – Digital Media
PromiseLuluAB InBevCastle Lite
OgilvyKFC Ramadaan RedirectKFCKFC
Digitas Liquorice JHBNedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For NothingNedbankCIB
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Craft – Use of Sound
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgMade with your playlistNissanNavara
Joe Public UnitedWhat The Flying Fish?!AB InBevFlying Fish
FreshiveThe Sound of HighballJohnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Highball
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdThe Coca-Cola Beatcan CampaignCoca-Cola Company South AfricaCoca-Cola
OgilvySounds of iDiskiMultiChoice DStvDStv Compact
FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd#ToyotaStoriesToyota South Africa MotorsToyota
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyThe Power of Vrrr PhaVolkswagen South AfricaGTI
Craft – Interactive Design
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Savings JarSanlamSavings Month
FCB Joburg (Pty) LtdCorolla Cross AR ViewerToyota South Africa MotorsCorolla Cross
OgilvySpotify Sound TourSpotifySpotify
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo
Excellence in Voice Experience Design
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgShwii by NissanNissan South AfricaShwii by Nissan
Digital Content Marketing
John Brown South Africa (Pty) LtdNine Yards omnichannel campaignOld Mutual CorporateNine Yards omnichannel
Machine_NgageTransaction Capital Risk ServicesTransaction Capital Risk Services
8909Comedy Central EPComedy Central AfricaComedy Central
8909#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortEskort Food
8909Who Got Chowed on TwitterEskortEskort Food
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Confidence CoachSanlamBrand
OgilvyGame OnVolkswagen South AfricaPolo

For more information about the 2022 Bookmark Awards, visit the Bookmarks. This is the fifth year that the Bookmark Awards are supported by DStv Media Sales as its naming rights partner.
Read more: Nedbank, digital awards, Claire Cobbledick, DStv Media Sales, Matthew Arnold, IAB South Africa, Khensani Nobanda, Gumtree South Africa, Bookmark Awards 2022

