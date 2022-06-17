All the Bookmarks 2022 finalists: Did you make the cut?

Entrant

Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites

Hellocomputer Monocle Monocle Monocle

Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme

MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales

MakeReign Smashing New Website For Smashbrand Smashbrand Branding agency

MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform

MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency

MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS

E-commerce Websites

Magnetic Creative Advancing the Health of the Human Spirit – eMoyo website eMoyo Portable audiometry

Maverick Marketing Agency Ethos Store eCommerce Website Ethos e-commerce website – lifestyle

MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers

Public Service & NPO Platforms

Bluegrass Digital Veza Online Tool Corruption Watch Veza Online tool

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

Hellocomputer Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust

Web Applications

Bluegrass Digital Veza Online Tool Corruption Watch Online tool

INJOZI Design CC Nissan Magnite Mission Nissan Nissan Magnite

Mobile Applications

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech

Mobile Websites

MakeReign One For All, and 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers

MakeReign Making traders’ lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales

Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Games

Hellosquare Find Amandla Wakho The Beverage Company Reboost

INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8

INJOZI Design CC Nissan Magnite Mission Nissan Nissan Magnite

Platform Innovation

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

VMLY&R South Africa Tin for Tjips Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food

MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech

Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Employee Experience Platform

Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services

Brand System or Brandfile Platform

Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services

Hellocomputer Dealership websites Toyota South Africa Motors Dealership websites

Customer Experience Design

MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech

MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS

MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales

MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers

COMMUNITIES, proudly sponsored by Imamedia

Entrant Title Brand Product

Social Communities

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday

Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

Wunderman Thompson A year of Calabash South African Tourism South African Tourism

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam Social Communities Sanlam Sanlam

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Tymebank Social Communities Tymebank Tymebank

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeesSwag Absa Financial Services Student Loan

VMLY&R South Africa Content for the People Vodacom Content marketing

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/

Fast food

Use of User-Generated Content

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan South Africa Navara

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Doritos – Flamin Hot Doritos Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

Machine_ Flamin’ Hot Duets PepsiCo Doritos

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday

McCann1886 The Remake Challenge Nestlé Cremora

BOOMTOWN Proud Words Nescafé Ricoffy

HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie

Grey/WPP Liquid #TwirrashadeProject Distell Savanna Cider

Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeesSwag Absa Financial Services Student Loan

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury

VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok Sponsorship

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Social Media Campaigns

Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Tiger Brands Tinkies

Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

Brave Group Celebrating The Spirit of Kasi Magic Crosse & Blackwell Kasi Magic Sauces

Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila

Gorilla Huletts Sweet List Huletts Huletts Sugar

HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand

Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken

Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Tali’s Baby Diary Showmax Original series

VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok sponsorship

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum Medical Scheme Insurance

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Online Video Channels

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash

Gorilla THIRSTI Springboks Partnership Announcement THIRSTI THIRSTI Natural Spring Water

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

Influencer Marketing

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Doritos – Flamin Hot Doritos Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hippo Toy Influencer Campaign Hippo.co.za Hippo Toy Campaign

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

Joe Public United Unity Laces Converse Converse

Wunderman Thompson It can be only in SA Standard Bank SA Standard Bank SA

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits

MSL Nivea Luminous 360 Nivea Facial product

Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski Multichoice DStv DStv Compact

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Social Media Innovation

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday

Machine_ Flamin’ Hot Duets PepsiCo Doritos

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken

Wavemaker Blood & Water S2 Netflix EMEA Online Streaming Title

Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Everlytic

Entrant Title Brand Product

Paid Search Marketing

Reprise, a division of IPG Mediabrands (Pty) Ltd Vumatel Fibre Coverage Vumatel Vumatel Fibre

Mindshare South Africa Google search optimisation Ford Motor Company Ford

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Organic Search Marketing

SOMS DIGITAL (Pty) Ltd SEO Strategy 1st February 2021 – 28th February 2022 Botlierskop Game Reserves & Villas Luxury accommodation

Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator Nedbank Credit Card

Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme

Display Advertising

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Time for Tinkies Challenge Tinkies Tinkies

AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208

PHD Media and RebelRebel Shifting display advertising from awareness to attention Audi Audi e-tron

MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd DAM: Digital haunting Showmax Original series

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Meta Media Cape Town Capitec Credit Suite Capitec Credit

Native Advertising

Adspace24/Media24 Nedbank and Business Insider Behind the Business Headlines Nedbank Nedbank Business Banking

Adspace24/Media24 Fin24 and Sage’s Own It Sage Sage

Online Video Series

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Comedy Central

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

Netwerk24 Ben & Bez Netwerk24 Online short-form sketch comedy series

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency FNB Consumer Education First National Bank Consumer education

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine

VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Here’s To Home Builders Home improvement materials

VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum medical scheme Insurance

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Content Marketing Strategy

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nine Yards omnichannel campaign Old Mutual Corporate Nine Yards omnichannel

Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services

Wunderman Thompson It can be only in SA Standard Bank SA Standard Bank SA

VMLY&R South Africa Content for the People Vodacom Content marketing

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Social Paid Advertising

Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd World’s Worst Decisions Greenpeace Africa Greenpeace

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ

Kintaro You Click, We Car motus.cars motus.cars

So Interactive Work Anywhere Logitech Logitech

Grey South Africa The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview

Digitas Liquorice JHB Make Taste Not Waste Hellmann’s Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Joe Public United Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand

Digitas Liquorice JHB Loving Local WhatsForDinner Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum medical scheme Insurance

Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Innovative Use of Media

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Hellosquare Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama Tiger Brands Koo

365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Time for Tinkies Challenge Tinkies Tinkies

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208

Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Father’s Day 2021 Woolworths Father’s Day gifts

Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul

Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC

Starcom Generosity 3.0 Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Chocolate

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing

Machine_ The Reality of Engagement Sanlam Sanlam Reality

Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact

Investec in partnership with Cantaloupe Digital Inside Track Email Newsletter Investec Weekly Staff Communication

Use of Programmatic Media

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue Upshot RisCura Investment

AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208

Mindshare South Africa Custom Ford Algorithm Ford Motor Company Ford Ranger

Digital Installations & Activations

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd #YouBelongToCelebrate Brutal Fruit 620 ml Grand Luxe

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

Online Video

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

Joe Public United Feel The Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul

Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish

Gorilla Huletts Sweet List Huletts Huletts Sugar

Joe Public United Last Stories of Culture Castle Milk Stout Castle Milk Stout

Digitas Liquorice JHB Make Taste Not Waste Hellmann’s Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand

Joe Public United and Publicis Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites

Digitas Liquorice JHB Loving Local WhatsForDinner Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ

Joe Public United Taxi 2 Chicken Licken Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Channel Innovation

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Hellosquare Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama Tiger Brands Koo

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ Johnson & Johnson StayfreeⓇ menstrual care

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape

Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Campaign / Microsites

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

Forge Advertising Renault Mirrors Renault Renault

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

Bots, Messaging & Dark Social

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand

Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South Africa Ford x AdLingo Chat Bot Ford Motor Company Ford Ranger

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Western Cape Tourism

Podcasts & Audio Streaming

New Media Tech Talk with Vodacom Vodacom Tech Talk with Vodacom

Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency FNB Twitter Spaces First National Bank Financial Literacy

Adspace24/Media24 Fin24 and Sage’s Own It Sage Sage

MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Devilsdorp: Hell comes closer to home Showmax Original Documentary Series

Interactive Mixed Media

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY & CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Viu

Entrant Title Brand Product

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month

Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Corolla Cross AR Viewer Toyota South Africa Motors Corolla Cross

Artificial Intelligence

MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech

Second Screen Campaign

Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken

PUBLISHING, proudly sponsored by Adspace24

Entrant Title Brand Product

Publisher Sites

24.com News24 Publisher Site News24 News24 Publisher Site

Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24

Specialist Publisher Sites

24.com Out of Order – A data journalism project News24 Special site

24.com News24 2021 Local Government Elections News24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections

Daily Maverick Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick Climate crisis journalism

Netwerk24 ‘Koorsige Aarde’ mini-site Netwerk24 Mini-site about the impact of climate change on South Africa

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE Local Elections Website TimesLIVE TimesLIVE Local Elections Website

Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury

Email Newsletters & Marketing

New Media Vodacom now! Vodacom Vodacom now!

24.com LIFE newsletter News24 LIFE newsletter

24.com Editors’ Picks newsletter News24 Editors’ Picks newsletter

Daily Maverick First Thing, South Africa’s morning newsletter Daily Maverick First Thing newsletter

Social Media & Content Campaigns

Primedia Broadcasting Cape Town Trains Eyewitness News Eyewitness News

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TikTok channel TimesLIVE Video Social Media Channel

Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns

24.com Out of Order – A Data Journalism Project News24 Special Site

24.com News24 2021 Local Government Elections News24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections

Netwerk24 Local Elections Interactive Results Map Netwerk24 Interactive maps for the results of the local elections

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

Video Content & Campaigns

24.com Documentary: The Cape of flames – it takes just one spark to ignite a catastrophe News24 Documentary

24.com Getting to know: Vaccines Health24 Video series

24.com Documentary: Killed For Being Queer News24 Documentary

24.com Visual Investigation: Blood Brothers News24 Visual investigation

Primedia Broadcasting State of Mahikeng Eyewitness News Eyewitness News

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop TimesLIVE Video News video

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Phoenix at Epicentre of Looting, Racial Tension and Violence in KZN TimesLIVE Video News video

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd The Exclusive Story of Lindani Myeni TimesLIVE Video News video

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd War on the Covid Frontlines TimesLIVE Video News video

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

Live Event Content

24.com News24 July Unrest Live Coverage News24 News24 July Unrest Live Coverage

24.com News24 2021 Live Elections News24 News24 2021 Live Elections

Netwerk24 Local Elections 2021 Live Coverage Netwerk24 Netwerk24

Creative Space Media Hollard Daredevil Run 2021 Hollard Daredevil Run

Audio Content & Campaigns

24.com My Only Story: Back to school News24 Podcast

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

24.com Podcast: Inge Lotz: Miscarrriage of Justice News24 Podcast

Daily Maverick Don’t Shoot the Messenger S3 Daily Maverick Don’t Shoot the Messenger

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop TimesLIVE Podcasts News audio

Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Audiobooks: Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Audiobooks

Publisher Innovation

24.com Out of Order – A data journalism project News24 Out of Order – A data journalism project

24.com News24 2021 Elections Forecaster News24 News24 2021 Elections Forecaster

Primedia Broadcasting Your radio is now a TV Primedia Broadcasting 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk 567

Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services

Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for Afrikaans Netwerk24 Netwerk24

Penguin Random House South Africa The Magazine about Books for Book Lovers Penguin Random House South Africa The Penguin Post

Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns

Netwerk24 #Netso Brand Campaign Netwerk24 Netwerk24

Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars Daily Maverick Webinars

Primedia Broadcasting Unlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In Lockdown Primedia Broadcasting Kfm Best of the Cape

Creative Space Media Hollard Daredevil Run 2021 Hollard Daredevil Run

Publisher Monetisation

24.com Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product News24 Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product

CAMPAIGN, proudly sponsored by Tractor

Entrant Title Brand Product

Digital Campaign Strategy

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider

HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Digital Integrated Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand

VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Summer Vodacom Telecommunications – Unlock Summer

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Mobile Campaign

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Gorilla Huletts Sweet List Huletts Huletts Sugar

Grey/WPP Liquid #TwirrashadeProject Distell Savanna Cider

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Vicinity Media #WhereIsMyAd Campaign Vicinity Media Location-based ad technology

Digitas Liquorice JHB Make Taste Not Waste Hellmann’s Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC

Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Best Use of Data

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Tiger Brands Tinkies

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

Oliver Marketing (Pty) Ltd Magnum Pints Magnum South Africa Magnum Pints

Oliver Marketing (Pty) Ltd Wuhu x Shield Wuhu Rewards Wuhu Rewards Programme

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Vicinity Media and PHD Media Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign Vicinity Media Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

Integrated Mixed Media Campaign

Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite

Joe Public United Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites

Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE, Dialogue and FAME Pepsi Change Your World Pepsi South Africa Pepsi drinks

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza

Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand

VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Summer Vodacom Telecommunications – Unlock Summer

MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd DAM: Can’t escape the past Showmax Dam

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label

MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Devilsdorp: What possessed them? Showmax Original documentary series

Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ

VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Breakthrough On A Budget

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue Upshot RisCura Investment

Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

Joe Public United Unity Laces Converse Converse

Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

So Interactive Work Anywhere Logitech Logitech

HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie

Fresh AF Ziphathe Grand KFC KFC Treats

Vicinity Media #WhereIsMyAd Campaign Vicinity Media Location-based ad technology

VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food

Branded Content

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ Johnson & Johnson StayfreeⓇ menstrual care

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Fresh AF Ziphathe Grand KFC KFC Treats

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) and Universal Productions The Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show Sanlam Finance

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok sponsorship

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

CRAFT AWARDS, proudly sponsored by Joe Public United

Entrant Title Brand Product

Craft – Marketing Copywriting

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits

Primedia Broadcasting How to launch a vehicle without a vehicle to launch Primedia Broadcasting Audi Future Is An Attitude Podcast

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food

Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator Nedbank Credit Card

Craft – Research

Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits

Craft – Interface Design

Byte Orbit Shyft Shares Standard Bank Mobile application

Byte Orbit The Shoprite Money Market Account Shoprite Mobile application

INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8

Hellocomputer Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust

MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales

MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform

MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency

MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS

MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers

Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd #YouBelongToCelebrate Brutal Fruit 620 ml Grand Luxe

Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot

INJOZI Design CC The Bridge To The New World Nanodyn Nanodyn website: 3D worlds

Vicinity Media AdTrust Vicinity Media and Location Bank AdTrust

Vicinity Media The Near Me Microapp Vicinity Media The Near Me Microapp

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand

Craft – Strategy

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila

Ogilvy Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way. AB InBev Carling Black Label

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Craft – UX

Byte Orbit Shyft Shares Standard Bank Mobile application

Byte Orbit The Shoprite Money Market Account Shoprite Mobile application

INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8

MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales

MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers

MakeReign Smashing New Website For Smashbrand Smashbrand Branding agency

MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform

MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency

MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS

Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme

Craft – Online Video Production

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand

Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish

Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand

Joe Public United and Publicis Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites

Ogilvy The Power of Vrrr Pha Volkswagen South Africa GTI

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Craft – Social Media Community Management

Netwerk24 Netwerk24 – Social media community management Netwerk24 Social media

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food

Craft – Digital Media

Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite

Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC

Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Craft – Use of Sound

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara

Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish

Freshive The Sound of Highball Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Highball

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola

Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy The Power of Vrrr Pha Volkswagen South Africa GTI

Craft – Interactive Design

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month

FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Corolla Cross AR Viewer Toyota South Africa Motors Corolla Cross

Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify

Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Excellence in Voice Experience Design

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan

Digital Content Marketing

John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nine Yards omnichannel campaign Old Mutual Corporate Nine Yards omnichannel

Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services

8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central

8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food

8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food

King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand