All the Bookmarks 2022 finalists: Did you make the cut?

With just a little over a month left until the most-anticipated industry event of the year, the IAB South Africa is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2022 Bookmark Awards, in partnership with DStv Media Sales, which has supported the awards for the last five years.

Supplied. All the 2022 Bookmark Awards finalists

Entrant Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites Hellocomputer Monocle Monocle Monocle Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales MakeReign Smashing New Website For Smashbrand Smashbrand Branding agency MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS E-commerce Websites Magnetic Creative Advancing the Health of the Human Spirit – eMoyo website eMoyo Portable audiometry Maverick Marketing Agency Ethos Store eCommerce Website Ethos e-commerce website – lifestyle MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers Public Service & NPO Platforms Bluegrass Digital Veza Online Tool Corruption Watch Veza Online tool Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Hellocomputer Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Web Applications Bluegrass Digital Veza Online Tool Corruption Watch Online tool INJOZI Design CC Nissan Magnite Mission Nissan Nissan Magnite Mobile Applications King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech Mobile Websites MakeReign One For All, and 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers MakeReign Making traders’ lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Games Hellosquare Find Amandla Wakho The Beverage Company Reboost INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8 INJOZI Design CC Nissan Magnite Mission Nissan Nissan Magnite Platform Innovation Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify VMLY&R South Africa Tin for Tjips Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Employee Experience Platform Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services Brand System or Brandfile Platform Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services Hellocomputer Dealership websites Toyota South Africa Motors Dealership websites Customer Experience Design MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers COMMUNITIES, proudly sponsored by Imamedia Entrant Title Brand Product Social Communities 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 Wunderman Thompson A year of Calabash South African Tourism South African Tourism King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam Social Communities Sanlam Sanlam HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Tymebank Social Communities Tymebank Tymebank Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeesSwag Absa Financial Services Student Loan VMLY&R South Africa Content for the People Vodacom Content marketing FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/ Fast food Use of User-Generated Content TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan South Africa Navara 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Doritos – Flamin Hot Doritos Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea Machine_ Flamin’ Hot Duets PepsiCo Doritos 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday McCann1886 The Remake Challenge Nestlé Cremora BOOMTOWN Proud Words Nescafé Ricoffy HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie Grey/WPP Liquid #TwirrashadeProject Distell Savanna Cider Wunderman Thompson #ZeroFeesSwag Absa Financial Services Student Loan FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok Sponsorship Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Social Media Campaigns Hellosquare Facebook Flavoured Tinkies Tiger Brands Tinkies Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food Brave Group Celebrating The Spirit of Kasi Magic Crosse & Blackwell Kasi Magic Sauces Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila Gorilla Huletts Sweet List Huletts Huletts Sugar HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Tali’s Baby Diary Showmax Original series VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok sponsorship VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum Medical Scheme Insurance Ogilvy Carling Cup. AB InBev Carling Black Label Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Online Video Channels 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash Gorilla THIRSTI Springboks Partnership Announcement THIRSTI THIRSTI Natural Spring Water FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota Influencer Marketing 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Doritos – Flamin Hot Doritos Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hippo Toy Influencer Campaign Hippo.co.za Hippo Toy Campaign 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food Joe Public United Unity Laces Converse Converse Wunderman Thompson It can be only in SA Standard Bank SA Standard Bank SA HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits MSL Nivea Luminous 360 Nivea Facial product Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski Multichoice DStv DStv Compact FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Social Media Innovation 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good KFC KFC’s 50th birthday Machine_ Flamin’ Hot Duets PepsiCo Doritos 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken Wavemaker Blood & Water S2 Netflix EMEA Online Streaming Title Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand Ogilvy Carling Cup. AB InBev Carling Black Label CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Everlytic Entrant Title Brand Product Paid Search Marketing Reprise, a division of IPG Mediabrands (Pty) Ltd Vumatel Fibre Coverage Vumatel Vumatel Fibre Mindshare South Africa Google search optimisation Ford Motor Company Ford VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Organic Search Marketing SOMS DIGITAL (Pty) Ltd SEO Strategy 1st February 2021 – 28th February 2022 Botlierskop Game Reserves & Villas Luxury accommodation Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator Nedbank Credit Card Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme Display Advertising 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Time for Tinkies Challenge Tinkies Tinkies AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208 PHD Media and RebelRebel Shifting display advertising from awareness to attention Audi Audi e-tron MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd DAM: Digital haunting Showmax Original series VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Meta Media Cape Town Capitec Credit Suite Capitec Credit Native Advertising Adspace24/Media24 Nedbank and Business Insider Behind the Business Headlines Nedbank Nedbank Business Banking Adspace24/Media24 Fin24 and Sage’s Own It Sage Sage Online Video Series Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Comedy Central 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand Netwerk24 Ben & Bez Netwerk24 Online short-form sketch comedy series King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency FNB Consumer Education First National Bank Consumer education Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Here’s To Home Builders Home improvement materials VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum medical scheme Insurance Ogilvy Carling Cup. AB InBev Carling Black Label Content Marketing Strategy Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nine Yards omnichannel campaign Old Mutual Corporate Nine Yards omnichannel Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services Wunderman Thompson It can be only in SA Standard Bank SA Standard Bank SA VMLY&R South Africa Content for the People Vodacom Content marketing FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Social Paid Advertising Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd World’s Worst Decisions Greenpeace Africa Greenpeace 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ Kintaro You Click, We Car motus.cars motus.cars So Interactive Work Anywhere Logitech Logitech Grey South Africa The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview Digitas Liquorice JHB Make Taste Not Waste Hellmann’s Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Joe Public United Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand Digitas Liquorice JHB Loving Local WhatsForDinner Hellmann’s Mayonnaise FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance VMLY&R South Africa Not The Right Fit Momentum medical scheme Insurance Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Innovative Use of Media TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Hellosquare Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama Tiger Brands Koo 365 Digital Media Pty Ltd Time for Tinkies Challenge Tinkies Tinkies Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208 Flume Digital Marketing & PR Woolworths Father’s Day 2021 Woolworths Father’s Day gifts Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC Starcom Generosity 3.0 Cadbury Dairy Milk Cadbury Chocolate VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Machine_ The Reality of Engagement Sanlam Sanlam Reality Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact Investec in partnership with Cantaloupe Digital Inside Track Email Newsletter Investec Weekly Staff Communication Use of Programmatic Media Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue Upshot RisCura Investment AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd Peugeot Future Funnel Peugeot South Africa Peugeot 208 Mindshare South Africa Custom Ford Algorithm Ford Motor Company Ford Ranger Digital Installations & Activations Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd #YouBelongToCelebrate Brutal Fruit 620 ml Grand Luxe Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label Online Video TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60 Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 Joe Public United Feel The Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish Gorilla Huletts Sweet List Huletts Huletts Sugar Joe Public United Last Stories of Culture Castle Milk Stout Castle Milk Stout Digitas Liquorice JHB Make Taste Not Waste Hellmann’s Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand Joe Public United and Publicis Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites Digitas Liquorice JHB Loving Local WhatsForDinner Hellmann’s Mayonnaise FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ Joe Public United Taxi 2 Chicken Licken Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Channel Innovation TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Hellosquare Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama Tiger Brands Koo King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot Joe Public United Skip to the Fire Chicken Licken Rock My Soul King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ Johnson & Johnson StayfreeⓇ menstrual care Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Campaign / Microsites TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea Forge Advertising Renault Mirrors Renault Renault King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Bots, Messaging & Dark Social Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South Africa Ford x AdLingo Chat Bot Ford Motor Company Ford Ranger King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Western Cape Tourism Podcasts & Audio Streaming New Media Tech Talk with Vodacom Vodacom Tech Talk with Vodacom Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency FNB Twitter Spaces First National Bank Financial Literacy Adspace24/Media24 Fin24 and Sage’s Own It Sage Sage MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Devilsdorp: Hell comes closer to home Showmax Original Documentary Series Interactive Mixed Media Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate Your Voice Ekaterra Joko Tea King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY & CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Viu Entrant Title Brand Product Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month Grid Worldwide IntARview Absa IntARview FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Corolla Cross AR Viewer Toyota South Africa Motors Corolla Cross Artificial Intelligence MakeReign New, Improved Pineapple Insurance Pineapple Insurance Insuretech Second Screen Campaign Machine_ UCL Live Experience Heineken South Africa Heineken PUBLISHING, proudly sponsored by Adspace24 Entrant Title Brand Product Publisher Sites 24.com News24 Publisher Site News24 News24 Publisher Site Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Specialist Publisher Sites 24.com Out of Order – A data journalism project News24 Special site 24.com News24 2021 Local Government Elections News24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections Daily Maverick Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick Climate crisis journalism Netwerk24 ‘Koorsige Aarde’ mini-site Netwerk24 Mini-site about the impact of climate change on South Africa Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TimesLIVE Local Elections Website TimesLIVE TimesLIVE Local Elections Website Ogilvy In Our Own Words Mondelēz Cadbury Email Newsletters & Marketing New Media Vodacom now! Vodacom Vodacom now! 24.com LIFE newsletter News24 LIFE newsletter 24.com Editors’ Picks newsletter News24 Editors’ Picks newsletter Daily Maverick First Thing, South Africa’s morning newsletter Daily Maverick First Thing newsletter Social Media & Content Campaigns Primedia Broadcasting Cape Town Trains Eyewitness News Eyewitness News Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd TikTok channel TimesLIVE Video Social Media Channel Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns 24.com Out of Order – A Data Journalism Project News24 Special Site 24.com News24 2021 Local Government Elections News24 News24 2021 Local Government Elections Netwerk24 Local Elections Interactive Results Map Netwerk24 Interactive maps for the results of the local elections Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label Video Content & Campaigns 24.com Documentary: The Cape of flames – it takes just one spark to ignite a catastrophe News24 Documentary 24.com Getting to know: Vaccines Health24 Video series 24.com Documentary: Killed For Being Queer News24 Documentary 24.com Visual Investigation: Blood Brothers News24 Visual investigation Primedia Broadcasting State of Mahikeng Eyewitness News Eyewitness News Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop TimesLIVE Video News video Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Phoenix at Epicentre of Looting, Racial Tension and Violence in KZN TimesLIVE Video News video Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd The Exclusive Story of Lindani Myeni TimesLIVE Video News video Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd War on the Covid Frontlines TimesLIVE Video News video Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label Live Event Content 24.com News24 July Unrest Live Coverage News24 News24 July Unrest Live Coverage 24.com News24 2021 Live Elections News24 News24 2021 Live Elections Netwerk24 Local Elections 2021 Live Coverage Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Creative Space Media Hollard Daredevil Run 2021 Hollard Daredevil Run Audio Content & Campaigns 24.com My Only Story: Back to school News24 Podcast TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan 24.com Podcast: Inge Lotz: Miscarrriage of Justice News24 Podcast Daily Maverick Don’t Shoot the Messenger S3 Daily Maverick Don’t Shoot the Messenger Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop TimesLIVE Podcasts News audio Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Audiobooks: Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Audiobooks Publisher Innovation 24.com Out of Order – A data journalism project News24 Out of Order – A data journalism project 24.com News24 2021 Elections Forecaster News24 News24 2021 Elections Forecaster Primedia Broadcasting Your radio is now a TV Primedia Broadcasting 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk 567 Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for Afrikaans Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Penguin Random House South Africa The Magazine about Books for Book Lovers Penguin Random House South Africa The Penguin Post Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns Netwerk24 #Netso Brand Campaign Netwerk24 Netwerk24 Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars Daily Maverick Webinars Primedia Broadcasting Unlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In Lockdown Primedia Broadcasting Kfm Best of the Cape Creative Space Media Hollard Daredevil Run 2021 Hollard Daredevil Run Publisher Monetisation 24.com Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product News24 Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product CAMPAIGN, proudly sponsored by Tractor Entrant Title Brand Product Digital Campaign Strategy 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food Grey/WPP Liquid The People vs Savanna Cider Distell Savanna Cider HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite VMLY&R South Africa NXT LVL Vodacom Telecommunications VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Ogilvy Carling Cup. AB InBev Carling Black Label Vicinity Media and PHD Media Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign Vicinity Media Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Hellosquare Give Me Strength Tiger Brands Morvite Joe Public United Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys Donate your voice Ekaterra Joko Tea Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE, Dialogue and FAME Pepsi Change Your World Pepsi South Africa Pepsi drinks 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food Joe Public United #EatWithIt AB InBev Flying Fish flavoured beer King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Pizza Hunt Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Live with Confidence Sanlam Brand VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Summer Vodacom Telecommunications – Unlock Summer MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd DAM: Can’t escape the past Showmax Dam FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Ogilvy Bride Armour AB InBev Carling Black Label MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd Devilsdorp: What possessed them? Showmax Original documentary series Joe Public United Nyathi Rider Chicken Licken Super SlyderⓇ VMLY&R South Africa Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Breakthrough On A Budget TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue Upshot RisCura Investment Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central Joe Public United Unity Laces Converse Converse Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence So Interactive Work Anywhere Logitech Logitech HelloFCB+ Milk It Awards Steri Stumpie Steri Stumpie Fresh AF Ziphathe Grand KFC KFC Treats Vicinity Media #WhereIsMyAd Campaign Vicinity Media Location-based ad technology VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food Branded Content King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand Retroviral and Panther Punch The Sixty60Swindler Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand HelloFCB+ One Voice Western Cape Government Gender-based violence King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ Johnson & Johnson StayfreeⓇ menstrual care Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Fresh AF Ziphathe Grand KFC KFC Treats King James Group (part of Accenture Song) The Neverending Tourists Wesgro Cape Town and the Western Cape King James Group (part of Accenture Song) and Universal Productions The Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show Sanlam Finance King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Save What Matters TymeBank GoalSave FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Toyota Genuine Fam Toyota South Africa Motors Genuine FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Bok Rituals MTN South Africa Springbok sponsorship Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo CRAFT AWARDS, proudly sponsored by Joe Public United Entrant Title Brand Product Craft – Marketing Copywriting TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits Primedia Broadcasting How to launch a vehicle without a vehicle to launch Primedia Broadcasting Audi Future Is An Attitude Podcast FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator Nedbank Credit Card Craft – Research Machine_ Xhosa-fying Halloween UCOOK UCOOK Meal Kits Craft – Interface Design Byte Orbit Shyft Shares Standard Bank Mobile application Byte Orbit The Shoprite Money Market Account Shoprite Mobile application INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8 Hellocomputer Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust Groote Schuur Hospital Trust MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers Ogilvy Mswenko Volkswagen South Africa Polo Vivo Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd #YouBelongToCelebrate Brutal Fruit 620 ml Grand Luxe Digify Africa The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact Meta The DigiBot INJOZI Design CC The Bridge To The New World Nanodyn Nanodyn website: 3D worlds Vicinity Media AdTrust Vicinity Media and Location Bank AdTrust Vicinity Media The Near Me Microapp Vicinity Media The Near Me Microapp King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand Craft – Strategy 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food Joe Public United Tequila Face Arrive Alive Vida õ Muerte Tequila Ogilvy Carling Cup. AB InBev Carling Black Label Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Craft – UX Byte Orbit Shyft Shares Standard Bank Mobile application Byte Orbit The Shoprite Money Market Account Shoprite Mobile application INJOZI Design CC GTI 8 On Tour Volkswagen VW GTI 8 MakeReign Making trader’s lives easier Flash Mobile Virtual products point of sales MakeReign One For All, And 1ForYou 1ForYou Cash and payment vouchers MakeReign Smashing New Website For Smashbrand Smashbrand Branding agency MakeReign #WeDeserveBettr Bettr Digital banking platform MakeReign Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech Tyrannosaurus Tech Development agency MakeReign Delivering the future of frictionless finance Rho Cash- and spend-management SaaS Ogilvy Bestmed made better Bestmed Bestmed medical scheme Craft – Online Video Production TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara King James Group (part of Accenture Song) I’ll Bring the Wine Nederburg Brand Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish Joe Public United and Publicis The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign Nedbank Brand Joe Public United and Publicis Nuggets of Wisdom Chicken Licken SoulBites Ogilvy The Power of Vrrr Pha Volkswagen South Africa GTI Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Craft – Social Media Community Management Netwerk24 Netwerk24 – Social media community management Netwerk24 Social media Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite VMLY&R South Africa Voice of the People Nando’s Food/Restaurants/Fast food Craft – Digital Media Promise Lulu AB InBev Castle Lite Ogilvy KFC Ramadaan Redirect KFC KFC Digitas Liquorice JHB Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing Nedbank CIB Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Craft – Use of Sound TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Made with your playlist Nissan Navara Joe Public United What The Flying Fish?! AB InBev Flying Fish Freshive The Sound of Highball Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Highball FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign Coca-Cola Company South Africa Coca-Cola Ogilvy Sounds of iDiski MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd #ToyotaStories Toyota South Africa Motors Toyota Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy The Power of Vrrr Pha Volkswagen South Africa GTI Craft – Interactive Design King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Savings Jar Sanlam Savings Month FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd Corolla Cross AR Viewer Toyota South Africa Motors Corolla Cross Ogilvy Spotify Sound Tour Spotify Spotify Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo Excellence in Voice Experience Design TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Shwii by Nissan Nissan South Africa Shwii by Nissan Digital Content Marketing John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nine Yards omnichannel campaign Old Mutual Corporate Nine Yards omnichannel Machine_ Ngage Transaction Capital Risk Services Transaction Capital Risk Services 8909 Comedy Central EP Comedy Central Africa Comedy Central 8909 #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Eskort Food 8909 Who Got Chowed on Twitter Eskort Eskort Food King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Confidence Coach Sanlam Brand Ogilvy Game On Volkswagen South Africa Polo

Across the eight categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technology & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours, the Bookmark Awards continue to set the benchmark for innovation and digital excellence.The final round of judging takes place on 23 and 24 June, with the awards ceremony set to be held on 28 July 2022.Now in its 14th year, the Bookmarks has assembled the cream of the crop to don the judges’ hats. Leaders in their respective fields within the industry – from publishing and emerging technology to social media and design – these industry experts and specialists have been selected for their expertise and insight across innovation and creativity.“With digital increasingly becoming the most important marketing touchpoint for brands, a Bookmark represents the very pinnacle in marketing creativity," says Says Claire Cobbledick, vice-chairman at IAB South Africa and general manager at Gumtree South Africa.Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards is the undeniable touchstone to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but the recognition of work that helps move the industry forward.Matthew Arnold, head of the Bookmarks Committee, says: “As the importance of digital channels continues to explode, it is critical to recognise and showcase the incredibly impactful work done by our industry this past year. Work that delivered exceptional creativity, innovation and results. It is great to see the quality of the work continue to improve every year and really push the boundaries of digital marketing.”Under the helm of jury president, Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, this year’s Bookmark Awards is another excellent showcase of talent.“The past two years have been challenging for the industry, however, this year’s entries are truly a display of the depth and breadth of creativity that can come out of even the most testing of times,” says Nobanda. “The showcase event on 28 July will be a testament to that.”After an intense first round of judging by the Bookmarks Judging Panels, a diverse group of South Africans from within the digital, publishing and marketing industries, the following finalists have been shortlisted for the 2022 Bookmark Awards for a chance to beat the benchmark of digital excellence:PLATFORMS, proudly sponsored by Google.For more information about the 2022 Bookmark Awards, visit the Bookmarks . This is the fifth year that the Bookmark Awards are supported by DStv Media Sales as its naming rights partner.