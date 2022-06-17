Most Read
IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
All the Bookmarks 2022 finalists: Did you make the cut?
With just a little over a month left until the most-anticipated industry event of the year, the IAB South Africa is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2022 Bookmark Awards, in partnership with DStv Media Sales, which has supported the awards for the last five years.
Supplied. All the 2022 Bookmark Awards finalists
Across the eight categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technology & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours, the Bookmark Awards continue to set the benchmark for innovation and digital excellence.
The final round of judging takes place on 23 and 24 June, with the awards ceremony set to be held on 28 July 2022.
Now in its 14th year, the Bookmarks has assembled the cream of the crop to don the judges’ hats. Leaders in their respective fields within the industry – from publishing and emerging technology to social media and design – these industry experts and specialists have been selected for their expertise and insight across innovation and creativity.
Driving digital change
“With digital increasingly becoming the most important marketing touchpoint for brands, a Bookmark represents the very pinnacle in marketing creativity," says Says Claire Cobbledick, vice-chairman at IAB South Africa and general manager at Gumtree South Africa.
Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards is the undeniable touchstone to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but the recognition of work that helps move the industry forward.
Matthew Arnold, head of the Bookmarks Committee, says: “As the importance of digital channels continues to explode, it is critical to recognise and showcase the incredibly impactful work done by our industry this past year. Work that delivered exceptional creativity, innovation and results. It is great to see the quality of the work continue to improve every year and really push the boundaries of digital marketing.”
Another excellent showcase of talent
Under the helm of jury president, Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, this year’s Bookmark Awards is another excellent showcase of talent.
“The past two years have been challenging for the industry, however, this year’s entries are truly a display of the depth and breadth of creativity that can come out of even the most testing of times,” says Nobanda. “The showcase event on 28 July will be a testament to that.”
In the running
After an intense first round of judging by the Bookmarks Judging Panels, a diverse group of South Africans from within the digital, publishing and marketing industries, the following finalists have been shortlisted for the 2022 Bookmark Awards for a chance to beat the benchmark of digital excellence:
PLATFORMS, proudly sponsored by Google.
|Entrant
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|Hellocomputer
|Monocle
|Monocle
|Monocle
|Ogilvy
|Bestmed made better
|Bestmed
|Bestmed medical scheme
|MakeReign
|Making trader’s lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|MakeReign
|Smashing New Website For Smashbrand
|Smashbrand
|Branding agency
|MakeReign
|#WeDeserveBettr
|Bettr
|Digital banking platform
|MakeReign
|Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Development agency
|MakeReign
|Delivering the future of frictionless finance
|Rho
|Cash- and spend-management SaaS
|E-commerce Websites
|Magnetic Creative
|Advancing the Health of the Human Spirit – eMoyo website
|eMoyo
|Portable audiometry
|Maverick Marketing Agency
|Ethos Store eCommerce Website
|Ethos
|e-commerce website – lifestyle
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|Public Service & NPO Platforms
|Bluegrass Digital
|Veza Online Tool
|Corruption Watch
|Veza Online tool
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Hellocomputer
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|Web Applications
|Bluegrass Digital
|Veza Online Tool
|Corruption Watch
|Online tool
|INJOZI Design CC
|Nissan Magnite Mission
|Nissan
|Nissan Magnite
|Mobile Applications
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Mobile Websites
|MakeReign
|One For All, and 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|MakeReign
|Making traders’ lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|Ogilvy
|Bestmed made better
|Bestmed
|Bestmed medical scheme
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Games
|Hellosquare
|Find Amandla Wakho
|The Beverage Company
|Reboost
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|INJOZI Design CC
|Nissan Magnite Mission
|Nissan
|Nissan Magnite
|Platform Innovation
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Joe Public United
|Skip to the Fire
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Joe Public United
|#EatWithIt
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish flavoured beer
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Tin for Tjips
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Employee Experience Platform
|Machine_
|Ngage
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Brand System or Brandfile Platform
|Machine_
|Ngage
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Hellocomputer
|Dealership websites
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Dealership websites
|Customer Experience Design
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|MakeReign
|Delivering the future of frictionless finance
|Rho
|Cash- and spend-management SaaS
|MakeReign
|Making trader’s lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|COMMUNITIES, proudly sponsored by Imamedia
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Social Communities
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good
|KFC
|KFC’s 50th birthday
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|Wunderman Thompson
|A year of Calabash
|South African Tourism
|South African Tourism
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam Social Communities
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Tymebank Social Communities
|Tymebank
|Tymebank
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Wunderman Thompson
|#ZeroFeesSwag
|Absa Financial Services
|Student Loan
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Content for the People
|Vodacom
|Content marketing
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/
|Fast food
|Use of User-Generated Content
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan South Africa
|Navara
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Doritos – Flamin Hot
|Doritos
|Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|Machine_
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|PepsiCo
|Doritos
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good
|KFC
|KFC’s 50th birthday
|McCann1886
|The Remake Challenge
|Nestlé
|Cremora
|BOOMTOWN
|Proud Words
|Nescafé
|Ricoffy
|HelloFCB+
|Milk It Awards
|Steri Stumpie
|Steri Stumpie
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|#TwirrashadeProject
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Wunderman Thompson
|#ZeroFeesSwag
|Absa Financial Services
|Student Loan
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mondelēz
|Cadbury
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Bok Rituals
|MTN South Africa
|Springbok Sponsorship
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Social Media Campaigns
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Morvite
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1
|Garnier
|Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good
|KFC
|KFC’s 50th birthday
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Brave Group
|Celebrating The Spirit of Kasi Magic
|Crosse & Blackwell
|Kasi Magic Sauces
|Joe Public United
|Tequila Face
|Arrive Alive
|Vida õ Muerte Tequila
|Gorilla
|Huletts Sweet List
|Huletts
|Huletts Sugar
|HelloFCB+
|Milk It Awards
|Steri Stumpie
|Steri Stumpie
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Confidence Coach
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Machine_
|UCL Live Experience
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Grid Worldwide
|IntARview
|Absa
|IntARview
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Cape Town and the Western Cape
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Save What Matters
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd
|Tali’s Baby Diary
|Showmax
|Original series
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Bok Rituals
|MTN South Africa
|Springbok sponsorship
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Not The Right Fit
|Momentum Medical Scheme
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Online Video Channels
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1
|Garnier
|Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
|Gorilla
|THIRSTI Springboks Partnership Announcement
|THIRSTI
|THIRSTI Natural Spring Water
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|Influencer Marketing
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1
|Garnier
|Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Doritos – Flamin Hot
|Doritos
|Flamin Hot-flavoured Doritos
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Hippo Toy Influencer Campaign
|Hippo.co.za
|Hippo Toy Campaign
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Joe Public United
|Unity Laces
|Converse
|Converse
|Wunderman Thompson
|It can be only in SA
|Standard Bank SA
|Standard Bank SA
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|Machine_
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|UCOOK
|UCOOK Meal Kits
|MSL
|Nivea Luminous 360
|Nivea
|Facial product
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|Multichoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Social Media Innovation
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Garnier Pure Active 3-in-1
|Garnier
|Pure Active 3-in-1 Face Wash
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|KFC – 50 years of Finger Licken’ Good
|KFC
|KFC’s 50th birthday
|Machine_
|Flamin’ Hot Duets
|PepsiCo
|Doritos
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Machine_
|UCL Live Experience
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken
|Wavemaker
|Blood & Water S2
|Netflix EMEA
|Online Streaming Title
|Grid Worldwide
|IntARview
|Absa
|IntARview
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Live with Confidence
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Everlytic
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Paid Search Marketing
|Reprise, a division of IPG Mediabrands (Pty) Ltd
|Vumatel Fibre Coverage
|Vumatel
|Vumatel Fibre
|Mindshare South Africa
|Google search optimisation
|Ford Motor Company
|Ford
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Organic Search Marketing
|SOMS DIGITAL (Pty) Ltd
|SEO Strategy 1st February 2021 – 28th February 2022
|Botlierskop Game Reserves & Villas
|Luxury accommodation
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator
|Nedbank
|Credit Card
|Ogilvy
|Bestmed made better
|Bestmed
|Bestmed medical scheme
|Display Advertising
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Time for Tinkies Challenge
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd
|Peugeot Future Funnel
|Peugeot South Africa
|Peugeot 208
|PHD Media and RebelRebel
|Shifting display advertising from awareness to attention
|Audi
|Audi e-tron
|MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd
|DAM: Digital haunting
|Showmax
|Original series
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Meta Media Cape Town
|Capitec Credit Suite
|Capitec
|Credit
|Native Advertising
|Adspace24/Media24
|Nedbank and Business Insider Behind the Business Headlines
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Business Banking
|Adspace24/Media24
|Fin24 and Sage’s Own It
|Sage
|Sage
|Online Video Series
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central
|Comedy Central
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|Netwerk24
|Ben & Bez
|Netwerk24
|Online short-form sketch comedy series
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency
|FNB Consumer Education
|First National Bank
|Consumer education
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Cape Town and the Western Cape
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Here’s To Home
|Builders
|Home improvement materials
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Not The Right Fit
|Momentum medical scheme
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Content Marketing Strategy
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Nine Yards omnichannel campaign
|Old Mutual Corporate
|Nine Yards omnichannel
|Machine_
|Ngage
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Wunderman Thompson
|It can be only in SA
|Standard Bank SA
|Standard Bank SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Content for the People
|Vodacom
|Content marketing
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Social Paid Advertising
|Hellosquare
|Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Morvite
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd
|World’s Worst Decisions
|Greenpeace Africa
|Greenpeace
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Joe Public United
|Nyathi Rider
|Chicken Licken
|Super SlyderⓇ
|Kintaro
|You Click, We Car
|motus.cars
|motus.cars
|So Interactive
|Work Anywhere
|Logitech
|Logitech
|Grey South Africa
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Grid Worldwide
|IntARview
|Absa
|IntARview
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Hellmann’s
|Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
|Joe Public United
|Nuggets of Wisdom
|Chicken Licken
|SoulBites
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Live with Confidence
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Loving Local
|WhatsForDinner
|Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Not The Right Fit
|Momentum medical scheme
|Insurance
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing
|Nedbank
|CIB
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Innovative Use of Media
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Hellosquare
|Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama
|Tiger Brands
|Koo
|365 Digital Media Pty Ltd
|Time for Tinkies Challenge
|Tinkies
|Tinkies
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate Your Voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd
|Peugeot Future Funnel
|Peugeot South Africa
|Peugeot 208
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Woolworths Father’s Day 2021
|Woolworths
|Father’s Day gifts
|Joe Public United
|Skip to the Fire
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Joe Public United
|#EatWithIt
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish flavoured beer
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Redirect
|KFC
|KFC
|Starcom
|Generosity 3.0
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Cadbury Chocolate
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing
|Nedbank
|CIB
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Machine_
|The Reality of Engagement
|Sanlam
|Sanlam Reality
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|Investec in partnership with Cantaloupe Digital
|Inside Track Email Newsletter
|Investec
|Weekly Staff Communication
|Use of Programmatic Media
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue
|Upshot
|RisCura
|Investment
|AdMakers International (Pty) Ltd
|Peugeot Future Funnel
|Peugeot South Africa
|Peugeot 208
|Mindshare South Africa
|Custom Ford Algorithm
|Ford Motor Company
|Ford Ranger
|Digital Installations & Activations
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd
|#YouBelongToCelebrate
|Brutal Fruit
|620 ml Grand Luxe
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Online Video
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Hellosquare
|Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Morvite
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate Your Voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60 Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|Joe Public United
|Feel The Fire
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Joe Public United
|What The Flying Fish?!
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish
|Gorilla
|Huletts Sweet List
|Huletts
|Huletts Sugar
|Joe Public United
|Last Stories of Culture
|Castle Milk Stout
|Castle Milk Stout
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Hellmann’s
|Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
|Joe Public United and Publicis
|The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign
|Nedbank
|Brand
|Joe Public United and Publicis
|Nuggets of Wisdom
|Chicken Licken
|SoulBites
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Loving Local
|WhatsForDinner
|Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|Joe Public United
|Nyathi Rider
|Chicken Licken
|Super SlyderⓇ
|Joe Public United
|Taxi 2
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Save What Matters
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Channel Innovation
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Hellosquare
|Ungaz’Ncishi iDrama
|Tiger Brands
|Koo
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|Joe Public United
|Skip to the Fire
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ
|Johnson & Johnson
|StayfreeⓇ menstrual care
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Cape Town and the Western Cape
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Redirect
|KFC
|KFC
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Campaign / Microsites
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|Forge Advertising
|Renault Mirrors
|Renault
|Renault
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Confidence Coach
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Mindshare South Africa and Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Ford x AdLingo Chat Bot
|Ford Motor Company
|Ford Ranger
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Western Cape Tourism
|Podcasts & Audio Streaming
|New Media
|Tech Talk with Vodacom
|Vodacom
|Tech Talk with Vodacom
|Sprout Performance and Valiant Agency
|FNB Twitter Spaces
|First National Bank
|Financial Literacy
|Adspace24/Media24
|Fin24 and Sage’s Own It
|Sage
|Sage
|MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd
|Devilsdorp: Hell comes closer to home
|Showmax
|Original Documentary Series
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate Your Voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY & CHANNELS, proudly sponsored by Viu
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|Grid Worldwide
|IntARview
|Absa
|IntARview
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Corolla Cross AR Viewer
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Corolla Cross
|Artificial Intelligence
|MakeReign
|New, Improved Pineapple Insurance
|Pineapple Insurance
|Insuretech
|Second Screen Campaign
|Machine_
|UCL Live Experience
|Heineken South Africa
|Heineken
|PUBLISHING, proudly sponsored by Adspace24
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Publisher Sites
|24.com
|News24 Publisher Site
|News24
|News24 Publisher Site
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Specialist Publisher Sites
|24.com
|Out of Order – A data journalism project
|News24
|Special site
|24.com
|News24 2021 Local Government Elections
|News24
|News24 2021 Local Government Elections
|Daily Maverick
|Our Burning Planet
|Daily Maverick
|Climate crisis journalism
|Netwerk24
|‘Koorsige Aarde’ mini-site
|Netwerk24
|Mini-site about the impact of climate change on South Africa
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TimesLIVE Local Elections Website
|TimesLIVE
|TimesLIVE Local Elections Website
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mondelēz
|Cadbury
|Email Newsletters & Marketing
|New Media
|Vodacom now!
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now!
|24.com
|LIFE newsletter
|News24
|LIFE newsletter
|24.com
|Editors’ Picks newsletter
|News24
|Editors’ Picks newsletter
|Daily Maverick
|First Thing, South Africa’s morning newsletter
|Daily Maverick
|First Thing newsletter
|Social Media & Content Campaigns
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Cape Town Trains
|Eyewitness News
|Eyewitness News
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|TikTok channel
|TimesLIVE Video
|Social Media Channel
|Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
|24.com
|Out of Order – A Data Journalism Project
|News24
|Special Site
|24.com
|News24 2021 Local Government Elections
|News24
|News24 2021 Local Government Elections
|Netwerk24
|Local Elections Interactive Results Map
|Netwerk24
|Interactive maps for the results of the local elections
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Video Content & Campaigns
|24.com
|Documentary: The Cape of flames – it takes just one spark to ignite a catastrophe
|News24
|Documentary
|24.com
|Getting to know: Vaccines
|Health24
|Video series
|24.com
|Documentary: Killed For Being Queer
|News24
|Documentary
|24.com
|Visual Investigation: Blood Brothers
|News24
|Visual investigation
|Primedia Broadcasting
|State of Mahikeng
|Eyewitness News
|Eyewitness News
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Phoenix at Epicentre of Looting, Racial Tension and Violence in KZN
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|The Exclusive Story of Lindani Myeni
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|War on the Covid Frontlines
|TimesLIVE Video
|News video
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Live Event Content
|24.com
|News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
|News24
|News24 July Unrest Live Coverage
|24.com
|News24 2021 Live Elections
|News24
|News24 2021 Live Elections
|Netwerk24
|Local Elections 2021 Live Coverage
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Creative Space Media
|Hollard Daredevil Run 2021
|Hollard
|Daredevil Run
|Audio Content & Campaigns
|24.com
|My Only Story: Back to school
|News24
|Podcast
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|24.com
|Podcast: Inge Lotz: Miscarrriage of Justice
|News24
|Podcast
|Daily Maverick
|Don’t Shoot the Messenger S3
|Daily Maverick
|Don’t Shoot the Messenger
|Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd
|Catching Rosemary Ndlovu: The Killer Cop
|TimesLIVE Podcasts
|News audio
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Audiobooks: Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Audiobooks
|Publisher Innovation
|24.com
|Out of Order – A data journalism project
|News24
|Out of Order – A data journalism project
|24.com
|News24 2021 Elections Forecaster
|News24
|News24 2021 Elections Forecaster
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Your radio is now a TV
|Primedia Broadcasting
|947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk 567
|Machine_
|Ngage
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 Text-to-speech: A world-first for Afrikaans
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Penguin Random House South Africa
|The Magazine about Books for Book Lovers
|Penguin Random House South Africa
|The Penguin Post
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|Netwerk24
|#Netso Brand Campaign
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24
|Daily Maverick
|Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars
|Daily Maverick
|Webinars
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Unlocking The Cape’s Best Small Business In Lockdown
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Kfm Best of the Cape
|Creative Space Media
|Hollard Daredevil Run 2021
|Hollard
|Daredevil Run
|Publisher Monetisation
|24.com
|Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product
|News24
|Price and Product: Propelling News24’s reader revenue product
|CAMPAIGN, proudly sponsored by Tractor
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|The People vs Savanna Cider
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|HelloFCB+
|Milk It Awards
|Steri Stumpie
|Steri Stumpie
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|VMLY&R South Africa
|NXT LVL
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Save What Matters
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Live with Confidence
|Sanlam
|Brand
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom Summer
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications – Unlock Summer
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mondelēz
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Mobile Campaign
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Gorilla
|Huletts Sweet List
|Huletts
|Huletts Sugar
|Grey/WPP Liquid
|#TwirrashadeProject
|Distell
|Savanna Cider
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Vicinity Media
|#WhereIsMyAd Campaign
|Vicinity Media
|Location-based ad technology
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Make Taste Not Waste
|Hellmann’s
|Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Redirect
|KFC
|KFC
|Ogilvy
|In Our Own Words
|Mondelēz
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Best Use of Data
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Hellosquare
|Facebook Flavoured Tinkies
|Tiger Brands
|Tinkies
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Oliver Marketing (Pty) Ltd
|Magnum Pints
|Magnum South Africa
|Magnum Pints
|Oliver Marketing (Pty) Ltd
|Wuhu x Shield
|Wuhu Rewards
|Wuhu Rewards Programme
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Vicinity Media and PHD Media
|Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign
|Vicinity Media
|Vicinity 4D – Audi Performance Campaign
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|Hellosquare
|Give Me Strength
|Tiger Brands
|Morvite
|Joe Public United
|Nuggets of Wisdom
|Chicken Licken
|SoulBites
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa and The Hardy Boys
|Donate your voice
|Ekaterra
|Joko Tea
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE, Dialogue and FAME
|Pepsi Change Your World
|Pepsi South Africa
|Pepsi drinks
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Joe Public United
|#EatWithIt
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish flavoured beer
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Pizza Hunt
|Pizza Hut
|Pizza Hut Chicken Pops Pizza
|Joe Public United and Publicis
|The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign
|Nedbank
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Live with Confidence
|Sanlam
|Brand
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom Summer
|Vodacom
|Telecommunications – Unlock Summer
|MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd
|DAM: Can’t escape the past
|Showmax
|Dam
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Ogilvy
|Bride Armour
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|MultiChoice Support Services (Pty) Ltd
|Devilsdorp: What possessed them?
|Showmax
|Original documentary series
|Joe Public United
|Nyathi Rider
|Chicken Licken
|Super SlyderⓇ
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Big Ads for Small Business
|Hollard
|Insurance
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Breakthrough On A Budget
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd in partnership with DUKE and Dialogue
|Upshot
|RisCura
|Investment
|Joe Public United
|Tequila Face
|Arrive Alive
|Vida õ Muerte Tequila
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|Joe Public United
|Unity Laces
|Converse
|Converse
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|So Interactive
|Work Anywhere
|Logitech
|Logitech
|HelloFCB+
|Milk It Awards
|Steri Stumpie
|Steri Stumpie
|Fresh AF
|Ziphathe Grand
|KFC
|KFC Treats
|Vicinity Media
|#WhereIsMyAd Campaign
|Vicinity Media
|Location-based ad technology
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Branded Content
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|The Sixty60Swindler
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|HelloFCB+
|One Voice
|Western Cape Government
|Gender-based violence
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Period Plot Twists with StayfreeⓇ
|Johnson & Johnson
|StayfreeⓇ menstrual care
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Fresh AF
|Ziphathe Grand
|KFC
|KFC Treats
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|The Neverending Tourists
|Wesgro
|Cape Town and the Western Cape
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song) and Universal Productions
|The Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show
|Sanlam
|Finance
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Save What Matters
|TymeBank
|GoalSave
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Toyota Genuine Fam
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Genuine
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Bok Rituals
|MTN South Africa
|Springbok sponsorship
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|CRAFT AWARDS, proudly sponsored by Joe Public United
|Entrant
|Title
|Brand
|Product
|Craft – Marketing Copywriting
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Machine_
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|UCOOK
|UCOOK Meal Kits
|Primedia Broadcasting
|How to launch a vehicle without a vehicle to launch
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Audi Future Is An Attitude Podcast
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank – Mashonisa Excuse Generator
|Nedbank
|Credit Card
|Craft – Research
|Machine_
|Xhosa-fying Halloween
|UCOOK
|UCOOK Meal Kits
|Craft – Interface Design
|Byte Orbit
|Shyft Shares
|Standard Bank
|Mobile application
|Byte Orbit
|The Shoprite Money Market Account
|Shoprite
|Mobile application
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|Hellocomputer
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|Groote Schuur Hospital Trust
|MakeReign
|Making trader’s lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|MakeReign
|#WeDeserveBettr
|Bettr
|Digital banking platform
|MakeReign
|Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Development agency
|MakeReign
|Delivering the future of frictionless finance
|Rho
|Cash- and spend-management SaaS
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|Ogilvy
|Mswenko
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo Vivo
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Mark1 Media and Consulting (Pty) Ltd
|#YouBelongToCelebrate
|Brutal Fruit
|620 ml Grand Luxe
|Digify Africa
|The DigiBot – The First WhatsApp Learning Platform For Scale & Impact
|Meta
|The DigiBot
|INJOZI Design CC
|The Bridge To The New World
|Nanodyn
|Nanodyn website: 3D worlds
|Vicinity Media
|AdTrust
|Vicinity Media and Location Bank
|AdTrust
|Vicinity Media
|The Near Me Microapp
|Vicinity Media
|The Near Me Microapp
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Confidence Coach
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Craft – Strategy
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|Joe Public United
|Tequila Face
|Arrive Alive
|Vida õ Muerte Tequila
|Ogilvy
|Carling Cup. Your Game. Your Way.
|AB InBev
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – UX
|Byte Orbit
|Shyft Shares
|Standard Bank
|Mobile application
|Byte Orbit
|The Shoprite Money Market Account
|Shoprite
|Mobile application
|INJOZI Design CC
|GTI 8 On Tour
|Volkswagen
|VW GTI 8
|MakeReign
|Making trader’s lives easier
|Flash Mobile
|Virtual products point of sales
|MakeReign
|One For All, And 1ForYou
|1ForYou
|Cash and payment vouchers
|MakeReign
|Smashing New Website For Smashbrand
|Smashbrand
|Branding agency
|MakeReign
|#WeDeserveBettr
|Bettr
|Digital banking platform
|MakeReign
|Colossal site for Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Tyrannosaurus Tech
|Development agency
|MakeReign
|Delivering the future of frictionless finance
|Rho
|Cash- and spend-management SaaS
|Ogilvy
|Bestmed made better
|Bestmed
|Bestmed medical scheme
|Craft – Online Video Production
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|I’ll Bring the Wine
|Nederburg
|Brand
|Joe Public United
|What The Flying Fish?!
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish
|Joe Public United and Publicis
|The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign
|Nedbank
|Brand
|Joe Public United and Publicis
|Nuggets of Wisdom
|Chicken Licken
|SoulBites
|Ogilvy
|The Power of Vrrr Pha
|Volkswagen South Africa
|GTI
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – Social Media Community Management
|Netwerk24
|Netwerk24 – Social media community management
|Netwerk24
|Social media
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of the People
|Nando’s
|Food/Restaurants/Fast food
|Craft – Digital Media
|Promise
|Lulu
|AB InBev
|Castle Lite
|Ogilvy
|KFC Ramadaan Redirect
|KFC
|KFC
|Digitas Liquorice JHB
|Nedbank CIB brand – We’re Not Green For Nothing
|Nedbank
|CIB
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Craft – Use of Sound
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Made with your playlist
|Nissan
|Navara
|Joe Public United
|What The Flying Fish?!
|AB InBev
|Flying Fish
|Freshive
|The Sound of Highball
|Johnnie Walker
|Johnnie Walker Highball
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign
|Coca-Cola Company South Africa
|Coca-Cola
|Ogilvy
|Sounds of iDiski
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|#ToyotaStories
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Toyota
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|The Power of Vrrr Pha
|Volkswagen South Africa
|GTI
|Craft – Interactive Design
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Savings Jar
|Sanlam
|Savings Month
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd
|Corolla Cross AR Viewer
|Toyota South Africa Motors
|Corolla Cross
|Ogilvy
|Spotify Sound Tour
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
|Excellence in Voice Experience Design
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Shwii by Nissan
|Nissan South Africa
|Shwii by Nissan
|Digital Content Marketing
|John Brown South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Nine Yards omnichannel campaign
|Old Mutual Corporate
|Nine Yards omnichannel
|Machine_
|Ngage
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|Transaction Capital Risk Services
|8909
|Comedy Central EP
|Comedy Central Africa
|Comedy Central
|8909
|#ILoveEatingRussians
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|8909
|Who Got Chowed on Twitter
|Eskort
|Eskort Food
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Confidence Coach
|Sanlam
|Brand
|Ogilvy
|Game On
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Polo
For more information about the 2022 Bookmark Awards, visit the Bookmarks. This is the fifth year that the Bookmark Awards are supported by DStv Media Sales as its naming rights partner.
