    Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died

    31 Oct 2022
    Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
    Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield has died at 59 after battling stage four liver cancer. His close friend Samantha Cowen confirmed his death on Monday morning.
    Jeremy Mansfield has died. Source: Facebook.
    Jeremy Mansfield has died. Source: Facebook.

    “This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love.

    Jeremy lived large, he didn't know how to do small. He loved hard, laughed loud and managed to combine mischief and mayhem with heart and soul. The city was brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves, he changed lives every day. When he wasn't raising millions for charity, he was raising fresh hell!

    Under a naughty exterior Jeremy had a huge soft heart. A lot of people got to see and hear that over the radio but he saved his vulnerability for a select few. He was determined that the world be a better and shinier and funnier place and he drove the road to that destination at 1000 miles an hour with no rear view mirror, all of the rest of us clinging on for dear life! We will miss him horribly. The family is devastated and is asking for privacy during this time.”

    In August, Mansfield shared on his social media that he has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

    “Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care. This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfill as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucketlist. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today,” he said.

    Mansfield began his career in 1985 and has worked as a broadcaster for Capital Radio, 94.7 and recently Hot 91.9FM. He has also been a broadcaster on channels such as Supersport and the SABC. After leaving Hot 91.9 in February 2021 he began presenting his Mansfield2day show on YouTube.

    He published the best-selling Vrot Jokes book and the Zhoozsh cookbook with his wife, Jacqui.

    Social media tributes

    Karabo Ledwaba
    Karabo Ledwaba's articles

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Read more: cancer, radio, 94.7, Jeremy Mansfield, Karabo Ledwaba

