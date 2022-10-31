Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MakeReignBrandMappBateleur Brand PlanningAPO GroupOFM RadioPrimedia OutdooriContact BPOTDMCVERVEExposure MarketingHellopeterTractor OutdoorDentsuWunderman ThompsonThe Hardy BoysEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Publishing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Debut author awarded Sunday Times Fiction Award

    31 Oct 2022
    This year's Sunday Times Fiction Award has been awarded to debut author Tshidiso Moletsane's Junx.
    Supplied. This year’s Sunday Times Fiction Award has been awarded to debut author Tshidiso Moletsane’s Junx
    Supplied. This year’s Sunday Times Fiction Award has been awarded to debut author Tshidiso Moletsane’s Junx

    Moletsane was up against worthy competitors, including Damon Galgut (The Promise, 2021 Booker Prize winner), Joanne Joseph (Children of Sugar Cane), Karen Jennings (An Island) and Thenjiwe Mswane (All Gomorrahs are the Same).

    Published by Penguin Random House under the Umuzi Trailblazer imprint, the judges described the book as “A tour de force. Bold, raw and surprisingly elegant Gonzo style writing”.

    For 29-year-old Moletsane, the award was a real surprise. “I didn't have any real expectations for it. I believed the literary scene probably wouldn't take too well to the content or the premise. The character is unlikable, there isn't a lesson at the end, the language is coarse, the book is too short,” he says.

    He also says that the writing of Junx was part of satisfying a goal that was on his vision board for some years. “Once it got published, I thought, I did it! I did it! I'm done”.

    SA’ Catcher in the Rye

    “We at Penguin Random House Local Fiction are doing a victory dance,” says Catriona Ross, the book’s editor.

    “This is a story that captured our attention back in 2016, when Moletsane first submitted a sample to us. He then lost all his notes in a hijacking, spent the next couple of years reconstructing the novel, and finally resubmitted it.”

    Ros says when she I read those first chapters she was sold. “Here was a unique voice, an unnamed, unbelievably cool narrator leading us through a wild night in Joburg with honesty, intelligence and humour.”

    Calling it A Catcher in the Rye for this crazy country, Ross says it is a book with the potential to garner a cult following (see the Trevor Noah part!).

    A rollercoaster without a seatbelt

    “Junx captures the spirit and sass of South Africans as they pick their way through multiple challenges daily: corruption, poverty, mental health issues, dodgy parties. Moletsane is a unique local talent. We are so proud of him. Thank you, judges, for recognising the genius of his book,” adds Ross.

    Telling the story of a guy who kicks off his day by sharing a joint with his imaginary friend Ari, Junx is a rollercoaster without a seatbelt.

    With Ari perched on his shoulder, both protecting and goading him, our man will end up joyriding to a brothel in a snatched tourist rental car, then trying to outrun the police while the tourists catch up. At some point, things are going to come to a head. Will they turn out okay? Ask Ari. Ari never lies.

    Meets the prize criteria

    Both in style and content, Junx meets the prize criteria, being ‘a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction’.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Sunday Times, books, Penguin Random House, literary works

    Related

    Source: © Matheus Bertelli Youth are creating their communities and brands need to fit into these, not the other way around
    The more things change, the more they stay the same17 Oct 2022
    Image source: Thirdman from
    Landmark judgment a win for SA's blind community22 Sep 2022
    Image source: Thirdman from
    Concourt rules that Copyright Act is unconstitutional22 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. The 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards’ winners
    Sunday Times GenNext Awards' winners announced16 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Hannah Tihen's underwater image of a dark shyshark (Haploblepharus pictus) peeking its head out of the kelp in Cosy Bay won her first place in the National Geographic photo competition 2022 in the professional category
    The National Geographic photo competition 2022 winners14 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Racism in South African newspapers persists - even after decades of Black media ownership13 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Report: Young Africans not spending money on local creative work12 Sep 2022
    August 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!
    Bizcommunity.comAugust 2022 marks 21 years of Bizcommunity!29 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz