Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , delve into the wonderful world of smart homes.

Ever wondered if you have left an appliance on at home? Do you double-check if you’ve turned off all the lights and the stove? With smart homes, these worries will be a thing of the past.

Increasing numbers of people, smart home statistics show, enjoy the benefits of home automation devices—like easy and remote access to all their appliances and more, and why shouldn’t they?