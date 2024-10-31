BrandMapp's Stuart Lowe passes away, industry pays tribute

Stuart Lowe of BrandMapp by WhyFive passed away on Monday afternoon, 28 October. Lowe had been fighting a battle with cancer for a decade.

On Facebook, his daughter, Kristi Lowe, posted the following message from her mother and herself:

The industry’s reaction to his passing has been swift, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

On LinkedIn, Gillian Rightford, executive director, ACA posted:

“Sad news that Stuart Lowe of BrandMapp by WhyFive has passed away after a valiant cancer battle. Stuart always had a sparkle in his eye, a new idea, a new possibility. He and his team at WhyFive built some of the smartest and most insightful research surveys and tools, always presented in such an accessible and interesting way.

“He adored his family, who’ve sadly experienced more than their fair share of illness and loss. Through it all, the death of his heroic daughter Jenna, and his own battles, he was optimistic, down to earth and full of life.

“I enjoyed our conversations immensely, a good dose of healthy banter and a smattering of work, and I will miss him.

“He joins Jenna on what would have been the evening of her 30th birthday. I take some comfort in knowing they’re together.*

“Condolences to Gabi and Kristi, his extended family and friends as well his WhyFive team Brandon de Kock Julie-Anne Bell.”

Chirene Campbell from Owlhurst PR, now residing in Scotland, comments on her post, “So sorry to read this, such a stellar gent and so well respected in the industry. Condolences to his family."

From Australia, Karin Du Chenne, managing executive Sydney & Brisbane Kantar Australia comments, “What a beautiful tribute Gillian. Condolences to Stuart’s family, colleagues, clients and friends. RIP.”

Craig Page-Lee comments, “No way Gillian. Sorry to read this sad news. Strength and condolences to Stuart’s family and close friends,” while Oresti Patricios CEO at Ornico says, “This is really very sad news. Condolences to his family. May he rest in Peace.”

Passionate about media

Lowe worked in publishing and consumer research. He worked at Touchline Media, where he launched SA Sports Illustrated. As marketing director there he went on to launch a further eight titles.

In 1997 he joined Ramsay Media as group marketing director and only left in 2012.

During his time there, in 2004 he was appointed publisher of the Car brand, a role which he expanded to form RamsayMedia Automotive.

Four years later he was appointed as MD of Ramsay Media in 2008.

He launched Ramsay Media Research Solutions which was the inspiration for WhyFive, which he left to launch in 2012 with the BrandMapp annual research survey.

The survey is a unique, independent, landscape study of middle-class and top-end South African adults created by marketers for marketers.

He matriculated at Bishops and attended the University of Cape Town, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Social Sciences and Marketing.

On the Old Diocesans Union page the Bishops and ODU community paid their respects, and “send their heartfelt condolences to Gabi, Kristi and the Lowe family for the sad passing of their beloved husband and father.”

*Stuart passed away on the 28 October which would have been the birthday of his daughter Jenna, who died on 8 June 2015 from a life-threatening illness.