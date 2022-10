Elon Musk has fired three top executives at Twitter including CEO Parag Agrawal in one of his first decisions as the social media apps owner.

Musk officially took control of Twitter after buying the social media network for $44bn.

According to international reports chief financial officer Ned Segal and head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde were also fired.

Musk who is known for being the founder of Tesla was threatened with a court battle after he said he may stop the deal over concerns about whistleblowing and spam accounts