    KLA voted one of SA’s Best Places to Work

    Issued by KLA
    30 Jan 2025
    30 Jan 2025
    KLA, a proudly South African consumer insights company with offices in South Africa and the UK, has been recognised as one of the Best Places to Work in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards.
    Babalwa Donkrag, managing director at KLA
    Babalwa Donkrag, managing director at KLA

    The company received some of its highest scores in the categories of 'Treated with Respect', 'Happiness', and 'Proud to Work Here'.

    Managing director Babalwa Donkrag expressed her pride in the team’s achievement, stating: “At KLA, we are committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, respected, and inspired. This recognition reflects the core of our company culture and the dedication of our team. An engaged and motivated team drives innovation, delivers high-quality work, and strengthens client relationships.”

    This achievement highlights KLA’s ongoing dedication to fostering a positive workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing and engagement. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

    Read more: Sunday Times, KLA
    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
