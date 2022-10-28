Tributes pour in for late journalist and editor Donwald Pressly

The chairperson of the Cape Town Press Club Donwald Pressly has died at age 59.

Donwald Pressly has died. Source: LinkedIn.

The Cape Town Press Club and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) paid tribute to him following his death on Thursday. Pressly died after battling a long illness.

In a statement released by the club, it said Pressly was instrumental in keeping the Cape Town Press Club alive. “Prominent among things he will be remembered for will be keeping the Cape Town Press Club alive in the decades when so many South African institutions were corrupted and destroyed. Without Donwald, it would almost certainly have happened to the Press Club too.”

Journalism and politics

Pressly who graduated from Rhodes University in 1985 has worked as the Cape Town bureau chief of Business Report and held other positions at the Parliamentary Press Gallery and the Cape Town Club.

“His notion of public morality and journalistic responsibility got him into notable trouble with media bosses exerting political pressure and even political bedfellows he believed took the wrong path. He was fired from a newspaper on the excuse that he had allowed his name to go forward for a seat in Parliament. And later he got into a battle with the DA when he thought they were deviating from their values,” said the Cape Town Press Club.

"Pressly wrote a book looking at the official opposition, titled The Changing Face of the DA. At some point in his journalism career, there was controversy when Pressly sought political office with the DA, while he was still a practising journalist with Business Report," said Sanef.

Social media tributes

Sad to learn of the passing of Donwald Pressly. A mover & shaker in Cape Town & highly credible journalist.



Whilst we managed to disagree on so much (as good political friends do), we shared an interest in nature, walking, local histories, & liberal democratic politics.



RIP pic.twitter.com/1uHf3A6kBc — alexlansdowne (@alexlansdowne) October 28, 2022

RIP Donwald Pressly



Always kind, gentle, compassionate. Always awake to politics. Always ready to argue.



We didn't agree. It didn't matter.



I will be forever grateful for the kindness bestowed on me by you and your Dad.



Rest in Anglican heaven.#RIPDonwaldPressly — Warren Nebe (@WarrenNebe) October 27, 2022