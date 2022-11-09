Industries

    Radio and TV presenter Pearl Shongwe has died

    9 Nov 2022
    Radio and TV presenter Pearl Shongwe has died at the age of 35.
    Pearl Shongwe has died. Source: Instagram.
    Pearl Shongwe has died. Source: Instagram.

    “It’s with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. She passed away in her sleep,” read a statement released by her family.

    “We kindly request that we be given the privacy to mourn her passing during this trying time. Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts. Further details will follow in due course.”

    Shongwe was a presenter on the talk show Daily Thetha and an anchor on Metro FM.She also worked as a sports presenter on SABC 404 news channel and Morning Live. Shongwe was also a Miss Soweto Finalist in 2011.

    According to reports Shongwe was found dead by neighbours on Tuesday afternoon.

    Social media tributes

