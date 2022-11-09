Radio and TV presenter Pearl Shongwe has died at the age of 35.

Pearl Shongwe has died. Source: Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. She passed away in her sleep,” read a statement released by her family.

“We kindly request that we be given the privacy to mourn her passing during this trying time. Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts. Further details will follow in due course.”

Shongwe was a presenter on the talk show Daily Thetha and an anchor on Metro FM.She also worked as a sports presenter on SABC 404 news channel and Morning Live. Shongwe was also a Miss Soweto Finalist in 2011.

According to reports Shongwe was found dead by neighbours on Tuesday afternoon.

Social media tributes

I am absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Pearl Shongwe. A beautiful human being, a broadcasting pro and a wonderful friend ��We will miss you dearly �� #RIPPearlShongwe pic.twitter.com/nBF3hXQV0Z — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) November 8, 2022

You were an incredible woman. Your kindness and genuine heart made you shine. May God be with you on this final climb. Please send Tebogo my love. The Westcliff stairs will never be the same without the two of you. Until we meet again sweetheart. #RIPPearlShongwe pic.twitter.com/WGW6kzlOgM — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) November 9, 2022