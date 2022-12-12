Industries

Telecoms giant Vodacom takes over Soweto this summer

12 Dec 2022
Issued by: Kena Outdoor
Home to the roots of Kena Outdoor, Soweto proves to be a prime location for Vodacom as the brand takes its message to the heart of South African townships.
Telecoms giant Vodacom takes over Soweto this summer

On the back of their long-standing placement on Orlando’s prolific Soweto Towers, Vodacom has purchased several static billboards around the township Soweto as part of their Soweto Takeover campaign over the summer period. Broadening its reach beyond the towers, Vodacom is running a campaign that speaks to the average Sowetan. Making use of colloquial language or slang that is familiar to the residents of the massive township, billboards with “O’ grand jo?” have been erected around selected, high impact areas.

The move to use many sites across the township as opposed to one major site was based upon Vodacom wanting to better connect to the target audience as they go about their day-to-day activities. The South African township economy is on the move and grows with each successful transaction. With the growth of technology over the years, we have seen an influx of users who need affordable and accessible data and other mobile costs. It was fitting, then, to have the Vodacom brand be a part of these transactions as they provide deals that are tailor made to various needs and budgets.

A Vodacom Soweto Takeover billboard on a bridge leading into the Baragwanath Taxi Rank
A Vodacom Soweto Takeover billboard on a bridge leading into the Baragwanath Taxi Rank

Our out of home strategies are centred around bringing the brand to the audience at the right time and place. Bara Taxi rank is across the road from the historic Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Africa’s largest hospital, and the third largest hospital in the world. The rank serves thousands of commuters throughout the day. Placing Vodacom’s brand around the Baragwanath Taxi Rank was a no brainer as we wanted to ensure that consumers, whatever their profession or mobile needs, are reached during peak moments such as their daily commute.

A Vodacom Soweto Takeover billboard at Nexdoor, Vilakazi Street
A Vodacom Soweto Takeover billboard at Nexdoor, Vilakazi Street

In keeping with the spirit of being rooted in the culture of Sowetans, the Soweto Takeover can also be seen at Nexdoor – a popular restaurant on the famous Vilakazi Street where struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu once lived. What our OOH solution has done is to place the brand right at the heart of Soweto – both past and present.

Kena Outdoor’s dedication to providing our clients with impactful placements at the heart of where they want to be is further illustrated in how we have delivered a successful OOH campaign that speaks to the people of Soweto.

Kena Outdoor
Kena Outdoor is a Billboard Media Owner & Brand Communications Specialist that offers a selection of High Impact Billboards across SA.
