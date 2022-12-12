Industries

Nandi Madida partners with Pongrácz for new campaign

12 Dec 2022
Musician, actor and entrepreneur, Nandi Madida is collaborating with the South African Cap Classique brand Pongrácz.
Image supplied: The “Follow Your Daydreams” campaign features Nandi Madida
Image supplied: The “Follow Your Daydreams” campaign features Nandi Madida

The campaign celebrates “Follow Your Daydreams” – a tribute to taking time out to truly lose yourself in your most indulgent dreams.

Pongrácz brand manager, Reagan Clay, says the partnership with Madida mirrors the brand’s spirit to perfection. “Nandi is enigmatic, stylish, and dynamic. She is authentic and her modern approach to life with a strong sense of individuality speaks to the Pongrácz central core brand message of living life ‘Your Way’.”

“We are inspired by Nandi’s motto of, ‘never do what they say, always live life your way!’, the heart of Pongrácz’s personality,” Clay continues.

Image supplied: The Sunlife rebrand was announced at a celebration on Sugar Beach
Sun Resorts announces rebrand

8 Dec 2022

Madida is excited about the partnership, which is centred on her belief that one’s autonomy is what truly defines us - that and our intuition.

“The quote inspires people to pour into their own cups and ensure they understand themselves, their passions, and their beliefs. The only way one can do such is not to let negativity or any naysayers get in the way of creating the life you wish to live and the person you wish to become,” Madida says.

“Pongrácz believes in such, and that is why I love this partnership. Celebrating one’s life and doing it ‘Your Way’ is one of the most liberating gifts one can give to yourself. The South African Cap Classique Pongrácz is so dear to my heart and I find it refreshing that the brand encourages having a good time, whilst doing it your way,” she continues.

Image supplied: Urchin is opening in Cape Town
Seafood restaurant Urchin opens in Cape Town

3 days ago

Madida will be featured in several social media videos and advertisements during the “Follow Your Day Dreams” campaign.

The campaign includes a competition where consumers can create and bring their daydreams to life. By scanning the individual QR code found on Pongrácz in-store, they will gain access to an AR platform and the opportunity to win an ultimate daydream experience.

Read more: branding, Pongrácz, wine brands, South African musicians, South African wine, Nandi Madida

