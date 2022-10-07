Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!

The 44th annual Loerie Awards, The Loeries, has drawn to a close post a week that saw thousands of attendees from around the world experience a week filled with judging, seminars and awards.

There were many noteworthy awards that were given out to truly remarkable individuals and organisations this year: Chicken Licken took home the Brand of the Year Award with Impact BBDO being awarded the Agency of the Year Award which also contributed to BBDO winning the coveted Regional Agency Group of the Year.

Pepe Marais was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame in recognition of his impactful career and contributions to the creative industry; while Bernice Samuels was awarded the Marketing Leader and Innovation Award for her unparalleled vision and execution in the field of marketing.

“This was truly a year of breaking boundaries and creating magic,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Not only did we unite the creative community in the biggest gathering of its kind, across Africa and the Middle East, but we also awarded a record number of eight Grand Prix awards that truly embody the spirit of creative excellence.”

Grand Prix Award winners

For Radio and Audio - Branded content a Grand Prix was awarded to Coca-Cola and FCB Africa for ‘Touch DA Sky’.

For Integrated Campaign – a Grand Prix was awarded to AnNahar Newspaper and Impact BBDO for ‘The Elections Edition’.

For Print Crafts – Illustration, a Grand Prix was awarded to TECOM Group and Serviceplan Middle East for ‘Not Procrastination’.

For OOH – Ambient, a Grand Prix was awarded Roto, Ministry of Health and Ogilvy Africa for ‘Lesso Lessons’.

For Live Events a Grand Prix was awarded to UAE Government Media Office and Publicis Groupe - Saatchi & Saatchi MEA for ‘Empty Plates’.

For PR & Media Communication Campaign, a Grand Prix was awarded to AnNahar Newspaper Impact BBDO for the ‘Elections Edition’.

For Design - Design for Digital, a Grand Prix was awarded to Etisalat and Impact BBDO for the ‘Wider Web’.

Loeries Hall of Fame

Pepe Marais, the founding partner and group chief creative officer of Joe Public United, has been inducted into 2022 Loeries Hall of Fame Award during night two of the prestigious Loerie Awards.

The Loeries Hall of Fame Award was first introduced in 2008 to recognise select creative individuals for their notable and continuous contributions to the growth of the industry.

Each year, a shortlist is compiled based on the individuals' success and impact in the industry. From this shortlist, the Loeries Committee chooses the recipient for that year.

Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premiere brand communications festival has awarded Bernice Samuels, the chief marketing officer of MTN, the highly coveted 2022 Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award.

The Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation award was introduced in 2007 and is designed to recognise an individual for their marketing achievements over an extended period of time.

Each year, a shortlist is compiled – based on the success of individuals and their brands over previous years at the Loeries. From this shortlist, the Loeries Committee chooses the recipient for that year.

Young Creatives Award

Raphael Janan Kuppasamy has been awarded the 2022 Loeries Young Creatives Award post an intensive judging process led by jury president, Vanessa Pearson from Brave Group.

The Loeries Young Creative Award recognises a talented young mind in the industry who is on a trajectory of sustained creative excellence.

The Young Creatives Award is free to enter and entrants need to turn 27 during the award year or be younger.

