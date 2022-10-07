Loeries Special Section

2022 Loeries Student Awards gold winners announced!

7 Oct 2022
On 7 October, the inaugural Loeries Student Awards in Partnership with Accenture Song took place to celebrate the young minds that are shaping their industries.
Source: www.unsplash.com

The entries stood testament to the boundless talent found across the region, and as such deliberation was intense!

The gold winners

IIE-Vega and Megan Hills for ‘Pikkld’

University of Pretoria and Olivia Fong for ‘Engulfed in Flames’

The Animation School and William Mey for ‘The Invisible’. Watch the film here.

“Our sponsorship of the Student Awards is an example of how we’d like to catalyse the creative careers of the best young talent in South Africa by exposing them to opportunities inside Accenture Song and on the work we do for our clients,” ” says Moagi Bodibe, associate director and the marketing services and transformation leader for Africa at Accenture Song.

Moagi explains that Accenture Song believes in the growth of talent, businesses and brands and economies so that they are able to sustain more people.

“Growth would be impossible without creativity and human ingenuity. We want to be there for the most promising young talent so that they may be encouraged to continue growing to even greater heights and fulfil their early potential,” he adds.

Presiding as jury president for the Student Awards, Brian Mtongana, the executive creative director for Woolworths South Africa says that the whole experience was a great honour.

“It was a real privilege to see the amount of talent we have in the region. I also enjoyed working with the incredible panel of judges who are all industry leaders. We were able to have passionate, constructive, diverse and well-informed discussions and debates. The best work was deservedly awarded. The future of creativity in the region is bright,” Mtongana says.


“The Loeries Student Awards is truly a powerful platform in identifying new entrants who have the ability to be future rock stars in our industry,” says Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries. “I look forward to seeing the winners join us once again on the Loeries stage as they create work that makes an impact in the lives of consumers across the region.”
Read more: Film, animation, University of Pretoria, design, Student Awards, The Animation School, Loeries Creative Week, #Loeries22

