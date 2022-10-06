Loeries Special Section

All the 2022 Loeries Film and Film Craft Awards gold winners!

6 Oct 2022
On 6 October, Loeries announced the winners of the Film and Film Craft category.
Image by Danette Breitenbach: All the Film and Film Craft gold winners

Loeries Creative Week is the largest gathering of its kind in the region, bringing together the very best in the industry for a festival of networking, celebration, and recognition of great work.

Annually, this category sees entries from across the region and is awarded to exceptionally well-crafted and executed brand communications work in the film category.


As always, deliberation was tough, as the judges examined each entry closely.

“As can be expected, the Loeries Film and Film Crafts panels had robust discussions and I am really proud of the results,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “I know that the winning work will serve as the benchmark for greater Film innovation across Africa and the Middle East.”

Gold winners

Burger King and M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi (CMS) for ‘As Good as the Original’ in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 90s.

Chicken Licken and Joe Public United for ‘Feel The Fire’ in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 90s.

Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for “Let’s Go” in TV and Cinema Commercial – above 30s.

Craft Gold winners

Chicken Licken and Romance for ‘Feel The Fire’ in Direction.

Mami Wata and Giant Films for ‘Luck is Alive’ in Cinematography.

Volkswagen South Africa and Bioscope Films for ‘Let’s Go’ in Production Design.

Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy for ‘Game On’ in Animation.

Burger King and M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi (CMS) for ‘As Good as the Original’ in Performance.

By 9 hours ago

Jury president Debbi Vandeven says that this year saw many incredible and inspiring entries for the awards. “The trends that really stood out at the Loeries was the innovative use of humour and storytelling,” she says. “And of course, the exceptional quality in the craft work.”

This year, over 2,500 entries were received, with 16% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 607 brands were represented by 262 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

The awards were judged by over 110 judges and regional industry leaders including Natalie Lam, CCO Publicis Groupe, Asia Middle East and Africa, Debbie Vandeven Global CCO, VMLY&R Kansas City, Mariana O'Kelly, Global ECD, Ogilvy Chicago, Esra Gülmen, Artist and Designer, Berlin and Karin Onsager-Birch, Vice President Creative of Lyft San Francisco.

By 8 hours ago

A total of 231 Loeries were awarded across 17 professional categories including 8 Grands Prix, 27 Golds, 48 Silvers, 94 Bronzes, 18 Craft Golds and 36 Craft Certificates.

All Grand Prix Awards will be announced on 7 October 2022.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, advertising, advertising awards, Volkswagen South Africa, Ogilvy South Africa, Chicken Licken, Burger King, M&C Saatchi Abel, film awards, Preetesh Sewraj, Joe Public United, Loeries Creative Week

