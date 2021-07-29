Advertising Company news South Africa

Volkswagen South Africa and agency partner Ogilvy Cape Town launch the new Golf GTI

29 Jul 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy Cape Town have recently released, "The Power of Vrrrpha", a cinematic campaign to introduce VW's iconic new GTI.

The Golf GTI is as iconic as they come – renowned for its power, presence and legendary ‘Vrrrr Pha’ sound, which was the primary influence behind the production of VW’s new GTI commercial.

Ogilvy adds that they wanted to create something that paid homage to the power of the GTI, and the effect it has on the world. Something that would entertain and have the right amount of grunt to satisfy the petrolheads.

Working with director Sam Coleman, Ogilvy has created a visual and musical masterpiece that captures the power and speed of the VW GTI.

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director of Ogilvy Cape Town, says: “We flipped the script, by playing with the world of slow-mo, and demonstrating the GTI’s power in a way that is both responsible and entertaining.”

“We looked to create layers within every scene of the commercial, giving the audience something new to discover. Colour, movement, composition, sound, each layer had a part to play. Music was the centrefold of the work. We explored a few directions, but Sam threw a wildcard into the edit, with a pilot of Edith Piaf’s ‘No Regrets’ in isiXhosa, performed by Nonku Phiri. Something big and familiar, but with an unexpected local flair to it.”

Meredith Kelly, head of marketing of Volkswagen South Africa, says: “As the People’s Car, it’s always important that we showcase the human element in our storytelling, and the role of the product in those stories. The aim of the commercial is to entertain and give people a chance to experience life in the GTI lane.”

VW and Ogilvy have created something that not only looks the part but sounds it.


The ‘Vrrr Pha’ sound is so iconic that the production teams went as far as rigging up microphones all over the car, under the hood, next to the exhaust, and besides the wheel to bring the true power of the car to life.

“The VW Golf GTI is an icon. The GTI fans are a different breed, and their passion for the vehicle is on a whole other level. We’ve waited a long time to create an impactful campaign worthy of its status, which the GTI fans can look forward to,” adds Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town.

The new VW Golf GTI is due to launch to market soon.

Ogilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen SA release "Family Never Looked This Good" to launch VW Tiguan

To launch the new VW Tiguan, Volkswagen SA and agency partner Ogilvy Cape Town have released a campaign centered on the authenticity of family relationships...

Issued by Ogilvy South Africa 8 Jul 2021


Team credits

Agency: Ogilvy Cape Town
Brand: Volkswagen
Title: The Power of Vrrr Pha
Production Company: Patriot
Director: Sam Coleman
Post: Priest
VFX: Black Ginger
Music: Field
Vocalist: Nonku Phiri
Sound Design: Resonate
Client: Meredith Kelly, Loryn Symons, Neo Nkosi
ECD: Camilla Clerke
Creative Director: Alex Goldberg
Associate Creative Director: Riaan Van Wyk
Creative Group Head: Sibs Zihle
Senior Copywriter: Sandhya Mathura
Art Director: Annie Bekker
Copywriter: Zanele Kabane
Agency Producer: Cathy Day Tooze
Producer: Borris Vossgatter
Client Service: Alexis Ede, Muriel Gouws, Daniella Migno, Zaahid Sonday

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.


Read more: Ogilvy Cape Town, Volkswagen South Africa, VW

