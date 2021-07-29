Volkswagen South Africa and agency partner Ogilvy Cape Town launch the new Golf GTI

Over the years, Cheryl Dube has worked as a strategist on a variety of brands. The most challenging and rewarding experiences she's had during this time, she says, have been in the work she's completed on global brands. Here are some of the critical lessons she's learnt along the way.Issued byWavemaker
New online liquor store Liquor.co.za has launched in South Africa. The digital platform caters to the need for an e-commerce portal that can service both direct-to-customer (D2C) and high-volume business-to-business (B2B) requirements, and is the result of a collaboration of expertise from key players in the liquor and entertainment industries.
Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy Cape Town have recently released, "The Power of Vrrrpha", a cinematic campaign to introduce VW's iconic new GTI.
The Golf GTI is as iconic as they come – renowned for its power, presence and legendary ‘Vrrrr Pha’ sound, which was the primary influence behind the production of VW’s new GTI commercial.
Ogilvy adds that they wanted to create something that paid homage to the power of the GTI, and the effect it has on the world. Something that would entertain and have the right amount of grunt to satisfy the petrolheads.
Working with director Sam Coleman, Ogilvy has created a visual and musical masterpiece that captures the power and speed of the VW GTI.
Camilla Clerke, executive creative director of Ogilvy Cape Town, says: “We flipped the script, by playing with the world of slow-mo, and demonstrating the GTI’s power in a way that is both responsible and entertaining.”
“We looked to create layers within every scene of the commercial, giving the audience something new to discover. Colour, movement, composition, sound, each layer had a part to play. Music was the centrefold of the work. We explored a few directions, but Sam threw a wildcard into the edit, with a pilot of Edith Piaf’s ‘No Regrets’ in isiXhosa, performed by Nonku Phiri. Something big and familiar, but with an unexpected local flair to it.”
Meredith Kelly, head of marketing of Volkswagen South Africa, says: “As the People’s Car, it’s always important that we showcase the human element in our storytelling, and the role of the product in those stories. The aim of the commercial is to entertain and give people a chance to experience life in the GTI lane.”
VW and Ogilvy have created something that not only looks the part but sounds it.
The ‘Vrrr Pha’ sound is so iconic that the production teams went as far as rigging up microphones all over the car, under the hood, next to the exhaust, and besides the wheel to bring the true power of the car to life.
“The VW Golf GTI is an icon. The GTI fans are a different breed, and their passion for the vehicle is on a whole other level. We’ve waited a long time to create an impactful campaign worthy of its status, which the GTI fans can look forward to,” adds Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town.
The new VW Golf GTI is due to launch to market soon.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.