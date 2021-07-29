Volkswagen South Africa and agency partner Ogilvy Cape Town launch the new Golf GTI

Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy Cape Town have recently released, "The Power of Vrrrpha", a cinematic campaign to introduce VW's iconic new GTI.

The Golf GTI is as iconic as they come – renowned for its power, presence and legendary ‘Vrrrr Pha’ sound, which was the primary influence behind the production of VW’s new GTI commercial.Ogilvy adds that they wanted to create something that paid homage to the power of the GTI, and the effect it has on the world. Something that would entertain and have the right amount of grunt to satisfy the petrolheads.Working with director Sam Coleman, Ogilvy has created a visual and musical masterpiece that captures the power and speed of the VW GTI.Camilla Clerke, executive creative director of Ogilvy Cape Town, says: “We flipped the script, by playing with the world of slow-mo, and demonstrating the GTI’s power in a way that is both responsible and entertaining.”“We looked to create layers within every scene of the commercial, giving the audience something new to discover. Colour, movement, composition, sound, each layer had a part to play. Music was the centrefold of the work. We explored a few directions, but Sam threw a wildcard into the edit, with a pilot of Edith Piaf’s ‘No Regrets’ in isiXhosa, performed by Nonku Phiri. Something big and familiar, but with an unexpected local flair to it.”Meredith Kelly, head of marketing of Volkswagen South Africa, says: “As the People’s Car, it’s always important that we showcase the human element in our storytelling, and the role of the product in those stories. The aim of the commercial is to entertain and give people a chance to experience life in the GTI lane.”VW and Ogilvy have created something that not only looks the part but sounds it.The ‘Vrrr Pha’ sound is so iconic that the production teams went as far as rigging up microphones all over the car, under the hood, next to the exhaust, and besides the wheel to bring the true power of the car to life.“The VW Golf GTI is an icon. The GTI fans are a different breed, and their passion for the vehicle is on a whole other level. We’ve waited a long time to create an impactful campaign worthy of its status, which the GTI fans can look forward to,” adds Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town.The new VW Golf GTI is due to launch to market soon.Agency: Ogilvy Cape TownBrand: VolkswagenTitle: The Power of Vrrr PhaProduction Company: PatriotDirector: Sam ColemanPost: PriestVFX: Black GingerMusic: FieldVocalist: Nonku PhiriSound Design: ResonateClient: Meredith Kelly, Loryn Symons, Neo NkosiECD: Camilla ClerkeCreative Director: Alex GoldbergAssociate Creative Director: Riaan Van WykCreative Group Head: Sibs ZihleSenior Copywriter: Sandhya MathuraArt Director: Annie BekkerCopywriter: Zanele KabaneAgency Producer: Cathy Day ToozeProducer: Borris VossgatterClient Service: Alexis Ede, Muriel Gouws, Daniella Migno, Zaahid Sonday