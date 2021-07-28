Sechaba Gqeba joins SAfm

Celebrating 13 years in broadcasting, Sechaba Gqeba is taking her career to new heights and proving that you can have it all. The TV and radio personality joined SABC 2's flagship women's talk show, Motswako in 2018 for two seasons, and subsequently, wrapped up season 20 with a SAFTA nomination for the Best Variety Show, this year.

SAfm is pleased to announce that Sechaba Gqeba will be the new host of its midday lifestyle show, Living Redefined from the 02 August 2021. #SAfmLivingRedefined pic.twitter.com/ta5Yq6LkcZ — SAfmRadio �� (@SAfmRadio) July 26, 2021

And to top it all off, Gqeba starts Women’s Month with SABC’s radio station, SAfm, on her new lifestyle show,, which airs Monday to Friday between 1-3PM from Monday, 2 August 2021.is an impactful tête-à-tête which will cover all spheres of what we deem as “lifestyle” and equip listeners with tools on how to live life as the best versions of themselves. This move speaks to a long-standing passion and a desire of mine to offer a platform where unique stories are shared to empower others,” she shares.“The pandemic may have affected a lot of things, including livelihoods, day-to-day habits, and workplaces. Many are now forced to awaken, respond, and adapt to the new economic and social realities accelerated by the pandemic. However, this long-awaited ideal of redefining your life in the face of change is finally being embraced. Yes, this change requires walking a tight rope of expectations, maybe with a bit of help from the show’s line up, listeners might just finally figure out how to curate a life worth living by doing things differently,” explains Gqeba.The TV starlet grew up in Gauteng and discovered her love for radio at the age of 18 after going on a field trip to the Grahamstown National Arts Festival in 2005 where she was selected for a radio workshop. In 2008, she started off as a news intern for EWN and went on to work with SAfm and Radio 2000 as a news anchor, then later joined Kaya FM as an overnight host. She moved to Cape Town to join Primedia Broadcasting as a lunch show host on KFM.Sechaba is a seasoned MC; having worked on activations such as the K-Day, the Annual Pink Polo, the African Odyssey, the Sanlam CEO Awards, the Old Mutual Circle of Excellence Awards and African Utility Week Awards, to name a few, and a well-versed voice-over artist for Woolworths, Audi, LeadSA, DHL, the J&B Met, Johnson & Johnson, Sensodyne, Standard Bank and 1Magic, to name but a few clients.