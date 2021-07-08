Advertising Company news South Africa

Ogilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen SA release "Family Never Looked This Good" to launch VW Tiguan

8 Jul 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
To launch the new VW Tiguan, Volkswagen SA and agency partner Ogilvy Cape Town have released a campaign centered on the authenticity of family relationships.

The TVC, directed by Zwelethu Radebe from Egg Films, draws a lens on family drama with local flair. From the fight for the front seat of the car, grouchy gogos, sibling rivalries, aunties getting into your business to escaping the mayhem in the kitchen. The TVC makes the audience feel both unsettled by the chaos and complete relief of the blissful solitude inside the VW Tiguan.

Ogilvy adds that, by creating the tonal shift and pushing the performances of the characters, the viewer is taken on an emotional rollercoaster, with the TVC ending off with that typical Volkswagen feel-good sentiment – one that makes us all reflect on our family dynamics and appreciate the chaos that comes with them.

Volkswagen and Ogilvy 'Drive to Defy' in every way

'The Drive To Defy' campaign captures the life stories of two South Africans who have defied the odds, expectations and stereotypes to achieve remarkable success; Major Mandisa Mfeka and Kitty Phetla...

Issued by Ogilvy South Africa 3 Nov 2020


Alex Goldberg, creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town: “We wanted to tell a story that had heart, humour and that beautiful human truth.”

According to Ogilvy, to truly express the chaos of a large family gathering for the TVC, a big cast was needed, which posed a tough challenge – following strict Covid-19 protocol to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. The TVC was shot in Johannesburg, while the agency viewed it remotely through the Cape Town office.

Goldberg continues: “Creatively, we wanted to make this film a true reflection of a Black South African family gathering, but still appealed to a broader audience. From the cast and wardrobe, to language, the mannerisms and props. Together with an exceptional director, we created Volkswagen’s first commercial in isiZulu.”

Meredith Kelly, head of marketing, Volkswagen South Africa: “Families are full of drama, but recent times have made us truly appreciate all the messy things that ultimately make family, family. Thanks to the new Tiguan from Volkswagen: ‘Family has never looked this good’.

“The TVC has all the ingredients of a Volkswagen ad. As the people’s car, Volkswagen always strives to bring people together. From our products to our communication, every piece needs to help drive South Africa forward,” Kelly concludes.

Watch the TVC here:



Team credits

Client: Volkswagen South Africa
Agency: Ogilvy Cape Town
Creative Director/Copywriter: Alex Goldberg
Art Director: Annie Bekker
Copywriter: Zanele Kabane
Production House: Egg Films
Director: Zwelethu Radebe
Post: Me & My Friends
Editor: Anthony Lee Martin
Music: Hey Papa Legend
Sound Design: Sonar

