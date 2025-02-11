IAB Bookmarks Awards
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiMediamarkBrandfundiKantarAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIgnition GroupMachine_Howard AudioThe CoupAFDABrand Influence AgencyAfriGISGoogleOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IAB BOOKMARK AWARDS

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

#Bookmarks2025: Showcase your digital brilliance as entries open

11 Feb 2025
11 Feb 2025
The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards are officially open. In its 17th year these prestigious awards celebrate the best in South Africa’s digital media and marketing industry and offer an unparalleled platform for digital agencies, publishers and brands to shine.
The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2025 entries are officially open (Image supplied)
The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2025 entries are officially open (Image supplied)

Winning a Bookmark Award isn’t just about recognition – it’s your ticket to joining the ranks of digital trailblazers shaping the future of our industry.

Winning opens doors to invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders, influencers and peers, helping you forge connections and elevate your brand to new heights.

Celebrating innovation, creativity and impact

"The Bookmark Awards aren’t just about winning trophies – they’re about celebrating the innovation, creativity and impact that define South Africa’s digital marketing landscape," says Elizabeth Mokwena, jury president 2025 and home care executive marketing director for Unilever Southern Africa.

"This year, we’re looking for work that doesn’t just push boundaries but redefines them. We want to see campaigns that spark conversations, solve real-world challenges and create meaningful connections with audiences.

"If you’ve created something that you are truly proud of, this is your chance to shine and inspire the industry to reach new heights."

Important dates and entry fee information

  • Entries Open: 11 February – 16 April 2025

  • Early Bird Discount: 11 February – 3 March (10% off entry fees)

  • Standard Fees: 4 – 31 March

  • Late Entry Period: 1 – 16 April

Work produced between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025 qualifies for entry.

The entry fees are available here.

Updated categories and refined criteria

This year’s Bookmark Awards feature updated categories and refined criteria designed to reflect the rapid evolution of the digital world. Whether you’re a creative agency, publisher, or brand, there’s a category tailored to showcase your expertise.

Visit the website to explore the full list of categories and find the perfect fit for your submission.

Jury nominations

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to set the standard for digital excellence? Join the ranks of industry leaders as part of the 2025 Bookmark Awards jury.

This is your chance to evaluate groundbreaking work, set benchmarks for excellence and make a lasting impact on the digital marketing landscape.

Submit your nomination before 14 February by filling out this form.

Masterclasses

The IAB is offering two exclusive online masterclasses designed to give you the tools and insights needed to create submissions that stand out. Led by top industry experts, these sessions will help you maximise your chances of success.

  • Publishers Masterclass

    • Taking place on 21 February, 11 am and hosted by Jerusha Raath, publisher at News24, this session dives deep into the publishing categories and criteria. Learn how to position your work for success and understand how the updated categories now cater to a broader range of publishing entities beyond traditional hard news.

    Register here.

  • Agencies Masterclass

    • Taking place at 11 am on 28 February, this Masterclass will be led by Alex Goldberg, internationally awarded creative partner at Ogilvy Cape Town.

    This session will teach creatives how to craft compelling entries that grab judges’ attention. Discover how to align your work with the categories, highlight measurable results and present your campaign in a way that stands out.

    Register here.

    The Bookmark Awards are more than just accolades – they’re a celebration of the bold ideas, innovative campaigns and creative brilliance that drive South Africa’s digital marketing industry forward.

    Visit The Bookmarks to enter, nominate a jury member, or learn more about how to claim your spot among the best in the business.

    Read more: social media, online publishing, digital media, digital marketing, online media, News24, Ogilvy Cape Town, digital awards, publishing, Alex Goldberg, Interactive Advertising Bureau SA, IAB Bookmark Awards, Jerusha Raath, Elizabeth Mokwena
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz