Bookmarks2025: Showcase your digital brilliance as entries open

The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards are officially open. In its 17th year these prestigious awards celebrate the best in South Africa’s digital media and marketing industry and offer an unparalleled platform for digital agencies, publishers and brands to shine.

The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2025 entries are officially open (Image supplied)

Winning a Bookmark Award isn’t just about recognition – it’s your ticket to joining the ranks of digital trailblazers shaping the future of our industry.

Winning opens doors to invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders, influencers and peers, helping you forge connections and elevate your brand to new heights.

Celebrating innovation, creativity and impact

"The Bookmark Awards aren’t just about winning trophies – they’re about celebrating the innovation, creativity and impact that define South Africa’s digital marketing landscape," says Elizabeth Mokwena, jury president 2025 and home care executive marketing director for Unilever Southern Africa.

"This year, we’re looking for work that doesn’t just push boundaries but redefines them. We want to see campaigns that spark conversations, solve real-world challenges and create meaningful connections with audiences.

"If you’ve created something that you are truly proud of, this is your chance to shine and inspire the industry to reach new heights."

Important dates and entry fee information

Entries Open: 11 February – 16 April 2025

Early Bird Discount: 11 February – 3 March (10% off entry fees)

Standard Fees: 4 – 31 March

Late Entry Period: 1 – 16 April

Work produced between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025 qualifies for entry.

The entry fees are available here.

Updated categories and refined criteria

This year’s Bookmark Awards feature updated categories and refined criteria designed to reflect the rapid evolution of the digital world. Whether you’re a creative agency, publisher, or brand, there’s a category tailored to showcase your expertise.

Visit the website to explore the full list of categories and find the perfect fit for your submission.

Jury nominations

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to set the standard for digital excellence? Join the ranks of industry leaders as part of the 2025 Bookmark Awards jury.

This is your chance to evaluate groundbreaking work, set benchmarks for excellence and make a lasting impact on the digital marketing landscape.

Submit your nomination before 14 February by filling out this form.

Masterclasses

The IAB is offering two exclusive online masterclasses designed to give you the tools and insights needed to create submissions that stand out. Led by top industry experts, these sessions will help you maximise your chances of success.

Publishers Masterclass Taking place on 21 February, 11 am and hosted by Jerusha Raath, publisher at News24, this session dives deep into the publishing categories and criteria. Learn how to position your work for success and understand how the updated categories now cater to a broader range of publishing entities beyond traditional hard news. Register here.