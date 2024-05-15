Industries

    Publicis Groupe Africa’s “Golden Lions” Internal Awards winners announced

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    15 May 2024
    Publicis Groupe Africa awards its internal agencies and teams for their successful work in 2023 with the Golden Lions Awards at the 2024 re_fresh conference.
    Every year, Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) acknowledges its incredible agencies and bespoke agency teams for their amazing hard work with the "Golden Lions" internal awards. This year, the categories were refined to four key areas, aligned with PGA’s business objectives: Pitch Excellence, Collaboration, Growth – Including Organic and Most Improved Agency. The awards were handed out by PGA’s CEO, Koo Govender, based on 2023’s results. Here are the winners and runner-ups agencies and teams:

    Pitch Excellence:

    Winner: Publicis West Africa

    Runners up: Zenith South Africa and PXP SA

    Collaboration:

    Winner: MSL_ZA

    Runners up: PXP SA, Digitas Liquorice and Publicis Commerce SA.

    Growth – Including Organic:

    Winner: Publicis West Africa

    Runners up: Machine_ and bespoke PGA agency for Beiersdorf

    Most Improved Agency:

    Winner: our bespoke PGA agency for Beiersdorf

    Runners up: Machine_ and Publicis West Africa

    Group Creative Director Benjamin Anyan, who is based in Ghana, received the trophies on behalf of Publicis West Africa.

    MSL’s Johannesburg GM, Sibongile Mqakayi received the trophy on behalf of MSL.
    Penny Macpherson, Samantha Edwards and Kirsten Kleyweg, who are part of the Publicis bespoke agency team for Beiersdorf based in Durban, claimed their award for Most Improved Agency.

    Publicis Groupe Africa senior leaders were also on stage to hand out the awards: Trading Director and Head of Commerce, Strini Naicker, Vice President and Head of Media Celia Collins, Chief Financial Officer Phumi Lerato Dube and Senior Vice President Jonty Fisher.

    More about Publicis Groupe Africa:

    Publicis Groupe is the world’s second largest communications group, employing 100 000+ talented minds across more than 100 countries. As one of the largest advertising and communications groups globally, Publicis has made a name for itself by putting people first. Publicis Groupe Africa is no different. With over 60 agencies across 36 countries on the continent, there’s no better place to grow a rewarding career in media, communications, marketing, or advertising in Africa.

    Keen to reach out? Visit: publicisgroupeafrica.com for more information or check out the latest news updates on the Publicis Groupe Africa LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/publicis-africa-group/
    For media or PR queries, reach out to

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.

