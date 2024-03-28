Eat Out unveils more robust judging process

Eat Out’s new approach features a robust judging process designed to ensure that every judged restaurant is visited by the same judges and over a number of different visits, seasons and times. The revised system, with anonymous judges and an enhanced multi-stage review process, follows extensive consultation with the industry and its patrons.
New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “Thank you to the 514 people – chefs, restaurant owners, managers and staff, suppliers, industry members, media and diners – who took part in our survey. Your feedback has informed the next chapter for the Eat Out Restaurant Awards, just as it did when we changed to a star rating in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The enhancements we’re announcing now make for a highly robust judging process that is fair, transparent and ultimately ensures that the coveted Eat Out stars continue to represent the very best of South Africa’s culinary talent.”
Key aspects of the revamped Eat Out Restaurant Awards
The judging process
The judging process proposed in Eat Out’s 2024 survey was met with a favourable response – seven out of 10 respondents agreed it was robust. Eat Out has bolstered this process further based on the feedback received in the survey.
Judging criteria
The survey feedback confirmed menu composition, presentation, taste, technique, and service as the most relevant judging criteria. It is worth noting that the Eat Out Restaurant Awards are singularly focused on recognising culinary excellence. The updated judging scorecard will be published on eatout.co.za on 31 May 2024 and will reflect this focus on consistently world-class culinary experiences.
In 2023, the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards generated more than R40 million in PR value for the restaurant industry. This was partly due to the ceremony being a large event that included multiple media guests and broadcasters. A smaller, industry-focused event will help Eat Out invest in the more robust judging process.
Eat Out is confident that it can maintain the level of exposure gained in 2023 – for the starred restaurants in particular – by producing relevant awards-related content throughout the year. This will ensure diners discover South Africa’s culinary excellence and also the stories and personalities behind these achievements.
Eat Out’s 2024 survey also revealed that the restaurant industry and patrons see Woolworths as a leader in quality and a strong sponsor whose association with the Eat Out Restaurant Awards is beneficial. Eat Out is delighted to announce that Woolworths will continue as headline sponsor in 2024.
“Woolworths applauds Eat Out’s dedication to continuous improvement in its awards process,” says Elizka Ferreira, Woolworths’ head of food marketing. “The revamped approach underscores a commitment to excellence that mirrors our own values at Woolworths. We’re proud to continue our role as headline sponsor and look forward to celebrating the stars of South African cuisine alongside Eat Out this year.”
Lamb concludes: “A sincere thank you to each and every person who took the time to complete our 2024 survey. Your feedback has without question made us better. Eat Out exists to serve the restaurant industry we love. To that end, we want nothing less than an awards system that lives up to the exacting standards set by the best of the best in this industry.”