Kgothatso Montjane scores again with Air Liquide

Kgothatso Montjane management agency, Optimize, negotiated KG’s new international partnership.

This new partnership provides a unique opportunity for Africa’s number one wheelchair tennis player to focus on her game.

Air Liquide will accompany KG as she is affectionately known on her quest for victory at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The partnership aims to promote values embodied by KG, such as resilience, performance, dedication, perseverance and winning mentality.

This new venture with Kgothatso Montjane helps to reinforce Air Liquide’s diversity, equity and inclusion programmme, which aims to create equal opportunities regardless background, age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and abilities.