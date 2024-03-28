Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowKLAJNPRUrban Brew StudiosVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Sport Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kgothatso Montjane scores again with Air Liquide

    Issued by Optimize Agency
    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    Champ Kgothatso Montjane inks another partnership with multinational Air Liquide.
    Kgothatso Montjane scores again with Air Liquide

    Kgothatso Montjane management agency, Optimize, negotiated KG’s new international partnership.

    This new partnership provides a unique opportunity for Africa’s number one wheelchair tennis player to focus on her game.

    Air Liquide will accompany KG as she is affectionately known on her quest for victory at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympics.

    The partnership aims to promote values embodied by KG, such as resilience, performance, dedication, perseverance and winning mentality.

    This new venture with Kgothatso Montjane helps to reinforce Air Liquide’s diversity, equity and inclusion programmme, which aims to create equal opportunities regardless background, age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and abilities.

    Read more: Kgothatso Montjane, Air Liquide
    NextOptions
    Optimize Agency
    Optimize Agency is a strategic sponsorship agency that specialises in sports & entertainment. With experience in the local & international market, we represent the top sport & entertainment clients. Driven by pure passion for what we do, we assist in creating commercial partnerships that take experiences far beyond the event itself whilst driving commercial value.

    Related

    Mahindra South Africa partners with Kgothatso Montjane as brand ambassador
    Optimize AgencyMahindra South Africa partners with Kgothatso Montjane as brand ambassador
    Source: Access to Medicine Foundation.
    Gas companies called to scale up access to medical oxygen
    5 May 2023
    Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense
    Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense
     22 Feb 2023
    Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run celebrated in numbers around the world
    Optimize AgencyMandela Remembrance Walk & Run celebrated in numbers around the world
    Wheelchair tennis pro KG Montjane bags Avon beauty sponsorship
    Wheelchair tennis pro KG Montjane bags Avon beauty sponsorship
    27 Sep 2021
    Tennis Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane named Discovery Vitality Ambassador
    Optimize AgencyTennis Paralympian Kgothatso Montjane named Discovery Vitality Ambassador
    Firms push hydrogen as top green energy
    Firms push hydrogen as top green energy
    19 Jan 2017
    Struggling metal sector mum on details
    Struggling metal sector mum on details
     30 Nov 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz