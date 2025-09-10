South Africa
Marketing & Media
    Bakers reminds South Africans who can bake a biscuit

    After 173 years of delighting South African families with their favourite biscuits, Bakers has launched a new brand campaign that celebrates the effort and quality baked into every single biscuit.
    Issued by Joe Public
    10 Sep 2025
    "There are many biscuits to choose from, but still only one iconic brand. The one we’ve grown up with”, says Adam Weber, executive creative director at Joe Public.

    “The brief was to remind the country of the Bakers Promise of quality. What better way to express this than through the most powerful promise of all? A pinky promise.

    “It was such a privilege for myself and the team to be part of this project. Bakers is a brand with a long history of memorable work, and of course, that song. That one you’re probably humming right now. Look out for a new take on it.”



