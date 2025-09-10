Subscribe & Follow
Bakers reminds South Africans who can bake a biscuit
After 173 years of delighting South African families with their favourite biscuits, Bakers has launched a new brand campaign that celebrates the effort and quality baked into every single biscuit.
"There are many biscuits to choose from, but still only one iconic brand. The one we’ve grown up with”, says Adam Weber, executive creative director at Joe Public.
“The brief was to remind the country of the Bakers Promise of quality. What better way to express this than through the most powerful promise of all? A pinky promise.
“It was such a privilege for myself and the team to be part of this project. Bakers is a brand with a long history of memorable work, and of course, that song. That one you’re probably humming right now. Look out for a new take on it.”
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
