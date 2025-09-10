NWU to host colloquium honouring Professor John Makhene

The North-West University (NWU) is proud to announce a colloquium in honour of Professor John Makhene, the founding vice-chancellor of the former University of Bophuthatswana now the NWU. The event will take place on Friday, 3 October 2025, at Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Mahikeng.

This prestigious colloquium will celebrate Prof. Makhene’s enduring legacy as a pioneering academic, transformative leader, and fierce advocate for accessible and inclusive education during one of the most pivotal periods in South African higher education history.

Event details:

Date : Friday, 3 October 2025

Time : 9am – 3.30pm

Venue : Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Mahikeng, North West Province

Theme: “Academic Leadership as a Catalyst for Transformative Change.”

The programme will include:

Keynote tributes from senior academics and public sector leaders



Panel discussions reflecting on the academic and historical significance of Prof. Makhene’s leadership



Personal reflections from colleagues, former students, and family



A multimedia exhibition and cultural performances

The colloquium will provide a platform to reflect critically on the development of higher education in South Africa, acknowledge Prof Makhene’s foundational leadership role, and explore the future of ethical, transformative academic leadership in our country and on our continent.

“Professor Makhene laid the foundation for an institution that grew into one of the most respected universities in South Africa. As the NWU, we continue to walk the path he helped to forge, one rooted in equity, excellence, and access,” said Oscar Mosiane, communications manager.

This event is part of the NWU’s ongoing commitment to honouring its heritage while advancing inclusive academic transformation and leadership.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Space is limited and media accreditation is required. Please confirm your attendance with Phenyo Mokgothu on 076 687 9250 or az.ca.uwn@uhtogkom.oynehp



