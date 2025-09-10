South Africa
Logistics Transport
    Sanral announces temporary N3 closures in Durban

    The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced temporary closures on the N3 between St James Avenue Interchange and EB Cloete Interchange to allow for the safe removal of a temporary pedestrian bridge.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Source: Miguel Teirlinck via
    Source: Miguel Teirlinck via Unsplash

    The closures will enable the dismantling of the temporary steel pedestrian bridge alongside the newly constructed Rockdale Bridge.

    "Construction of the new Rockdale Road Bridge is at a point where pedestrians can now be safely accommodated on it," said Jason Lowe, Sanral’s KZN Provincial Specialist Geometrics Engineer.

    Both directions of the N3 will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday, 16 September 2025, until 4am on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

    Safety measures in place

    Sanral said full traffic accommodation plans and detour signage will be in place. The closures have been scheduled to minimise disruption.

    "All motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow for additional travel time, and adhere to posted signage and reduced speed limits within construction zones," the agency added.

    Truck drivers are encouraged to delay trips or use staging areas to avoid congestion. Public transport operators should ensure drivers are aware of closures and alternative routes affecting their commuter services.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
