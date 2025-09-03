South Africa
Logistics Aviation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa’s aviation regulator approves Embraer E2 jets

    Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family has received Type Acceptance Certification from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). The certification confirms the aircraft meet local regulatory standards, enabling commercial operations in South Africa.
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The E190-E2 and E195-E2 models offer operational flexibility, allowing airlines to match capacity with demand and increase frequencies.

    According to Embraer, the jets are the most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft currently in service, providing 17.3% (E190-E2) and 29% (E195-E2) better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous E-Jet generation.

    The certification follows Airlink’s recent lease agreement with Azorra for 10 E195-E2 aircraft, with first deliveries expected later this year and the full fleet arriving by 2027. Each aircraft seats up to 136 passengers in a two-by-two configuration. The new jets will support Airlink’s expansion across high-demand and emerging routes in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer said the E2 jets are "perfectly suited to support Airlink’s ambitious growth plans across Southern Africa."

    Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht noted that the certification of the E195-E2 and its Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines are key milestones ahead of their entry into service.

    With SACAA certification in place, Embraer’s E2 jets are cleared for commercial operations in South Africa. The aircraft are expected to play a significant role in the country’s regional aviation market.

    Read more: air travel, aviation industry, air transport, travel industry, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz