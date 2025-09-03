Subscribe & Follow
SAA expands network with new Gaborone route
The new route aims to improve direct regional travel options for both business and leisure passengers.
The schedule includes two daily return flights, seven days a week:
• Morning service: Johannesburg departs 06:35, Gaborone arrives 7.35am; return 8.25am–9.25am.
• Afternoon service: Johannesburg departs 4.40pm, Gaborone arrives 5.40pm; return 6.30pm–7.30pm.
Group CEO Professor John Lamola said: "The launch of this route not only strengthens the cultural and economic ties between Botswana and South Africa but also reinforces SAA’s position as a premium network carrier. It reflects our commitment to connecting travellers across SAA’s regional and intercontinental networks and those destinations of our Star Alliance and codeshare partners."
He added: "SAA remains focused on expanding its footprint across the continent, delivering reliable, customer-centric service. The addition of Gaborone to our network is a clear demonstration of our dedication to supporting regional integration, tourism, and inclusive economic growth."