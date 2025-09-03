SAA expands network with new Gaborone route

South African Airways (SAA) will launch a twice-daily service between Johannesburg and Gaborone, Botswana, starting 4 November 2025.

The new route aims to improve direct regional travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

The schedule includes two daily return flights, seven days a week:

• Morning service: Johannesburg departs 06:35, Gaborone arrives 7.35am; return 8.25am–9.25am.

• Afternoon service: Johannesburg departs 4.40pm, Gaborone arrives 5.40pm; return 6.30pm–7.30pm.

Group CEO Professor John Lamola said: "The launch of this route not only strengthens the cultural and economic ties between Botswana and South Africa but also reinforces SAA’s position as a premium network carrier. It reflects our commitment to connecting travellers across SAA’s regional and intercontinental networks and those destinations of our Star Alliance and codeshare partners."

He added: "SAA remains focused on expanding its footprint across the continent, delivering reliable, customer-centric service. The addition of Gaborone to our network is a clear demonstration of our dedication to supporting regional integration, tourism, and inclusive economic growth."