South Africa
Lifestyle Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRThe Publicity WorkshopMultiChoiceHeineken BeveragesMoonsportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Absa unlocks world of travel with new app-based travel booking platform

  • Secures travel presence and growth in lucrative industry,
  • Redefines ‘value for money’ with competitive up to 100% upfront discount on local and international flight bookings amongst a host of offers for Absa Rewards members.
    • Issued by OnPoint PR
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Absa unlocks world of travel with new app-based travel booking platform

    In another strategic initiative to unlock value for its loyal cardholders and Rewards loyalty programme members, Absa has unveiled Absa Rewards Travel hub, a new digital travel booking capability in the Absa Banking App at a media launch in Johannesburg on 2 September 2025.

    Making a bold entry with an offer of up to 100% discount on basefare (subject to local and international flight caps) for air travel booked with qualifying Absa debit and credit cards, the bank and Travelstart, its travel rewards partner, aim to challenge current market offers.

    The platform and flight benefit will be launched to the public this month.

    Alicia Raynard
    Alicia Raynard

    Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards said, “We are extremely thrilled to offer this platform and flight benefit to our clients, (subject to terms and conditions) from students through to Private Wealth clients. Taking a trip is more than just the journey, it’s about the unforgettable stories we create along the way, that bring people together and strengthen bonds. We’re committed to making those special travel moments more accessible and rewarding for our clients.”

    New discount model, not cash back

    “Importantly, we’ve enhanced the offer by introducing a new discount model. Clients receive the discount upfront (on their base fare) aligned to their Rewards Tier and Absa card when they book. They won’t be confined to the accrual period that applies to our standard cash back model,” Raynard said.

    While the booking platform is available to any Absa client, only Absa Rewards members derive the flight benefits.

    “This collaboration with Travelstart underscores Absa’s ongoing dedication to enriching the financial and lifestyle experiences of its clients, offering great value and making travel more accessible and enjoyable,” she added.

    Mikha’il Ernest, group chief commercial officer at Travelstart said, "Our vision has always been to make travel booking accessible, frictionless, and fast. By embedding our technology directly into the Absa app, we’re giving millions of South Africans access to market-leading deals with discounts of up to 100%. This is more than just a new feature - it’s the future of embedded travel and payments."

    Raynard said: “As a digitally powered business, offering this feature in our banking app was important to deliver scale and reach, and create a new home for Absa Rewards Travel originally launched as a microsite in 2022.

    “We’ve leveraged our ecosystem and partnerships to create a one-stop shop travel hub for Absa customers looking to book all travel related products and services. With over two million logins to our banking app realised daily, we aim to reach a larger audience shopping for travel benefits. Now your Absa app and card can also unlock your world of travel, at your convenience, rewarding your story with every click, tap or swipe because Your Story Matters.”

    Absa unlocks world of travel with new app-based travel booking platform

    Absa Bank Limited Reg No 1986/004794/06 Authorised Financial Services Provider Registered Credit Provider Reg No NCRCP7

    For more information:

    Follow us on Instagram @absa_group or visit our website at https://www.absa.co.za/personal/bank/absa-rewards/explore/ to find out more about Absa Rewards.

    Customers can register for Absa Rewards via the Absa Banking App to get access to this and other benefits. To learn more, visit www.absa.co.za/personal/bank/absa-rewards/ or contact the Absa Rewards Centre on 0861 78 88 88.

    Read more: Travelstart, Absa Bank Limited, Alicia Raynard
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz