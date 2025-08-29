South Africa
Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

PBPRIGrow WealthCatchwordsInospaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Vukile raises R500m as bond issue sees overwhelming investor interest

    Vukile Property Fund (JSE: VKE) has raised R500m through senior unsecured bonds, attracting bids worth over R3bn — six times its target — and securing top-tier pricing.
    29 Aug 2025
    29 Aug 2025
    Source: Supplied. Laurence Rapp, chief executive officer of Vukile Property Fund.
    Source: Supplied. Laurence Rapp, chief executive officer of Vukile Property Fund.

    The three-year tranche of R214m priced at 102 basis points (bps), and the seven-year tranche of R286m priced at 135bps — both tighter than initial price guidance — were well received. The weighted average margin of 121bps represents a substantial improvement over existing debt maturing in Vukile’s 2026 financial year, which will be re-paid, lowering Vukile’s cost of capital.

    Laurence Rapp, chief executive officer of Vukile, comments, “We are pleased with the strong demand and favourable pricing received. The substantial support for the auction demonstrates the market’s endorsement of Vukile’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, our high-quality assets and our long-term investment strategy.”

    Absa Bank Limited, through its Corporate and Investment Banking division, acted as sole lead arranger.

    Marcus Veller, Principal: Debt Capital Markets of Absa notes, “The keen investor interest, with over 21 institutions participating in the auction, demonstrates Vukile’s strong position as a meaningful and regular DCM issuer. Vukile’s track record of financial performance and a supportive market culminated in an excellent auction and issuance outcome.”

    Maurice Shapiro, Group Head: Treasury at Vukile, adds, “The record low pricing of this bond issuance marks a significant milestone in our debt capital markets strategy. The favourable outcome reduces Vukile's average cost of debt and extends our maturity profile, reinforcing balance sheet strength and flexibility.

    In July 2025, GCR Ratings upgraded Vukile’s national scale long-term issuer credit rating to AA+(ZA) from AA(ZA) and affirmed its short-term rating at A1+(ZA), with a stable outlook. GCR highlighted that “Vukile’s property performance remains a key rating strength,” citing its resilient portfolio as a consistent outperformer in the broader property sector.

    Vukile is a specialist retail REIT with a high-quality, blue-chip-tenanted portfolio valued at approximately R50bn, operating across South Africa, as well as Spain and Portugal through its 99.6% owned Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties.

    Vukile’s consumer-centric focus on defensive, everyday retail in both South Africa and Iberia has proven resilient and strategically accretive, driving value creation for stakeholders.

    Read more: Absa Bank Limited, Vukile
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz