Exploring South Africa’s evolving travel trends in a post-pandemic world

The global pandemic has fundamentally transformed how South Africans approach travel, with consumers placing greater emphasis on meaningful experiences, value for money, and the seamless integration of technology into their journeys. Leveraging insights from YouGov Profiles data, KLA, a consumer insights agency, highlights the latest travel preferences reshaping South Africa’s holiday landscape.

Since the world opened up its boarders, South Africans are rediscovering their passion for travel, with 81% expressing a deep enthusiasm for exploring new destinations. For many, travel is more than a leisure activity - it’s a way to connect with different cultures and immerse themselves in unique experiences - something that 80% of South Africans believe is essential to truly understanding a country. This sense of exploration is further reflected in the fact that “85% of South African travellers say they feel braver on holiday”, embracing the opportunity to try new activities, engage with locals, and step out of their comfort zones.

This sense of exploration is also driving the rise of ‘heritage holidays,’ where travellers explore their family’s history, culture, or ancestry. According to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2025 Ticket to Travel research; 75% of South Africans have taken or plan to take a heritage holiday, reflecting a growing desire for meaningful and personal travel experiences .

South Africans are increasingly exploring their own backyards, with domestic travel seeing notable growth. Over the past year, 21% of South Africans travelled within the country at least three times for leisure, compared to just 15% in 2022. By contrast, international travel remains less frequent, with only 14% of respondents reporting three or more trips abroad in the past year.

This trend underscores a shift towards appreciating South Africa’s rich cultural diversity and breathtaking landscapes, as well as the practical benefits of affordability and accessibility.

Technology has become an important tool in enhancing the travel experience, with 83% of South Africans agreeing that their phones or tablets make their journeys smoother and more enjoyable. From booking accommodation to navigating new destinations and capturing memories, technology plays a vital role in ensuring that travellers feel confident and connected. Advances in technology have transformed the travel industry, with Africa embracing these innovations rapidly. Travel platforms and apps have simplified planning and booking, reducing obstacles for travellers and inspiring a greater appetite for adventure and exploration across the continent .

This reliance on digital tools complements a growing preference for pre-organised activities, with 62% favouring holidays that come with structured itineraries. At the same time, 48% of South Africans express a desire to venture off the beaten track, striking a balance between comfort and exploration.

Affordability is a top priority for many travellers. While 74% of South Africans enjoy the process of planning and researching their trips, 43% admit to waiting for last-minute offers to secure better deals. This balance between practical considerations and a desire for spontaneity underscores the evolving travel mindset.

Payment methods are also evolving, with cash (40%) remaining the most common choice for international travel, followed by credit cards (34%) and online payment solutions (28%). Responding to these trends, online travel agency Travelstart has introduced a 'Book Now, Pay Later' option in partnership with PayFlex. This feature allows travellers to book flights and pay in easy, interest-free instalments, providing greater financial flexibility, making travel more accessible . Such innovations align with the growing demand for affordability and convenience in travel planning.

Travel choices are heavily influenced by factors such as value for money (54%), favourable climate (54%), and accessible transportation (51%). Meanwhile, accommodation decisions prioritise cleanliness (74%), followed by friendly staff (62%) and affordability (51%).

Media continues to shape travel aspirations, with 62% of South Africans citing articles in newspapers and magazines as highly influential, while 30% rely on recommendations from friends and family.

KLA’s YouGov Profiles data reveals that post-pandemic, South African travellers are redefining their holidays with a focus on connection, discovery, and cultural enrichment. By aligning with these preferences, the travel industry has an opportunity to inspire and cater to evolving consumer needs, both locally and abroad.

Methodology:

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

Dataset: 2024-12-01

Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+

n ~ 5164



