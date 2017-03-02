Industries

    Protea Hotels by Marriott expands

    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    To celebrate its 40th birthday, Protea Hotels by Marriott announced the opening of its first property in Angola while further strengthening its portfolio in South Africa with a new property in Pretoria.
    Source: Marriott International, Inc. Protea by Marriott Luanda.
    Source: Marriott International, Inc. Protea by Marriott Luanda.

    The newest additions – Protea by Marriott Luanda and Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield – will offer business and leisure travellers the chance to experience the vibrant local cultures and warm hospitality, along with exceptional accommodation, modern amenities and world-class service.

    Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s distinguished portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, has grown significantly since its founding in July 1984.

    Starting with just four hotels in South Africa, the brand now boasts over 60 properties throughout South Africa and eight other African countries, including Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and now Angola.

    This extensive footprint across primary and secondary business centres and desirable leisure destinations makes Protea Hotels by Marriott a popular choice for travellers exploring Africa.

    Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president of Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International, said, “This month we celebrate four decades of exceptional service and genuine African hospitality.

    "What better way to commemorate this milestone than by further strengthening Protea Hotels’ legacy with our first hotel in Angola and the ongoing expansion of the brand in South Africa. Both properties will combine contemporary comfort with a deep appreciation for local culture and heritage, offering guests a unique and enriching stay.”

    Protea by Marriott Luanda

    Protea Hotels by Marriott makes its debut in Angola with the opening of Protea by Marriott Luanda. Situated between the city centre of Luanda and Talatona, the new hotel offers proximity to a wide range of business, sports and private event destinations, as well as leisure retreats near the sea.

    The hotel interior creates a comfortable ambience across its public space and features 84 guestrooms and suites, using contemporary furniture in African-styled terracotta colour and furnishings made with locally sourced materials. Guests can also admire the paintings by Guilherme Mampuya, a renowned Angolan artist based in Luanda.

    Culinary offerings include Múcua, an all-day restaurant serving up a modern fusion of Portuguese and Angolan cuisines, and a rooftop bar where guests can unwind with drinks and light bites against panoramic views of the surrounding area. Other facilities include a fully equipped gym and an outdoor pool with a waterfall.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup

    Let's do Biz