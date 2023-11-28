Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Scan DisplayMpactSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarNinety9centsBizcommunity.comPyrotecSmart MediaKLABMi ResearchMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Under Armour opens 19th store in SA at Pavilion Mall, Westville, Durban

    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    Under Armour has announced the opening of its latest store at Pavilion Mall, Westville, Durban. This marks the 19th brand house store in South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Pavilion store, located at Shop 332 on the cinema level, features the Under Armour Brand House City Concept Evolution (BHCC EVO) retail design. This design inspiration highlights a slick and modern feel that aims to emphasise a clean aesthetic with a focus on materials that include metal fixtures, minimalist displays and bold graphic elements.

    “We are thrilled to open our new brand house store in Durban, a city renowned for its vibrant sports culture and active lifestyle,” said Brent Venter, retail manager at Under Armour South Africa.

    “As we expand our footprint in Durban, we're excited to bring our commitment to exceptional service and quality products to this vibrant community. This new location represents our dedication to meeting the needs of our customers and creating lasting connections in the heart of Durban.”

    One of the highlights of the new 228m2 retail space is the introduction of Under Armour’s latest Unstoppable Collection - high-performance gear taking you from sport to street, fan, or athlete.

    The collection features sportswear pieces such as the iconic cargo pant, varsity style jackets and fleece hoodies to style with a jogger compliment. For those still wanting to capture the athleticism of sporting gear, the UA Unstoppable Collection goes on to feature body-sculpting basics made up of leggings and cropped mock neck tops just for that style and performance mix.

    The launch of the Pavilion store comes at a time when the retail sector in South Africa is navigating significant trends and challenges. Despite the growing prominence of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores remain a vital part of the retail landscape (and omni-focused approach).

    Consumers continue to value the tactile experience of shopping in-store, where they can try on products, receive personalized service, and enjoy a curated shopping environment – as a welcome addition to the need for instant online shopping.

    “As we expand our presence in South Africa, we remain focused on enhancing the customer experience both in-store and online holding steadfast to the initiative to showup as a omni present retail business,” added Venter. “Our new Pavilion store exemplifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, offering them the latest in high-performance sportswear in a setting that inspires and motivates.”

    Read more: Under Armour, store opening
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Under Armour launches To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign
    Under Armour launches To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign
    12 Jun 2024
    Food Lover&#x2019;s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre
    Food Lover’s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre
    3 Jun 2024
    Image supplied. Brent Collinicos, general manager, Apollo Brands at the opening of Under Armour's first icon store in Sandton City, Sandton, Gauteng
    Under Armour, challenger brand, shows up, launches icon brand house in Sandton City
     29 Apr 2024
    The Tygervalley Centre Curve Gear store is the 6th brand store in South Africa.
    Clothing brand Curve Gear opens new store in Tygervalley Centre
     17 Apr 2024
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg&#x2019;s 44 Stanley
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley
    2 Apr 2024
    Under Armour SA partners with SuperSport Schools
    Under Armour SA partners with SuperSport Schools
    27 Mar 2024
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    26 Mar 2024
    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    28 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz