TikTok back-to-school Playbook: Global trends relevant for SA

This playbook is a potential resource to engage with students and parents, transforming school supply lists into exciting shopping experiences.
TikTok's impact on back-to-school shopping
In 2023, TikTok saw over 300,000 user videos with the hashtag #BackToSchool during August alone, which is the month before the school year begins in the US. This trend is expected to grow in 2024, with parents and students turning to the platform for inspiration and recommendations. TikTok's internal data highlights a significant increase in videos and engagement, showcasing the platform's influence on purchasing decisions.
Popular categories and considerations
Top categories for back-to-school purchases on TikTok include office supplies, clothing, food and beverages, personal care products, tech, and beauty items. When shopping, parents prioritise factors such as price, product quality, promotions, trusted brands, and product reviews. These considerations resonate strongly in the South African market, where affordability and quality are critical decision-making factors. Brands that focus on these aspects in their marketing strategies can effectively capture the attention of South African consumers during the back-to-school season.
Engaging content and creators
Users on TikTok are particularly interested in content such as tips and hacks, product reviews, daily routines, new trends, and expert advice. Collaborating with creators who align with these interests can significantly enhance brand visibility and engagement.