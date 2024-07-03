Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

So InteractivePrimedia BroadcastingScan DisplayVicinity MediaJoe PublicRogerwilcoMDNTVBroad MediaLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesBlue Label MediaWetpaint AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TikTok back-to-school Playbook: Global trends relevant for SA

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    TikTok aims to play a pivotal role in driving sales and shaping shopping behaviours for the Western back-to-school season. The newly released TikTok back-to-school Playbook provides valuable data and trends, primarily from the US, that can be effectively adapted for the South African market.

    This playbook is a potential resource to engage with students and parents, transforming school supply lists into exciting shopping experiences.

    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    TikTok's impact on back-to-school shopping

    In 2023, TikTok saw over 300,000 user videos with the hashtag #BackToSchool during August alone, which is the month before the school year begins in the US. This trend is expected to grow in 2024, with parents and students turning to the platform for inspiration and recommendations. TikTok's internal data highlights a significant increase in videos and engagement, showcasing the platform's influence on purchasing decisions.

    TikTok back-to-school Playbook: Global trends relevant for SA

    Key trends and insights

    1. Early shopping trends:
    • 29% of parents in the US begin their back-to-school shopping in July, with 44% planning to start even earlier in 2024. In South Africa, early shopping can be encouraged to take advantage of promotional periods and avoid last-minute rushes.
    • The peak shopping period in the US occurs in August, aligning with South Africa's back-to-school period in January, making it a prime time for brands to launch their campaigns.

    2. Ongoing purchases:

    •  79% of US parents continue to buy back-to-school products even after the school year starts, with 28% frequently making post-season purchases. This trend can be mirrored in South Africa, where ongoing needs for school supplies and clothing persist throughout the academic year.

    3. Discovery to purchase journey:

    • TikTok drives discovery, with 63% of US users finding education-related products on the platform. Similarly, South African parents and students are increasingly turning to social media for product recommendations.
    • 72% of US parents report that their children have recommended brands or products seen on TikTok, a trend that is likely to resonate in South Africa as well.
    • 42% of US parents have purchased education-related products or services as a result of TikTok, demonstrating the platform's strong influence on purchasing decisions.

    Popular categories and considerations

    Top categories for back-to-school purchases on TikTok include office supplies, clothing, food and beverages, personal care products, tech, and beauty items. When shopping, parents prioritise factors such as price, product quality, promotions, trusted brands, and product reviews. These considerations resonate strongly in the South African market, where affordability and quality are critical decision-making factors. Brands that focus on these aspects in their marketing strategies can effectively capture the attention of South African consumers during the back-to-school season.

    Engaging content and creators

    Users on TikTok are particularly interested in content such as tips and hacks, product reviews, daily routines, new trends, and expert advice. Collaborating with creators who align with these interests can significantly enhance brand visibility and engagement. Read the PlayBook here.

    Read more: social media, marketing, school, US, SA, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Source: © We the People SA We the People SA has translated the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 concise and relatable tweets
    #TheBillOfTweets - AI translates South Africa's Constitution into 15 tweets
    20 hours
    Source:
    Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
     1 day
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    3 days
    Source: © D&AD Two New Blood Awards Pencils have been awarded to SA, one to the Vega School of Brand Leadership, Durban for Nando's Express Your Peri-Peri
    Vega Durban and Red & Yellow School win D&AD New Blood Awards Pencils
    5 Jul 2024
    The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.
    SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics
     4 Jul 2024
    Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope partnership turns hunger into play
    Kolisi Foundation and Add Hope partnership turns hunger into play
    4 Jul 2024
    2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced
    Association for Communication and Advertising2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced
    3 Jul 2024
    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
     3 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz