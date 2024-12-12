Radisson Collection makes its South African debut

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, marking the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand in South Africa. Located along Cape Town’s Atlantic coastline, the newly refurbished hotel combines modern sophistication with local heritage, offering guests a tranquil experience amidst stunning natural surroundings.

The hotel’s design draws inspiration from the striking convergence of land and sea, reflecting the powerful yet soothing essence of the Atlantic Ocean and the rugged beauty of Table Mountain. Natural elements such as timber, brass, and stone evoke South Africa's raw yet refined landscapes.

A colour palette of oceanic blues, sandy neutrals, and earthy tones is enhanced by intricate patterns inspired by the region’s Kaapse Fynbos, vibrant fauna, and renowned Winelands.

African craftsmanship is woven seamlessly into the interiors, with locally sourced materials and bespoke art installations reflecting Cape Town's rich cultural tapestry.

A bespoke art gallery features curated pieces showcasing local fashion and architecture, adding a contemporary yet authentic touch to the hotel's elegant public spaces.

A new landmark in Cape Town

"We are delighted to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to South Africa with this remarkable property in Cape Town, a city renowned for its natural beauty, history, and cultural vibrancy. By transforming the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town through an extensive refurbishment, we've elevated this beloved landmark into a true destination that captures the very essence of Cape Town.

"Guests can now immerse themselves in the city’s charm from the perfect vantage point, enjoying unmatched luxury and comfort," said Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel features 175 rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with sophistication. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies offer guests sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean or the marina.

Thoughtful design ensures an intuitive flow of spaces, blending plush furnishings with bespoke amenities for an elevated guest experience. The gentle soundscape of ocean waves, layered natural lighting, and contemporary luxury touchpoints—like metallic accents juxtaposed with organic weaves—underscore the hotel’s mission to balance urban vibrancy with coastal tranquillity.

Dining at the hotel is a celebration of local and international flavours. The renowned Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar, and Terrace offers an extensive menu crafted from the freshest ingredients, complemented by unmatched ocean views.

The iconic Tobago Restaurant and Terrace is set for refurbishment in July 2025, promising an enhanced dining experience. Meanwhile, the newly introduced Waveside Café, located in the west atrium, offers a luxurious deli and café experience with light meals and bespoke Radisson Collection items for guests to enjoy or take home.

Versatile event spaces

The hotel features versatile event spaces, including three combinable rooms accommodating up to 350 guests and an intimate boardroom for smaller gatherings. These spaces are enhanced by marina views and dedicated boardwalk access, offering a dynamic setting for business functions and celebrations.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome both our cherished loyal guests and new visitors to this extraordinary Cape Town destination. With every detail thoughtfully curated, from our luxurious rooms to our world-class dining and rejuvenating wellness experience, we are committed to offering an elevated experience that surpasses expectations,” said Clinton Thom, General Manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town.

For relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel boasts an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre, and the Amani Spa and Wellness Center, offering tranquil treatments in a serene setting.

The launch of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town highlights Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional luxury and immersive experiences in South Africa. Merging contemporary elegance with local heritage, the hotel redefines luxury hospitality on the continent.