    Edgars introduces PayFlex, a Buy-Now-Pay-Later provider

    25 Oct 2024
    25 Oct 2024
    Despite the statisticians telling us that there is some relief as far as inflation is concerned in South Africa, there is no doubt that the average consumer is feeling the pinch.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Retailability, owner of several brands in the fashion space, including Edgars, Legit, Keedo and Swagga will be introducing PayFlex, in store payment option, to relieve some of the burden on the shopper.

    “This has been an online option for some time,” states Norman Drieselmann, retailability CEO, “now we are looking to extend the same benefits to in store shoppers.”

    PayFlex is a Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) provider and was recognised for their innovative approach when they were awarded the “Best eCommerce Payment Initiative” at the Global Payment Innovative Awards in 2023.

    “We are always seeking ways to add value to our customer base, so it is critical that we are abreast of the latest offerings in the fast-changing world of fintech,” comments Drieselmann.

    All purchases that are made are interest free, with PayFlex offering an “Instant Approval Decision” when applying for a PayFlex account. The initial payment will be 25% of the total amount with the remaining payments taking place over the six-week period.

    “We are thrilled to offer our shoppers more choices in terms of payment options which enables them to manage their finances more effectively,” says Drieselmann, “Registering for PayFlex is as simple as downloading the App and registering an account. The application will be reviewed instantly and if successful, you will be informed of your credit limit.”

    The instore payment option will be effective from 25 October at all stores under the Retailability flag and will run in tandem with the RCS Credit option that is currently offered by Edgars but will not have any impact on these existing credit arrangements.

