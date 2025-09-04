Joburg Tourism reveals new logo

The Johannesburg Tourism Company has launched a new brand identity to market Joburg as a global destination while honouring its unique African character.

Fresh identity

Following the approval of the new logo by the Mayoral Committee, Johannesburg is rolling out a fresh visual identity designed to reflect the city’s spirit of innovation, cultural richness and the dynamic experiences it offers to both visitors and residents. The new identity embodies Johannesburg’s role as a destination where people come to visit, work, and play - a thriving hub of energy, creativity and opportunity.

“The revitalised brand identity is more than just a new logo,” says Belu Mabandla, executive head: Destination Marketing & Events of Johannesburg Tourism Company. “It’s an invitation to first time and repeat visitors to experience Joburg in a holistic experiential and immersive manner. This visual expression speaks to both the emotional connection visitors have with Joburg and the exciting journey ahead as we reposition ourselves in line with global trends in tourism.”

The new logo was developed through a rigorous design process informed by local and international best practice, extensive stakeholder engagement, as well as insights from respected global tourism studies and travel trend reports. Its design reflects five essential criteria: it captures the unique spirit of Johannesburg; it’s memorable and timeless; it sparks an emotional response; it’s versatile across platforms and formats; and it embodies the city’s core brand values - innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, connectivity and legacy.

“We’ve created something that is rooted in the destination persona but looks towards the future,” adds Mabandla.” Today’s travellers are not just looking for places to go, they are looking for places that resonate emotionally and offer meaning. Joburg has that in abundance - from our rich history and heritage to culture and lifestyle, the outdoors, adventure and night life.

Growing interest

Recent global tourism research highlights growing traveler interest in authentic local experiences, sustainability and emotional resonance. Over two-thirds of travelers now actively seek destinations that reflect cultural authenticity - and more than 75% factor in environmental and social responsibility when choosing where to go. The new Joburg Tourism brand speaks directly to this evolving market, positioning the destination as relevant, responsive and exciting.

The refreshed identity is not only intended for tourists but also aims to instill civic pride among locals, encouraging them to see themselves as brand ambassadors. “Our people are our greatest differentiator – their vibrancy, culture and identity. This brand is as much about them as it is about the visitors we welcome. It’s about sharing our story with the world - boldly, confidently and proudly,” says Mabandla.

The new identity will be rolled out in phases, with visibility across digital platforms, events, marketing collateral and public campaigns. A formal launch event is being planned and details will be shared with media and stakeholders in due course.