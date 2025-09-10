WorldSuicidePreventionDay: Reducing stigma through open conversations

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reports that one in four of its calls are suicide-related. In 2024, South Africa’s suicide rate was 23.5 per 100,000 people. With rising unemployment, burnout (especially in medicine) and harmful social media impacts, suicide is now the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 24-year-olds in South Africa. This World Suicide Prevention Day, we need to take our mental health more seriously.

“Behind every statistic is a person, as well as their family and community – suicide is not an isolated problem, even though for the person with suicidal thoughts it may feel extremely alienating,” says Megan Gonsalves, Netcare Akeso’s crisis line manager.

Open and compassionate conversations

World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to remember those lost, uplift those struggling, and advocate for systemic change in mental health care, is observed globally on 10 September 2025, under the theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

​

This initiative, led by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organisation, encourages open, compassionate conversations that break stigma and support communities.

​

“To protect the people we value, we need to create supportive environments in our homes, offices, and communities – places where open conversations about mental health are normal and where we feel comfortable bringing up these subjects when someone really needs support.

“In this way, suicide can be prevented with appropriate treatment, before it is too late.”

“The link between suicide and mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar mood disorder, and, sometimes, substance use disorders is well established.

“Unfortunately, in some homes or workplaces, these topics remain uncomfortable and are often considered off-limits,” says Gonsalves.

This year, Sadag’s campaign focuses on “Hope Starts with Talking” as a reminder that every voice matters, every struggle is valid, and no one should be alone.

During this year’s campaign, Sadag has various activities lined up, including in-person to online transitions, as well as an online Suicide Prevention Toolkit, with information and guidance for everyone.

The toolkit contains several materials, including brochures, videos from mental health professionals, and a step-by-step suicide safety plan.

It also provides practical advice on “how to help a loved one”.

Medical adherence

According to Gonsalves, for a person who feels there is no other way out, it can seem impossible to imagine that life and their state of mind will ever improve – but with professional mental healthcare, that hope can gradually become a reality.

“There are many aspects to treatment, including medication, therapy, learning coping skills, and building connections to help support individuals during their most difficult times,” she says.

“If your doctor prescribes medication, it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

“Although there may be a period of adjustment, medication can help stabilise your mood and reduce the symptoms you’ve been experiencing so you can start feeling more like yourself again.”

She emphasises that medication adherence is crucial to treatment; otherwise, the risk of suicide may rise again.

This means taking your medication exactly as prescribed, never skipping doses, and never stopping any medication without first consulting your doctor.

If you are prescribed medication for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or any other mental health diagnosis, it is important to understand the fundamentals.

If you're not in the medical field, here are seven questions to ask your prescribing doctor:

What is the name of the medication, and are generics available?



Why do I need to take it?



How many pills do I need to take, at what dosage, and how often?



When should I take it (e.g., ‘daily, in the morning’) and under what conditions (e.g., ‘on an empty stomach’)?



When should I expect it to start working?



How long will the effects of the medication last?



Are there any side effects I should be aware of?

“Preventing suicide is a shared responsibility. When we break the stigma and choose open conversation and compassion over silence, we build spaces where early treatment and support are not just possible – they are expected.

“That is how we change the story for more people, paving the way to a future where mental health is stronger and resilience runs deep across South Africa,” concludes Gonsalves.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, please visit Sadag's Suicide Prevention Toolkit here or call the 24/7 Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.