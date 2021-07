Clare Trafankowska-Neal to lead Dentsu South Africa's new future-focused media entity

Following the announcement of the integration between iProspect (iP) and Vizeum on a global and local level as well as the launch of the new iProspect, Clare Trafankowska-Neal has been appointed to lead both the iP and Vizeum SA teams in the development of the future focused, highly distinctive end-to-end media performance agency.

said Trafankowska-Neal.With almost 15 years’ experience within the advertising and media industry, Trafankowska-Neal has been hugely successful throughout her career at Dentsu SA In 2018, she joined Carat as a digital account director, a short four months later she was promoted to head of digital for Absa and then head of digital for Carat and Dentsu X in 2019. In 2020, Trafankowska-Neal was promoted to managing director for iProspect SA. In addition, Trafankowska-Neal is a Female Foundry mentor and an #IamRemarkable facilitator, which empowers women and other underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.Commenting on Trafankowska-Neal’s appointment, Tanya Schreuder, group managing director for Dentsu SA media brands, said: