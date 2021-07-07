Clare Trafankowska-Neal to lead Dentsu South Africa's new future-focused media entity

Delta Airlines is planning a return to South Africa in August, but the SA government has foiled their plans to extend its route to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town. US travellers can still fly with Delta's partners or enjoy cheap flights to Cape Town with local SA Airlines.Issued bySA Airlines
The day has come when we must comply or face the consequences. The additions to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021 and aim to protect companies against data breach and the misuse of personal information.ByMusa Kalenga
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that it has been awarded the full-service lead agency account for BCX, Telkom's B2B business. This includes advertising, digital, CRM, PR culture change management and sales enablement. The award was made after an extensive competitive pitch process, including some of the best agencies in South Africa.Issued byWunderman Thompson
Following the announcement of the integration between iProspect (iP) and Vizeum on a global and local level as well as the launch of the new iProspect, Clare Trafankowska-Neal has been appointed to lead both the iP and Vizeum SA teams in the development of the future focused, highly distinctive end-to-end media performance agency.
“I am honoured to have been afforded the opportunity of spearheading the merge of Vizeum into iProspect. The world around us continues to shift rapidly and our new iProspect is testament to that. We are synonymous with ‘superior business performance’, both globally and locally.
By re-launching as a new digital-first; end-to-end agency across the continent – backed by the energy and scale of Dentsu, we are poised to continue our relentless pursuit of performance, with a team of talented and passionate people and driven by a beautiful and meaningful new purpose,” said Trafankowska-Neal.
With almost 15 years’ experience within the advertising and media industry, Trafankowska-Neal has been hugely successful throughout her career at Dentsu SA.
In 2018, she joined Carat as a digital account director, a short four months later she was promoted to head of digital for Absa and then head of digital for Carat and Dentsu X in 2019. In 2020, Trafankowska-Neal was promoted to managing director for iProspect SA. In addition, Trafankowska-Neal is a Female Foundry mentor and an #IamRemarkable facilitator, which empowers women and other underrepresented groups to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond.
Commenting on Trafankowska-Neal’s appointment, Tanya Schreuder, group managing director for Dentsu SA media brands, said: “Over the years, our mission and vision have evolved with the rapidly changing environment. The one thing that has stayed constant is that we continue to remain focused on driving business results for our clients. Clare’s experience and impeccable credentials will ensure that we continue to deliver on this, by bringing together our brand building experts and our digital and performance specialists-everyone benefits, and our total offering is enhanced too.”
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
