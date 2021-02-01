Dentsu South Africa strengthens it's offering with exciting new future-focused media entity

As we enter 2021, Dentsu International has undertaken a business transformation designed to drive simplification and efficiencies in the way we service our key clients, making it easier for our clients and teams to navigate. Globally, this will lead to the rationalisation of the number of brands we have to a much slimmed down six.

As part of this evolution and to create a completely new, unique proposition within our market, over the next 12 months, Dentsu South Africa (SA) will be rebranding Vizeum to create a future focused, highly distinctive, end-to-end media, performance agency integrated with iProspect (iP).



“By integrating these two award-winning agencies, Dentsu brings Vizeum’s media strategy and planning, storytelling and brand-building capabilities together with iProspect’s digital expertise, audience knowledge and performance mindset.” - Dentsu International.



At Dentsu, our clients are of the utmost importance, therefore, by bringing together the unique and specialised capabilities of both agencies, our clients will be introduced to stronger and more integrated solutions, unlocking new possibilities to grow their businesses and brands at every touchpoint.



In addition, our clients will be able to access and leverage additional talent, stronger capabilities and greater resources within our market – all from one integrated team who will be leading the new territory of performance-driven brand building under the iProspect banner.



The integration of these two powerful brands will not in any way affect Vizeum’s award-winning credentials and the day-to-day running of the Vizeum and iP client brands. Both client team’s focus and commitment will remain unchanged, and the services Vizeum SA currently delivers - in close collaboration with iProspect - will remain the same.



This rebrand will ensure our clients across our market have access to a different kind of agency network: One that empowers brands through the intelligent application of technology and scale to create sustainable growth, and one that simplifies our agency offerings to make it easier for our clients to access them. This alignment means stronger capabilities focused on delivering exceptional client outcomes.



Internally, the rebrand will ensure we are structured to deliver integrated solutions that align with how we see the marketplace evolving, responding to our clients’ needs as well as how we operate most effectively with greatest agility.



At Dentsu, we consider our people our greatest asset and we are continually looking at ways to empower, upskill and equip our people with the latest technological advancements. The integration will create learning and growth opportunities, with access to integrated client leaders and best-in-market vertical specialists, allowing our people to become end-to-end specialists in an exciting, market-leading agency.



“I am really looking forward to this next step within Dentsu SA as well as the simplification of our offering. Combining the skills and expertise of both iProspect and Vizeum gives us a huge competitive advantage within the market whilst empowering our people and brands to ensure sustainable growth with no negative impact to our valued clients and our core service offerings” – said Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu South Africa.



