WeatherTrac unleashed: Data and location precision bring Queen Modjadji’s legendary reign to life

Vicinity Media, in collaboration with iProspect-Dentsu, brought the legendary reign of Queen Modjadji to life through innovative, weather-triggered advertising powered by data and true location accuracy. By harnessing our advanced WeatherTrac technology and precise location data, we ensured each ad was perfectly timed with real-time weather conditions and accurately delivered - rain or shine.

As Queen Modjadji commanded the weather, our dynamic DOOH ads adapted in real-time, resulting in a 93% increase in mobile click-through rates when the DOOH campaign went live. This omnichannel success story showcases the power of combining data-driven strategies with precise location accuracy to deliver impactful, seamless experiences across any screen.

Watch Queen Modjadji’s Reign in action

Elevate your advertising impact with Vicinity Media's WeatherTrac technology and unmatched location precision.



