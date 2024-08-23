More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Ad Agency Client Service Administrator Cape Town
- Copywriter Cape Town
- Traffic Manager Cape Town
- Junior Ad Traffic Assistant Cape Town
- Copywriter Johannesburg
- Content Creator Intern Johannesburg
- Graphic Artist Johannesburg
- Remote Agency Administrator Durban
- Senior Account Manager Durban
- Junior Marketing Manager Queenstown
WeatherTrac unleashed: Data and location precision bring Queen Modjadji’s legendary reign to life
Vicinity Media, in collaboration with iProspect-Dentsu, brought the legendary reign of Queen Modjadji to life through innovative, weather-triggered advertising powered by data and true location accuracy. By harnessing our advanced WeatherTrac technology and precise location data, we ensured each ad was perfectly timed with real-time weather conditions and accurately delivered - rain or shine.
As Queen Modjadji commanded the weather, our dynamic DOOH ads adapted in real-time, resulting in a 93% increase in mobile click-through rates when the DOOH campaign went live. This omnichannel success story showcases the power of combining data-driven strategies with precise location accuracy to deliver impactful, seamless experiences across any screen.
Watch Queen Modjadji’s Reign in action
Elevate your advertising impact with Vicinity Media's WeatherTrac technology and unmatched location precision.
- WeatherTrac unleashed: Data and location precision bring Queen Modjadji’s legendary reign to life23 Aug 10:37
- Vicinity Media: How we use DOOH in our retail solution05 Jul 08:30
- Meet the contenders: Introducing the official teams for the Vicinity Media Padel League!18 Mar 10:33
- Vicinity: The Year in Data 202320 Feb 09:29
- Is your targeting as accurate as ours? Smash the competition in the Vicinity Media Padel League!19 Feb 10:49