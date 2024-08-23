Marketing & Media Advertising
    WeatherTrac unleashed: Data and location precision bring Queen Modjadji’s legendary reign to life

    Issued by Vicinity Media
    23 Aug 2024
    23 Aug 2024
    WeatherTrac unleashed: Data and location precision bring Queen Modjadji&#x2019;s legendary reign to life

    Vicinity Media, in collaboration with iProspect-Dentsu, brought the legendary reign of Queen Modjadji to life through innovative, weather-triggered advertising powered by data and true location accuracy. By harnessing our advanced WeatherTrac technology and precise location data, we ensured each ad was perfectly timed with real-time weather conditions and accurately delivered - rain or shine.

    As Queen Modjadji commanded the weather, our dynamic DOOH ads adapted in real-time, resulting in a 93% increase in mobile click-through rates when the DOOH campaign went live. This omnichannel success story showcases the power of combining data-driven strategies with precise location accuracy to deliver impactful, seamless experiences across any screen.

    Watch Queen Modjadji’s Reign in action

    Elevate your advertising impact with Vicinity Media's WeatherTrac technology and unmatched location precision.

    Dentsu, iProspect, Modjadji
    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
