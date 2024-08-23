Johnnie Walker Blonde steps into fashion with local clothing brand, Happyville

Johnnie Walker Blonde is taking strides into the realm of drop culture through its partnership with local clothing brand, Happyville.

Image supplied

To commemorate the launch of its innovation, the exciting new expression is collaborating with the fashion brand to launch an exclusive range of jackets to keep whisky enthusiasts looking stylish and feeling fresh.

Founded in 2017 by Lebohang Serame with the help of Fargo Seremane, Happyville is a Johannesburg-based clothing brand that finds inspiration in nostalgic street culture from around the world, maintaining its local roots in the aesthetics of South African culture – past, present and future.

Through this collaboration, Johnnie Walker Blonde continues to show its commitment to innovatively influence culture. The latest collection from the creative duo will be showcased in Sandton, where the vibrant Johnnie Walker Blonde liquid and fashion will blend to create an unforgettable experience.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Johnnie Walker Blonde and tap into uncharted territory for our brand. This collaboration will help us reach greater heights in channelling our inner creativity, and aid us in rising to the occasion of shaping the norms of street culture through fashion. This is a fresh, vibrant and bold step for our brand and we are excited for our consumers to experience this collection with Johnnie Walker Blonde.” said Lebohang Serame, co-founder of Happyville.”

The partnership is a continuation of the brand’s iconic promise to take a walk on the bright side and marks Johnnie Walker Blonde’s commitment to revolutionise the whisky scene.

South Africa has become a world stage for inclusivity, trends and culture-shifting narratives that have given young creatives a voice and platform, to highlight their talents and expose them to a market beyond their own through music and fashion.

By embracing the collaboration, Johnnie Walker Blonde is leveraging the unique talents and perspectives of young creatives like Happyville to create impactful campaigns and narratives that resonate with consumers who push boundaries and shape culture.

“Our consumers form a huge part of our story and continue to challenge the norms, which is why we have embarked on this journey with Happyville as they have been fearless in their approach to shifting the narrative and cultural needle through their clothing brand. Their designs are an innovative nod to South African street culture, delivering on quality and impeccable craftsmanship, which is synonymous with our brand. We are excited for our consumers to experience this collaboration and walk on the bright side in their Johnnie Walker x Happyville drip.” says marketing manager, Keval Ramaj.