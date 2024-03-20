Howard Audio picks up 4 Creative Circle Best Of 2023 awards!

The prestigious Creative Circle Annual Awards were held last week at a glittering event in Sandton. To be named one of the monthly award winners is an achievement in itself and we are absolutely blown away that Howard Audio was the audio force behind four awards!

Promise and PPS won first in the Integrated Campaign category for "Finding the Forgotten Graduate"! Howard Audio was responsible for over 40 minutes of original music and sound design on a project that inspired us to deliver something special.

View the campaign here.

Boomtown and A Million Girls Foundation picked up first place in the Radio and Audio Campaign category. We are so proud of our Head of Audio Paul Theodorou who crafted the audio with Thule Ngcese. The same campaign also picked up first prize in the Mza'taal category.

View the campaign here.

With PPS' "Finding the Forgotten Graduate" also picking up a second place in the Digital category, it's safe to say we partied the night away with some of the best creative minds in the industry.