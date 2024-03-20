Industries

    Primedia Broadcasting announces key staff appointments in strategic expansion

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    Primedia Broadcasting, a leading media company, has unveiled significant personnel changes as part of its strategic expansion into television and reinforced news services. These appointments mark a pivotal moment for the company as it positions itself for dynamic growth and innovation in the evolving media landscape.
    Primedia Broadcasting announces key staff appointments in strategic expansion

    At the core of this transition is the appointment of Sibusiso Ngalwa as editor-at-large, who will play a central role in establishing Primedia's 24-hour pan-African news channel. With a wealth of experience in sourcing news content and cultivating relationships across the continent, Ngalwa's proven leadership will surely elevate Primedia's news offerings to new heights. Notably, Ngalwa's recent appointment as a member of the Africa Editor's Forum (TAEF) executive committee further underlines his experience and understanding of the media landscape on the African continent.

    In addition, Nisa Allie, renowned for her track record in launching successful news channels, including her notable contributions to eNCA, has been appointed as the managing editor of TV news. Her strategic acumen and editorial prowess, honed through her experience at eNCA, will be instrumental in guiding Primedia's television news division towards excellence.

    Meanwhile, Mpho Raphata's promotion to managing editor of the EWN newsroom underscores Primedia's commitment to nurturing internal talent and fostering a culture of growth and development within the organisation.

    In a statement, Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, expressed confidence in the newly appointed leaders, stating, "These appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering credible news to our audiences. With their expertise and leadership, we are poised to redefine storytelling in Africa and beyond."

    The announcement also introduces Thembekile Mrototo, a seasoned anchor with previous experience from ENCA and more recently Newzroom Afrika and a current member of 947’s breakfast show, who joins Primedia's esteemed news anchors Jane Dutton and Kwazi Kwaza.

    Mrototo's addition further enriches Primedia's news offerings, reinforcing the company's dedication to delivering comprehensive and engaging content.

    Furthermore, Robert Marawa, a renowned sports broadcaster, will lead Primedia's efforts in delivering top-notch television sports news bulletins, ensuring audiences receive unparalleled coverage of sporting events.

    These strategic appointments signify an exciting chapter for Primedia Broadcasting, as it continues to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of its audience. The company remains committed to fostering talent, driving innovation, and delivering engaging television news and content.

    Primedia Broadcasting, EWN, Robert Marawa, Thembekile Mrototo, Sibusiso Ngalwa, Nisa Allie, Jane Dutton, Lindile Xoko
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

