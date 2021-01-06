AI campaigns to humour-driven engagement. Where are we going?

When we look at where advertising stands today, locally, and internationally, there is a thrilling crossroads where technology meets creativity, and humour paves the way for deeper consumer connections. Last year saw the advertising industry embracing transformative trends that promise to reshape how brands communicate and captivate audiences. So, with all of this in mind, we cannot help but wonder where this industry is headed.

AI-driven campaigns

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are revolutionising advertising by enabling hyper-personalisation. Brands can now analyse consumer behaviour with unprecedented accuracy, crafting messages that resonate on a personal level. Programmatic advertising which AI powers, ensures that ads reach the right audience at the optimal time, maximising engagement, and ROI. This technology-driven approach allows for dynamic creative optimisation, where ad content adapts in real time based on user interactions. In South Africa, brands like Checkers and Nando's are at the forefront of utilising AI to enhance customer experience. The Checkers' "Sixty60" app uses AI to predict customer preferences and streamline the shopping experience, while Nando's leverages data analytics to deliver targeted, witty social media campaigns that resonate with their audience.

The question on everyone’s lips right now is do we put human skill and insight over efficiency? Paris Saint-German recently introduced their new 2024/5 home team kit using an AI-generated campaign. The reason was that it was a busy time for the players so finding a shoot day would have been difficult. The campaign team then chose to rethink the concept and turn it into an AI-generated idea, none of the team members was photographed, and only the logos and t-shirts were tweaked post-production. The campaign creator, Benjamin Benichou said “Using AI wasn’t about replacing human creativity but rather enhancing it.” So, the role of advertising moving forward is to ask how campaigns can be elevated through the use of technology instead of running away from it.

Humour is back and better than ever

In a world inundated with information, humour has emerged as a powerful tool to capture attention and foster emotional connections. Brands that master the art of humour not only stand out but also create memorable experiences that resonate long after the ad is seen. It’s a known fact in South Africa that humour breaks down barriers and for years has helped us lighten the mood in serious political and social times. Thus, brands that use humour instantly become more relatable and human. Chicken Licken, Savanna, Nando’s and even Courier Guy have continually driven virality and brand loyalty by simply tapping into what makes Mzansi what it is.

Immersive OOH billboards

A form of advertising that is experiencing a renaissance is Out-of-Home (OOH), blending out-of-the-box ideas with cutting-edge technology. Digital billboards, interactive bus stops, and augmented reality (AR) installations are transforming public spaces into engaging brand experiences. This trend is driven by the increasing urbanisation and the desire for immersive, memorable interactions. The integration of data analytics into OOH campaigns allows for precise targeting and real-time adjustments, enhancing effectiveness and reach.

A standout example in South Africa is PUMA’s latest 3D billboards showcasing their FOREVER FASTER – See the Game Like We Do campaign, located at the VA Waterfront in Cape Town. The boards showcase Manchester City player Jack Grealish kicking a soccer ball, bringing mall visitors into the campaign experience. Another great example is Audi South Africa’s 3D anamorphic billboard in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Umhlanga showcasing the Audi grand sphere concept vehicle, highlighting the future of mobility for the Four Rings.

There seems to be a big pivot, where brands are focusing more on making the drive to and from work or home entertaining, rather than a way to experience hard sells, with the goal being to be memorable and conversational. Brands such as Pineapple Insurance, Loreal and Naked have done this well, and even MrD recently joined in on the political conversation by putting up a board that says, “We deliver to all parties.” Occasionally, there will be a brand-off between a McDonald's and KFC, these cheeky jabs make outdoor advertising fun again and the creative process even better.

Does going green matter?

Consumers are increasingly looking for brands that align with their values. Sustainability and purpose-driven marketing are no longer optional but essential. Brands that take a stand on social and environmental issues resonate with conscious consumers. Transparent, ethical practices and meaningful contributions to societal causes build lasting brand loyalty and trust. Woolworths South Africa has been a leader in sustainability, with initiatives such as their "Good Business Journey" focusing on sustainable farming, reducing waste, and promoting ethical sourcing. This commitment to purpose-driven marketing has strengthened its brand image and customer loyalty.

What does the future hold?

As we look to 2024 and beyond, the advertising industry will continue to innovate, driven by advances in technology and changing consumer behaviours. The integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will offer even more immersive brand experiences. The industry is in a state of exhilarating flux, with technology and creativity converging to create dynamic, engaging campaigns. To stay ahead in this fast-paced world, advertisers and marketers must understand and embrace these emerging trends.

To ensure you’re equipped for the trends, visit www.aaaschool.ac.za.



