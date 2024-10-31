AI in Advertising Part 2 of 3: Seven lessons from AI creative optimisation in SA

This month, in Part 1 of a jam-packed AI in Advertising VML strategic director Antonio Petra gave us a practical guide to using AI to improve how your agency operates with your clients and internally.

Now in Part 2, Vincent Maher gives seven life-changing AI tools you should check out.

We will round up with Part 3: Key AI in Advertising news and highlights from the past few weeks.

Over the past year, my team at Broadband has been working closely with Newsroom AI to help clients improve the performance of their ad creative.

Our hands have gotten dirty, and we have gathered valuable learnings while rolling out our AI creative platform for South African clients.

Here’s what we’ve discovered:

Display inventory performance We’re seeing display inventory suddenly performing with CTRs that range from 4% to 6%. This shift makes the display media buy look attractive again, and the brands we’ve worked with have started to move more of the budget away from social media. These results are mainly because AI removes the incremental cost of expanding the variety of ad layouts and messaging.

Hybrid metrics emergence The metrics that matter are beginning to look like a hybrid between video and social. We’re now capturing time spent in ads and internal engagement actions that aren’t just clicks, revealing deeper audience interaction. The combination of AI, rich media and video content in ads creates experiential engagement that encourages exploration, product education and brand recall.

Compressed time to market In most cases, the time to market for ad creative has been compressed by 80%. This rapid turnaround allows for quick adaptations to changing market conditions. It also means teams are under less pressure to prepare the readiness of ad creative – resizing, formatting, quality checking – and can focus on producing campaigns that have a big impact.

Cost-effective creative variants Suddenly, having 1,000 creative variants can come with zero additional cost and effort. In some cases, we cut up to seven weeks of process time between the brief to the creative agency and the media buying agency running the campaign. This means impression-level creative optimisation is now a daily reality without a massive cost or time penalty. Most marketers we speak to are limited by the escalating time and effort required if they want to do large-scale multivariate testing, so this presents an opportunity to do more with less.

Creative teams focus on innovation Creative teams can now focus more on innovation rather than wrestling with formats or worrying about the downstream impacts on asset generation. This fosters a more creative environment.

New opportunities with video ads We’ve just started alpha demos to clients showcasing a capability to deliver thousands of video ad variants in a single VAST tag. This hasn’t been done anywhere at scale, highlighting our push for innovation.