    East Coast Radio announces new line-up, blending fresh talent with trusted voices

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    1 Jul 2024
    East Coast Radio (ECR), KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station, is thrilled to announce its refreshed line-up, designed to deliver unparalleled entertainment and engagement to listeners across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). This strategic update introduces fresh talent while maintaining consistency by retaining listeners' favourite radio personalities.
    East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky, and Carmen remains the flagship show, celebrating a year of laughter and entertainment every morning from 6-9am. Their dynamic presence is showcased through great content moments, hit music, and community-focused initiatives like the Big Favour. Over the past year, the Big Favour has facilitated numerous community projects, raising significant funds of over R5m and supporting causes such as the recent Tongaat relief efforts.

    Carol Ofori, your daytime queen, continues to inspire listeners with her show, featuring segments like Women Crush Wednesday, which highlights South African women excelling in their fields during the 9am-12pm slot.

    Danny Guselli now leads the Workday Lunch Show from 12-3pm, offering a fresh perspective with compelling discussions and great music. This move from Weekend Top 40 to a weekday slot underscores his growing influence and popularity. Listeners can now catch Styles Mbatha as he takes the reins of the Weekend Top 40 on Saturdays from 10am-2pm and provides some Sunday good vibes in the same time slot.

    The drive team, hosted by Stacey and J Sbu from 3-6pm, adds high-powered energy to the afternoon, delivering content that resonates with listeners and keeps them entertained on their way home.

    ECR proudly welcomes Ndabe Zondi, a standout from ECR’s 2021 radio presenter search competition, where he was the runner-up. Ndabe has honed his skills behind the scenes at the station’s studios over the years, and now steps into the spotlight to host the Early Breakfast Show every weekday from 4-6am.

    ECR’s programming manager, Travis Bussiahn, stated, “We are excited to officially welcome Ndabe to our line-up. His journey from competition runner-up to a respected voice on air underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and providing exceptional radio content to our listeners.”

    Bussiahn concluded, “Our line-up isn't just about individuals; it's about a team dedicated to serving KZN every day. As we look ahead, we're focused on bringing more exciting promotions, events, and music to our listeners, cementing ECR’s position as KZN's NO.1 hub of information and entertainment in the province.

    For more information or partnership opportunities, please contact our sales team on az.oc.rce@esitrevda

    Full line up

    Weekdays:

    • Early Breakfast with Ndabe - 4-6AM
    • East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen - 6-9AM
    • Daytime Carol Ofori - 9-12PM
    • Daytime Danny Guselli - 12-3PM
    • Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu - 3-6PM
    • Live with Deon G 6-9PM
    • Weeknights Tee Xaba - 9-12AM (Mon-Thurs)

    Fridays:

    • Early Breakfast with Ndabe - 4-6AM
    • East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen - 6-9AM
    • Daytime Carol Ofori - 9-12PM
    • Daytime Danny Guselli - 12-3PM
    • Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu - 3-6PM
    • Party People with Deon G 6-9PM
    • Sam Cele 9-1AM

    Saturdays:

    • Weekend Breakfast with Mike V- 6-10AM
    • Top 40 with Styles - 10AM-2PM
    • Shaina-Rae - 2-5PM
    • Best Of Breakfast 5 – 6PM
    • Sam Cele 6 – 10PM

    Sundays:

    • Weekend Breakfast with Mike V - 6-10AM
    • Styles 10AM-2PM
    • Shaina-Rae 2-5PM
    • Best Of Breakfast 5 – 6 PM
    • Play Local with Sam Cele 6 – 10PM


    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

