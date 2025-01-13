Subscribe & Follow
AI in Advertising Forum – speakers and agenda announced
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced the speaker line-up and agenda for the upcoming AI in Advertising Forum, taking place on 13 March 2025 at the WPP Campus, Johannesburg. This highly anticipated event will bring together leading voices in AI, marketing, and creativity to unpack the real-world impact of artificial intelligence on advertising and communications.
Agenda highlights and speaker lineup
The AI in Advertising Forum will feature industry-leading experts, senior executives, and thought leaders from across the advertising, marketing, and technology sectors, delivering critical insights on AI’s transformative impact.
The agenda is as follows, with speakers including:
- Opening address (12.30pm to 12.40pm):
Imke Dannhauser (Google), Gillian Rightford (ACA)
- AI in Marketing, Communications, and Advertising (12.40pm to 1.10pm):
Dale Imerman (WPP), Lorraine Landon (Google), Vincent Maher (True I/O), Ivan Moroke (Kantar) - moderated by Antonio Petra (VML).
- Understanding AI Models & Limitations (1.15pm to 1.35pm):
Benjamin Rosman (WITS & Lelapa AI)
- AI’s Impact on Brands & Marketers (1.40pm to 2.10pm):
Natalie Druion (Momentum), Lerato Dumisa (Dove SA), Tim Spira (Investec), Bellinda Carreira (Standard Bank) – moderated by Deshnie Govender
- The Business Case for AI (2.10pm to 2.30pm):
Nanda Padayachee (BCG)
- Break (2.30pm to 3pm)
- AI’s Impact on Creative Work & Operating Models (3pm to 3.30pm):
Jarred Cinman (VML), Luca Gallarelli (TBWA), Mia Roets (Joe Public), Sbu Sithole (The Odd Number), Ross Symons (ZenRobot) – moderated by Mpeo Nkosi
- Legal Considerations in AI & Creativity (3.35pm to 3.50pm):
Philani Mdingi (Tech for Good), Monisha Prem (M. Prem Inc)
- Skilling the Current & Future Workforce (3.50pm to 4.30pm):
Andrew Allison (Red & Yellow), Desiree Hoorzuk (MTN), Greg Serandos (African Academy of AI) – moderated by Donna Rahelson (Ignite Leadership)
- Q&A (4.30pm to 5pm)
- Closing address (5pm to 5.10pm)
Ticketing Information
Date: 13 March 2025
Venue: WPP Campus, Johannesburg
Tickets: R150 ACA members | R200 non-members
Attendees can earn 14 CPD points at MPSA Level. AMSA and MPSA Designated Members that attend are also able to claim these CPD points.
With AI rapidly transforming the advertising industry, this forum will provide practical insights, strategic direction, and critical discussions for agency leaders, marketers, creatives, and industry professionals navigating the future of AI in advertising.
Seats are limited – early booking is advised.
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
