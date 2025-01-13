AI in Advertising Forum – speakers and agenda announced

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced the speaker line-up and agenda for the upcoming AI in Advertising Forum, taking place on 13 March 2025 at the WPP Campus, Johannesburg. This highly anticipated event will bring together leading voices in AI, marketing, and creativity to unpack the real-world impact of artificial intelligence on advertising and communications.

Agenda highlights and speaker lineup

The AI in Advertising Forum will feature industry-leading experts, senior executives, and thought leaders from across the advertising, marketing, and technology sectors, delivering critical insights on AI’s transformative impact.

The agenda is as follows, with speakers including:

Opening address (12.30pm to 12.40pm):

Imke Dannhauser (Google), Gillian Rightford (ACA)

Dale Imerman (WPP), Lorraine Landon (Google), Vincent Maher (True I/O), Ivan Moroke (Kantar) - moderated by Antonio Petra (VML).

Benjamin Rosman (WITS & Lelapa AI)

Natalie Druion (Momentum), Lerato Dumisa (Dove SA), Tim Spira (Investec), Bellinda Carreira (Standard Bank) – moderated by Deshnie Govender

Nanda Padayachee (BCG)

Nanda Padayachee (BCG) Break (2.30pm to 3pm)

AI’s Impact on Creative Work & Operating Models (3pm to 3.30pm):

Jarred Cinman (VML), Luca Gallarelli (TBWA), Mia Roets (Joe Public), Sbu Sithole (The Odd Number), Ross Symons (ZenRobot) – moderated by Mpeo Nkosi

Philani Mdingi (Tech for Good), Monisha Prem (M. Prem Inc)

Andrew Allison (Red & Yellow), Desiree Hoorzuk (MTN), Greg Serandos (African Academy of AI) – moderated by Donna Rahelson (Ignite Leadership)

Closing address (5pm to 5.10pm)

Ticketing Information

Date: 13 March 2025

Venue: WPP Campus, Johannesburg

Tickets: R150 ACA members | R200 non-members

Attendees can earn 14 CPD points at MPSA Level. AMSA and MPSA Designated Members that attend are also able to claim these CPD points.

Secure your seat now.

With AI rapidly transforming the advertising industry, this forum will provide practical insights, strategic direction, and critical discussions for agency leaders, marketers, creatives, and industry professionals navigating the future of AI in advertising.

Seats are limited – early booking is advised.



