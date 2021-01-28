Streaming Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Showmax launches 3 for 1 special offer across Africa

28 Jan 2021
Issued by: Showmax
Streaming service Showmax has announced a new offer to subscribers across the continent.

From 21 January until 31 March 2021, customers who take up the Showmax three for one deal will pay for a one-month subscription and receive an additional two months.  

The offer is available across all packages including Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile.  

Showmax Pro subscribers have access to everything on Showmax as well as live sport from SuperSport including Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and DStv Premiership games. Key matches coming up include Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on 28 January and Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs on 30 January.  

Speaking about the deal, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, said: “These are challenging times, people are spending more time at home and we are thrilled to offer all our Showmax subscribers extra value as 2021 kicks off. We’ve got an incredible lineup of Showmax originals coming up in the next few months, including South African, Kenyan and Nigerian originals that we are excited to share.” 

Showmax originals launching this year include I Am LAYCON, Showmax’s first Nigerian Original, a reality series about the most recent Big Brother Naija winner; the first Showmax Kenyan Original, crime procedural Crime & Justice; the long-awaited second season of Safta Best Comedy winner Tali’s Wedding Diary; the small-town psychological thriller Dam; the neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans; and The Real Housewives of Durban, which premieres on 29 January 2021.  

The Real Housewives of Durban now coming first and exclusive to Showmax

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) will now launch first and exclusive to Showmax rather than 1Magic on 29 January 2021, with new episodes following every Friday...

Issued by Showmax 19 Jan 2021


Showmax will continue to bring the best of HBO and international series to Africa first. This includes HBO’s gripping two-part documentary Tiger, which traces the legendary golfer’s incredible journey; HBO’s Raised by Wolves, made by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott (Alien, The Martian, Prometheus), filmed in Cape Town and already up for 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Science-Fiction Fantasy Series; and 2021 Critics Choice nominees like Fargo, I May Destroy You, Insecure, Lovecraft Country, PEN15, Ramy, The Good Lord Bird, The Undoing and What We Do In The Shadows.  

Until the end of March, all South African subscribers have access to 24/7 livestreams of two of MultiChoice’s most popular TV channels, kykNET and Mzansi Magic.  

The deal is available at www.showmax.com/eng/welcome 

About Showmax

Showmax is an internet TV service. What sets Showmax apart is a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax Pro adds music, news and live sport from SuperSport. For a single monthly fee, get unlimited access. Start and stop when you want.  

Stream Showmax using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles. Manage data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature. No internet? No problem - download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline. 

Showmax
Showmax is internet TV that lets you stream or download the best series, movies, kids' shows and documentaries. Watch Showmax now on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Related

ShowmaxThe Real Housewives of Durban now coming first and exclusive to Showmax19 Jan 2021
Showmax7 local highlights now on Showmax: From Moffie to 4 Africa Movie Academy Award-winners from SA7 Jan 2021
ShowmaxAfrican films and series that made waves internationally in 202015 Dec 2020
ShowmaxLea Vivier, Pallance Dladla star in Dam, a new Showmax original psychological thriller12 Nov 2020
ShowmaxStream Showmax without a subscription11 Nov 2020
ShowmaxShowmax Original Skemerdans to launch in 202122 Oct 2020
Egg FilmsMuhammad Ali brought back into the ring for Showmax 'Game Changers'13 Oct 2020
Showmax#Emmys2020: Stream the winners of 34 awards on Showmax21 Sep 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz