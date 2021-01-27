Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

HR & Management jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SABC mulls government proposals on retrenchments

27 Jan 2021
Government has provided the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board with a number of alternatives to consider in relation to its retrenchment process.
© wamsler – 123RF.com

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, held respective meetings with organised labour, the SABC board as well as its executives on Tuesday and this past weekend to find an amicable resolution to the current industrial relations impasse at the broadcaster.

The meetings formed part of the Ministers’ ongoing efforts to assist the Unions and the SABC reach an amicable end to the deadlock over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

During these meetings, the Ministers emphasised that it was in the interest of the affected employees and the nation at large, that the parties find a win-win solution.

“We were encouraged by the attitude and the spirit of the meetings with the SABC board and its executive management, and earlier with the unions. We have noted signs of progress and goodwill among the parties at the negotiating table,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Both Ministers maintain that all available avenues and opportunities must be explored in order to mitigate the impact on workers, given the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SABC board has requested to be afforded time to look at the proposals in their next board meeting which will be held on Friday.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: SABC, SABC retrenchment, Thulas Nxesi, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, SABC retrenchments

Related

#BehindTheMask: Zanele Potelwa, presenter on 5FM and Selimathunzi2 days ago
GreyBabalwa Makuluma joins the Grey Group wolfpack as BUD22 Jan 2021
#BehindTheMask: Kriya Gangiah, television presenter, radio host and businesswoman20 Jan 2021
Covid-19 conspiracy theorists burn and destroy 5G towers in KZN8 Jan 2021
SABC lift replacement contract set aside21 Dec 2020
Communications and Digital Technologies SOEs merge15 Dec 2020
Wunderman ThompsonQingqile 'WingWing' Mdlulwa joins Wunderman Thompson SA as group CCO11 Dec 2020
New members appointed to Commission for Employment Equity9 Dec 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz