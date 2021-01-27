Salary Survey 2020: What do SA's creatives, media and marketers earn?

Recruitment company, Ad Talent has released the results of its annual salary survey, which is compiled using figures of actual placements made by the agency, as well as salary information obtained from all candidates interviewed by Ad Talent from January to December 2020.

© Feodora Chiosea – 123RF.com

Due to the sudden and dramatic effect that Covid-19 had on the job market last year, the sample size on which the survey is based was much smaller than in previous years.



The company did not record any significant changes from 2019 to last year. Salaries have been more or less static. For the first time since the inception of the survey, the “events” category has been excluded as there been no demand for these positions.



The numbers used are cost to company (CTC) figures and are an indicative of the average salary per sector, as salaries vary significantly depending on many factors, including size of the company, desirability to work for a particular company and status. Commission structure / incentives also have a significant impact on remuneration for media sales roles.



It is important to note that the experience rating (or weighting) is directly linked to the number of years working in that specific role, and not total work experience. For example, 0-2 years (light weight) means up to two years experience in that particular position, and not 0 to 2 years total working experience.



This survey is not intended to be prescriptive, but is a report on what Ad Talent (not the entire industry) has experienced in the past 12 months.



Advertising agencies 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Managing director Johannesburg R90 000–R100 000 R100 000–R150 000 R150 000+ Cape Town R75 000–R90 000 R90 000–R130 000 R130 000+ Deputy MD Johannesburg R85 000–R94 000 R94 000–R100 000 R100 000+ Cape Town R75 000–R84 000 R84 000–R93 000 R93 000+ Client service/business unit director Johannesburg R56 000–R60 000 R60 000–R66 000 R66 000+ Cape Town R48 000–R55 000 R55 000–R60 000 R60 000+ Group account director Johannesburg R49 000–R54 000 R54 000–R60 000 R60 000+ Cape Town R45 000–R50 000 R50 000–R55 000 R55 000+ Account director Johannesburg R36 000–R41 000 R41 000–R50 000 N/A Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R46 000 N/A Account manager Johannesburg R24 000–R27 000 R27 000–R36 000 N/A Cape Town R18 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 N/A Account executive Johannesburg R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R21 000 N/A Cape Town R12 000–R15 000 R15 000–R17 000 N/A Project manager Johannesburg R27 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R23 000–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 R40 000+ Operations Johannesburg R49 000–R60 000 R60 000–R80 000 R80 000+ Cape Town R45 000–R57 000 R57 000–R70 000 R70 000+ Production Johannesburg R14 000–R22 000 R22 000–R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R12 000–R20 000 R20 000–R35 000 R35 000+ Traffic Johannesburg R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R37 000 R37 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R17 000 R17 000–R35 000 R35 000+ Strategic planning director Johannesburg R63 000–R70 000 R70 000–R89 000 R89 000+ Cape Town R55 000–R68 000 R68 000–R85 000 R85 000+ Strategic planner Johannesburg R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000 R47 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 R40 000+



Digital 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Strategist Johannesburg R20 000–R34 000 R34 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Project manager Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R25 000–R30 000 R30 000–R42 000 R42 000+ Social media manager Johannesburg R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R17 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Social media and analytics specialist Johannesburg R24 000–R33 000 R33 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R19 000–R28 000 R28 000–R42 000 R42 000+ Social media community manager Johannesburg R15 000–R22 000 R22 000–R38 000 N/A Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R30 000 N/A Content manager Johannesburg R18 000–R25 000 R25 000–R38 000 R38 000+ Cape Town R13 000–R18 000 R18 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Account executive Johannesburg R17 000–R20 000 R20 000–R23 000 N/A Cape Town R13 000–R18 000 R18 000–R20 000 N/A Account manager Johannesburg R26 500–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 N/A Cape Town R19 000–R25 000 R25 000–R35 000 N/A Account director Johannesburg R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R50 000 N/A Cape Town R35 000–R42 000 R42 000–R47 000 N/A Group account director Johannesburg R49 000–R54 000 R54 000–R58 000 R58 000+ Cape Town R47 000–R52 000 R52 000–R55 000 R55 000+ Client service director Johannesburg R56 000–R60 000 R60 000–R67 000 R67 000+ Cape Town R48 000–R50 000 R50 000–R60 000 R60 000+ SEO specialist Johannesburg R18 000–R22 000 R22 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R28 000 R28 000+ PPC specialist Johannesburg R18 000–R23 000 R23 000–R35 000 R35 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Brand manager Johannesburg R28 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R25 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+ Analyst Johannesburg R20 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R18 000–R23 000 R23 000–R33 000 R33 000+



Creative: traditional 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Chief creative officer Johannesburg N/A N/A R135 000+ Cape Town N/A N/A R125 000+ Group/executive creative director Johannesburg N/A N/A R108 000+ Cape Town N/A N/A R100 000+ Creative director Johannesburg R52 000–R68 000 R68 000–R80 000 R80 000+ Cape Town R40 000–R48 000 R48 000–R65 000 R65 000+ Head of design Johannesburg R38 000–R52 000 R52 000–R62 000 R62 000+ Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Designer Johannesburg R10 000–R18 000 R18 000–R34 000 R34 000+ Cape Town R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Creative group head Johannesburg R38 000–R45 000 R45 000–R55 000 R55 000+ Cape Town R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R47 000 R47 000+ Art director Johannesburg R12 000–R18 000 R18 000–R38 000 R38 000–R65 000 Cape Town R10 000–R18 000 R18 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000 Copywriter Johannesburg R11 000–R18 000 R18 000–R38 000 R38 000–R70 000 Cape Town R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R60 000 Proofreader Johannesburg R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000 Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 Creative strategist Johannesburg N/A R23 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000 Cape Town N/A R20 000–R33 000 R33 000–R42 000 Studio manager Johannesburg R33 000–R36 000 R36 000–R42 000 R42 000–R55 000 Cape Town R28 000–R35 000 R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 DTP operator Johannesburg R9 500–R16 000 R16 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 Cape Town R8 000–R15 000 R15 000–R24 000 R24 000–R36 000 Promo director/producer Johannesburg R12 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000 Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 Animator Johannesburg R14 000–R18 000 R18 000–R35 000 R35 000–R57 000 Cape Town R12 000–R16 000 R16 000–R26 000 R26 000–R41 000 Video editor Johannesburg R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000 Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000



Creative: digital 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Digital creative director Johannesburg R50 000–R62 000 R62 000–R82 000 R82 000+ Cape Town R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R65 000 R65 000+ Digital copywriter Johannesburg R13 000–R19 000 R19 000–R37 000 R37 000–R70 000 Cape Town R12 000–R15 000 R15 000–R30 000 R30 000–R43 000 Digital art director Johannesburg R15 000–R19 000 R19 000–R38 000 R38 000–R68 000 Cape Town R13 000–R16 000 R16 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000 Digital designer/multimedia designer Johannesburg R13 000–R19 000 R19 000–R38 000 R38 000–R50 000 Cape Town R13 000–R16 000 R16 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000 User experience (UX) lead Johannesburg N/A N/A R74 000+ Cape Town N/A N/A R65 000+ User experience (UX) designers Johannesburg R18 000–R27 000 R27 000–R48 000 R48 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R40 000 R40 000+ User Interface (UI) designers Johannesburg R17 500–R26 000 R26 000–R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R35 000 R35 000+



IT/Tech 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Frontend developer Johannesburg R20 000–R39 000 R39 000–R59 000 R59 000+ Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R49 000 R49 000+ Backend developer Johannesburg R20 000–R39 000 R39 000–R58 000 R58 000+ Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000 R47 000+ Full–stack developer Johannesburg R25 000–R34 000 R34 000–R44 000 R44 000+ Cape Town R20 000–R32 000 R32 000–R40 000 R40 000+ QA/test engineers Johannesburg R32 000–R46 000 R46 000–R58 000 R58 000+ Cape Town R30 000–R44 000 R44 000–R52 000 R52 000+ Data analysts Johannesburg R12 000–R28 000 R28 000–R55 000 R55 000–R70 000 Cape Town R12 000–R27 000 R27 000–R55 000 R55 000–R69 000 Product owner Johannesburg R25 000–R38 000 R38 000–R58 000 R58 000–R73 000 Cape Town R25 000–R38 000 R38 000–R58 000 R58 000–R73 000 Scrum masters Johannesburg R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R55 000 R55 000–R62 000 Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R54 000 R54 000–R62 000 IT manager Johannesburg R20 000–R35 000 R35 000–R55 000 R55 000+ Cape Town R17 000–R25 000 R25 000–R45 000 R45 000+



Marketing 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Head of digital marketing Johannesburg N/A R60 000–R68 000 R68 000+ Cape Town N/A R50 000–R58 000 R58 000+ CRM and loyalty manager Johannesburg N/A R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town N/A R37 000–R47 000 R47 000+ Online marketing manager Johannesburg N/A R38 000–R48 000 R48 000+ Cape Town N/A R30 000–R35 000 R35 000+ Marketing director/group marketing head/head of brand Johannesburg R79 000–R86 000 R86 000–R145 000 R145 000+ Cape Town R64 000–R77 000 R77 000–R135 000 R135 000+ Marketing manager Johannesburg R52 000–R56 000 R56 000–R78 000 R78 000+ Cape Town R48 000–R55 000 R55 000–R65 000 R65 000+ Brand manager Johannesburg R28 000–R33 000 R33 000–R52 000 R52 000+ Cape Town R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000 R48 000+ Brand/marketing assistant Johannesburg R15 000–R21 000 R21 000–R35 000 N/A Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R27 000 N/A



Corporate 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Communications director Johannesburg R37 000–R55 000 R55 000–R75 000 R75 000–R130 000 Cape Town R32 000–R42 000 R42 000–R62 000 R62 000–R100 000 Communications manager Johannesburg R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R68 000 R68 000–R90 000 Cape Town R25 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R75 000 Communications officer/consultant Johannesburg R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 Cape Town R18 000–R26 000 R26 000–R35 000 R35 000–R41 000 Events manager Johannesburg R28 000–R35 000 R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R70 000 Cape Town R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R33 000 R33 000–R65 000 Events coordinator Johannesburg R18 000–R22 000 R22 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+ Internal communications manager Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R48 000 R48 000–R78 000 Cape Town R25 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000 R45 000–R60 000



PR consultancies/corporate communications 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Managing director Johannesburg R65 000–R75 000 R75 000–R80 000 R80 000–R130 000 Cape Town R55 000–R65 000 R65 000–R70 000 R70 000–R130 000 Account director Johannesburg R35 000–R41 000 R41 000–R55 000 R55 000–R68 000 Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R55 000 Account manager Johannesburg R25 000–R32 000 R32 000–R38 000 R38 000+ Cape Town R22 000–R26 000 R26 000–R31 000 R31 000+ Account executive Johannesburg R16 000–R21 000 R21 000–R24 000 N/A Cape Town R14 000–R19 000 R19 000–R21 000 N/A Public relations assistant Johannesburg R10 000–R16 000 R16 000–R19 000 N/A Cape Town R9 000–R15 000 R15 000–R18 000 N/A



Media 0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight) Media director Johannesburg R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R55 000 R55 000–R85 000 Cape Town R32 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R80 000 Media planner Johannesburg R30 000–R33 000 R33 000–R45 000 R45 000–R60 000 Cape Town R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R37 000 R37 000–R42 000 Media buyer Johannesburg R16 000–R23 000 R23 000–R33 000 R33 000–R43 000 Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R25 000 R25 000–R30 000 Media strategist Johannesburg R33 000–R38 000 R38 000–R48 000 R48 000+ Cape Town R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R38 000 R38 000+ Media sales executive Johannesburg R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R20 000–R25 000 R25 000–R38 000 R38 000+ Media sales director Johannesburg R38 000–R42 000 R42 000–R55 000 R55 000+ Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Media sales digital Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R38 000 R38 000+ Digital media strategist Johannesburg R40 000–R48 000 R48 000–R58 000 R58 000+ Cape Town R32 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+ Campaign manager Johannesburg R22 000–R32 000 R32 000–R42 000 R42 000+ Cape Town R20 000–R28 000 R28 000–R35 000 R35 000+



Download a copy of the Ad Talent Due to the sudden and dramatic effect that Covid-19 had on the job market last year, the sample size on which the survey is based was much smaller than in previous years.The company did not record any significant changes from 2019 to last year. Salaries have been more or less static. For the first time since the inception of the survey, the “events” category has been excluded as there been no demand for these positions.The numbers used are cost to company (CTC) figures and are an indicative of the average salary per sector, as salaries vary significantly depending on many factors, including size of the company, desirability to work for a particular company and status. Commission structure / incentives also have a significant impact on remuneration for media sales roles.It is important to note that the experience rating (or weighting) is directly linked to the number of years working in that specific role, and not total work experience. For example, 0-2 years (light weight) means up to two years experience in that particular position, and not 0 to 2 years total working experience.Download a copy of the Ad Talent Salary Survey here [PDF].