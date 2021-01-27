Remuneration & Payroll News South Africa

Salary Survey 2020: What do SA's creatives, media and marketers earn?

27 Jan 2021
Recruitment company, Ad Talent has released the results of its annual salary survey, which is compiled using figures of actual placements made by the agency, as well as salary information obtained from all candidates interviewed by Ad Talent from January to December 2020.
© Feodora Chiosea – 123RF.com

Due to the sudden and dramatic effect that Covid-19 had on the job market last year, the sample size on which the survey is based was much smaller than in previous years.

The company did not record any significant changes from 2019 to last year. Salaries have been more or less static. For the first time since the inception of the survey, the “events” category has been excluded as there been no demand for these positions.

The numbers used are cost to company (CTC) figures and are an indicative of the average salary per sector, as salaries vary significantly depending on many factors, including size of the company, desirability to work for a particular company and status. Commission structure / incentives also have a significant impact on remuneration for media sales roles.

It is important to note that the experience rating (or weighting) is directly linked to the number of years working in that specific role, and not total work experience. For example, 0-2 years (light weight) means up to two years experience in that particular position, and not 0 to 2 years total working experience.

This survey is not intended to be prescriptive, but is a report on what Ad Talent (not the entire industry) has experienced in the past 12 months.

Advertising agencies
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Managing director
Johannesburg R90 000–R100 000 R100 000–R150 000 R150 000+
Cape Town R75 000–R90 000 R90 000–R130 000 R130 000+
Deputy MD
Johannesburg R85 000–R94 000 R94 000–R100 000 R100 000+
Cape Town R75 000–R84 000 R84 000–R93 000 R93 000+
Client service/business unit director
Johannesburg R56 000–R60 000 R60 000–R66 000 R66 000+
Cape Town R48 000–R55 000 R55 000–R60 000 R60 000+
Group account director
Johannesburg R49 000–R54 000 R54 000–R60 000 R60 000+
Cape Town R45 000–R50 000 R50 000–R55 000 R55 000+
Account director
Johannesburg R36 000–R41 000 R41 000–R50 000 N/A
Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R46 000 N/A
Account manager
Johannesburg R24 000–R27 000 R27 000–R36 000 N/A
Cape Town R18 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 N/A
Account executive
Johannesburg R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R21 000 N/A
Cape Town R12 000–R15 000 R15 000–R17 000 N/A
Project manager
Johannesburg R27 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000+
Cape Town R23 000–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 R40 000+
Operations
Johannesburg R49 000–R60 000 R60 000–R80 000 R80 000+
Cape Town R45 000–R57 000 R57 000–R70 000 R70 000+
Production
Johannesburg R14 000–R22 000 R22 000–R40 000 R40 000+
Cape Town R12 000–R20 000 R20 000–R35 000 R35 000+
Traffic
Johannesburg R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R37 000 R37 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R17 000 R17 000–R35 000 R35 000+
Strategic planning director
Johannesburg R63 000–R70 000 R70 000–R89 000 R89 000+
Cape Town R55 000–R68 000 R68 000–R85 000 R85 000+
Strategic planner
Johannesburg R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000 R47 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 R40 000+


Digital
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Strategist
Johannesburg R20 000–R34 000 R34 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Cape Town R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Project manager
Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+
Cape Town R25 000–R30 000 R30 000–R42 000 R42 000+
Social media manager
Johannesburg R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000 R45 000+
Cape Town R17 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Social media and analytics specialist
Johannesburg R24 000–R33 000 R33 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Cape Town R19 000–R28 000 R28 000–R42 000 R42 000+
Social media community manager
Johannesburg R15 000–R22 000 R22 000–R38 000 N/A
Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R30 000 N/A
Content manager
Johannesburg R18 000–R25 000 R25 000–R38 000 R38 000+
Cape Town R13 000–R18 000 R18 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Account executive
Johannesburg R17 000–R20 000 R20 000–R23 000 N/A
Cape Town R13 000–R18 000 R18 000–R20 000 N/A
Account manager
Johannesburg R26 500–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 N/A
Cape Town R19 000–R25 000 R25 000–R35 000 N/A
Account director
Johannesburg R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R50 000 N/A
Cape Town R35 000–R42 000 R42 000–R47 000 N/A
Group account director
Johannesburg R49 000–R54 000 R54 000–R58 000 R58 000+
Cape Town R47 000–R52 000 R52 000–R55 000 R55 000+
Client service director
Johannesburg R56 000–R60 000 R60 000–R67 000 R67 000+
Cape Town R48 000–R50 000 R50 000–R60 000 R60 000+
SEO specialist
Johannesburg R18 000–R22 000 R22 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R28 000 R28 000+
PPC specialist
Johannesburg R18 000–R23 000 R23 000–R35 000 R35 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Brand manager
Johannesburg R28 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Cape Town R25 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+
Analyst
Johannesburg R20 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000 R40 000+
Cape Town R18 000–R23 000 R23 000–R33 000 R33 000+


Creative: traditional
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Chief creative officer
Johannesburg N/A N/A R135 000+
Cape Town N/A N/A R125 000+
Group/executive creative director
Johannesburg N/A N/A R108 000+
Cape Town N/A N/A R100 000+
Creative director
Johannesburg R52 000–R68 000 R68 000–R80 000 R80 000+
Cape Town R40 000–R48 000 R48 000–R65 000 R65 000+
Head of design
Johannesburg R38 000–R52 000 R52 000–R62 000 R62 000+
Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Designer
Johannesburg R10 000–R18 000 R18 000–R34 000 R34 000+
Cape Town R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Creative group head
Johannesburg R38 000–R45 000 R45 000–R55 000 R55 000+
Cape Town R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R47 000 R47 000+
Art director
Johannesburg R12 000–R18 000 R18 000–R38 000 R38 000–R65 000
Cape Town R10 000–R18 000 R18 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000
Copywriter
Johannesburg R11 000–R18 000 R18 000–R38 000 R38 000–R70 000
Cape Town R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R60 000
Proofreader
Johannesburg R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000
Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000
Creative strategist
Johannesburg N/A R23 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000
Cape Town N/A R20 000–R33 000 R33 000–R42 000
Studio manager
Johannesburg R33 000–R36 000 R36 000–R42 000 R42 000–R55 000
Cape Town R28 000–R35 000 R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000
DTP operator
Johannesburg R9 500–R16 000 R16 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000
Cape Town R8 000–R15 000 R15 000–R24 000 R24 000–R36 000
Promo director/producer
Johannesburg R12 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000
Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000
Animator
Johannesburg R14 000–R18 000 R18 000–R35 000 R35 000–R57 000
Cape Town R12 000–R16 000 R16 000–R26 000 R26 000–R41 000
Video editor
Johannesburg R10 000–R17 000 R17 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000
Cape Town R10 000–R15 000 R15 000–R25 000 R25 000–R40 000


Creative: digital
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Digital creative director
Johannesburg R50 000–R62 000 R62 000–R82 000 R82 000+
Cape Town R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R65 000 R65 000+
Digital copywriter
Johannesburg R13 000–R19 000 R19 000–R37 000 R37 000–R70 000
Cape Town R12 000–R15 000 R15 000–R30 000 R30 000–R43 000
Digital art director
Johannesburg R15 000–R19 000 R19 000–R38 000 R38 000–R68 000
Cape Town R13 000–R16 000 R16 000–R35 000 R35 000–R50 000
Digital designer/multimedia designer
Johannesburg R13 000–R19 000 R19 000–R38 000 R38 000–R50 000
Cape Town R13 000–R16 000 R16 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000
User experience (UX) lead
Johannesburg N/A N/A R74 000+
Cape Town N/A N/A R65 000+
User experience (UX) designers
Johannesburg R18 000–R27 000 R27 000–R48 000 R48 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R40 000 R40 000+
User Interface (UI) designers
Johannesburg R17 500–R26 000 R26 000–R40 000 R40 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R35 000 R35 000+


IT/Tech
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Frontend developer
Johannesburg R20 000–R39 000 R39 000–R59 000 R59 000+
Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R49 000 R49 000+
Backend developer
Johannesburg R20 000–R39 000 R39 000–R58 000 R58 000+
Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R47 000 R47 000+
Full–stack developer
Johannesburg R25 000–R34 000 R34 000–R44 000 R44 000+
Cape Town R20 000–R32 000 R32 000–R40 000 R40 000+
QA/test engineers
Johannesburg R32 000–R46 000 R46 000–R58 000 R58 000+
Cape Town R30 000–R44 000 R44 000–R52 000 R52 000+
Data analysts
Johannesburg R12 000–R28 000 R28 000–R55 000 R55 000–R70 000
Cape Town R12 000–R27 000 R27 000–R55 000 R55 000–R69 000
Product owner
Johannesburg R25 000–R38 000 R38 000–R58 000 R58 000–R73 000
Cape Town R25 000–R38 000 R38 000–R58 000 R58 000–R73 000
Scrum masters
Johannesburg R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R55 000 R55 000–R62 000
Cape Town R18 000–R30 000 R30 000–R54 000 R54 000–R62 000
IT manager
Johannesburg R20 000–R35 000 R35 000–R55 000 R55 000+
Cape Town R17 000–R25 000 R25 000–R45 000 R45 000+


Marketing
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Head of digital marketing
Johannesburg N/A R60 000–R68 000 R68 000+
Cape Town N/A R50 000–R58 000 R58 000+
CRM and loyalty manager
Johannesburg N/A R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Cape Town N/A R37 000–R47 000 R47 000+
Online marketing manager
Johannesburg N/A R38 000–R48 000 R48 000+
Cape Town N/A R30 000–R35 000 R35 000+
Marketing director/group marketing head/head of brand
Johannesburg R79 000–R86 000 R86 000–R145 000 R145 000+
Cape Town R64 000–R77 000 R77 000–R135 000 R135 000+
Marketing manager
Johannesburg R52 000–R56 000 R56 000–R78 000 R78 000+
Cape Town R48 000–R55 000 R55 000–R65 000 R65 000+
Brand manager
Johannesburg R28 000–R33 000 R33 000–R52 000 R52 000+
Cape Town R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R48 000 R48 000+
Brand/marketing assistant
Johannesburg R15 000–R21 000 R21 000–R35 000 N/A
Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R27 000 N/A


Corporate
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Communications director
Johannesburg R37 000–R55 000 R55 000–R75 000 R75 000–R130 000
Cape Town R32 000–R42 000 R42 000–R62 000 R62 000–R100 000
Communications manager
Johannesburg R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R68 000 R68 000–R90 000
Cape Town R25 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R75 000
Communications officer/consultant
Johannesburg R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000
Cape Town R18 000–R26 000 R26 000–R35 000 R35 000–R41 000
Events manager
Johannesburg R28 000–R35 000 R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R70 000
Cape Town R20 000–R30 000 R30 000–R33 000 R33 000–R65 000
Events coordinator
Johannesburg R18 000–R22 000 R22 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Cape Town R15 000–R20 000 R20 000–R30 000 R30 000+
Internal communications manager
Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R48 000 R48 000–R78 000
Cape Town R25 000–R30 000 R30 000–R45 000 R45 000–R60 000


PR consultancies/corporate communications
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Managing director
Johannesburg R65 000–R75 000 R75 000–R80 000 R80 000–R130 000
Cape Town R55 000–R65 000 R65 000–R70 000 R70 000–R130 000
Account director
Johannesburg R35 000–R41 000 R41 000–R55 000 R55 000–R68 000
Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R45 000 R45 000–R55 000
Account manager
Johannesburg R25 000–R32 000 R32 000–R38 000 R38 000+
Cape Town R22 000–R26 000 R26 000–R31 000 R31 000+
Account executive
Johannesburg R16 000–R21 000 R21 000–R24 000 N/A
Cape Town R14 000–R19 000 R19 000–R21 000 N/A
Public relations assistant
Johannesburg R10 000–R16 000 R16 000–R19 000 N/A
Cape Town R9 000–R15 000 R15 000–R18 000 N/A


Media
0–2 yrs (light) 2–5 yrs (medium) 5–9 yrs (heavyweight)
Media director
Johannesburg R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R55 000 R55 000–R85 000
Cape Town R32 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000–R80 000
Media planner
Johannesburg R30 000–R33 000 R33 000–R45 000 R45 000–R60 000
Cape Town R22 000–R30 000 R30 000–R37 000 R37 000–R42 000
Media buyer
Johannesburg R16 000–R23 000 R23 000–R33 000 R33 000–R43 000
Cape Town R15 000–R18 000 R18 000–R25 000 R25 000–R30 000
Media strategist
Johannesburg R33 000–R38 000 R38 000–R48 000 R48 000+
Cape Town R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R38 000 R38 000+
Media sales executive
Johannesburg R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R40 000 R40 000+
Cape Town R20 000–R25 000 R25 000–R38 000 R38 000+
Media sales director
Johannesburg R38 000–R42 000 R42 000–R55 000 R55 000+
Cape Town R35 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Media sales digital
Johannesburg R27 000–R35 000 R35 000–R45 000 R45 000+
Cape Town R25 000–R28 000 R28 000–R38 000 R38 000+
Digital media strategist
Johannesburg R40 000–R48 000 R48 000–R58 000 R58 000+
Cape Town R32 000–R40 000 R40 000–R50 000 R50 000+
Campaign manager
Johannesburg R22 000–R32 000 R32 000–R42 000 R42 000+
Cape Town R20 000–R28 000 R28 000–R35 000 R35 000+


Download a copy of the Ad Talent Salary Survey here [PDF].
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
